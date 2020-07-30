Moody's assigns A2 rating to Sacramento (County of) CA Airport Enterprise's Airport System Senior Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2020; outlook is stable

New York, July 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned A2 rating to Sacramento (County of) CA Airport Enterprise's $83 million Airport System Senior Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2020. At the same time, Moody's affirmed the A2 rating on Sacramento (County of) CA Airport Enterprise's $577 million outstanding senior revenue bonds and affirmed the A3 rating on $220 million outstanding subordinate revenue bonds. The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Sacramento (County of) CA Airport Enterprise's rating considers the strong fundamental demand, demonstrated by continued moderate enplanement growth through mid-March, coupled with leverage and coverage metrics that have improved each year since 2016. In 2017, the airport signed a new airline lease and use agreement that has allowed it to improve its ability to manage costs through a 5-year use and lease agreement with signatory airlines as reflected in its decreasing airline cost per enplanement. Given the coronavirus pandemic, the airport has revised and reduced its capital improvement program and does not have plans to issue debt in the next 5 years, but expects to use airport funds to fund about two thirds of its program.

Additionally, the rating considers the county's strong financial management of the airport reflected in solid financial metrics and good relationships between the management and airlines. Key challenges to the rating are the airport's high leverage, as well as a high airline cost per enplanement (CPE) and implementation of capital improvement program funded in great part by internal liquidity amid uncertain passenger demand recovery.

The A3 subordinate lien rating incorporates the weaker legal security with net revenues after payment of senior debt service and meeting senior reserve requirements.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, severe global economic shock and asset price volatility are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The airports sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Sacramento (County of) CA Airport Enterprise. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the airport changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our view that the airport will be able to rely on its liquidity balance to withstand the outbreak, though it is expected to stabilize at lower than historical level. It also incorporates our expectation that enplanements will recover significantly over the next two to three years to support the current rating levels and our expectation that the airport will implement its capital improvement program without new debt issuance nor considerable decrease in liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained enplanement and revenue growth that moderates airline costs and maintains the total debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) above 1.5x on a Moody's net revenue basis

- Liquidity at above 600 days cash on hand on a sustained basis

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Declines in enplanements and revenues that produce DSCRs below 1.25x

- Erosion of current healthy liquidity levels below 300 days

LEGAL SECURITY

The senior and subordinate bonds are secured by a pledge of net general airport revenues, with a prior claim of these revenues by the senior lien bonds. The subordinate lien bonds can be additionally supported by PFC revenues, but are not pledged.

For senior bonds, the rate covenant is 125% with a Capital Improvement Fund transfer limited to 25% of debt service in each year; the rate covenant for combined senior and subordinate bonds is 110% with a Capital Improvement Fund transfer limited to 10%. There is a standard debt service reserve fund for both senior and subordinate bonds equal to the lesser of maximum annual debt service; 125% average annual debt service or 10% of outstanding principal.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Airport System Senior Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2020 use of proceeds are: (i) refund the outstanding Airport System Senior Revenue Bonds, Series 2010; and (ii) pay certain costs of issuance of the Airport System Senior Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2020.

PROFILE

The County of Sacramento owns and operates the Sacramento County Airport System, which includes three airports: the Sacramento International Airport (SMF), Mather Airport, and Franklin Field. Sacramento County also operates Sacramento Executive Airport (SAC) under a long-term evergreen lease with the City of Sacramento. The main passenger airport for Sacramento County is the Sacramento International Airport, which is comprised of two terminal buildings, and offers service to domestic and international destinations.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1140469. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

