Moody's assigns A2 rating to Shinhan Card's proposed USD senior unsecured debt

Hong Kong, October 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a A2 foreign currency senior unsecured debt rating to the proposed USD bonds to be issued by Shinhan Card Co., Ltd. (A2 stable). The outlook on Shinhan Card is stable.

The net proceeds from the new bonds will be used to repay the company's outstanding debt and to finance eligible social financing projects as identified in the Shinhan Financial Group's Sustainable Development Goals Financing Framework published in June 2019.

The rating on the securities is subject to the receipt of final documentation, the terms and conditions of which are not expected to change in any material way from the draft documents that Moody's has reviewed.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 foreign currency senior unsecured debt rating is in line with Shinhan Card's A2 long-term issuer rating. The bond will rank pari passu with all other present and future unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the company.

Shinhan Card's A2 long-term issuer rating incorporates a five-notch uplift from its assigned standalone assessment of ba1. Of these, four notches are based on Moody's assessment of a very high likelihood of support from its parent, Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (Shinhan FG, A1 stable), while one notch is based on the high likelihood of support from the Korean government (Aa2 stable).

Shinhan Card's assigned standalone assessment of ba1 reflects (1) the companies' Financial Profile Score of Baa3, which considers the company's strong capital adequacy and low leverage, benign asset quality, and a likely decline in profitability as a result of regulatory measures lowering card merchant fees; and (2) the Korean credit card industry's operating environment, reflecting card companies' entrenched market positioning, the tight regulatory environment under which they operate, and modest pricing strength. Given the increasing industry risk, the company's assigned standalone assessment of ba1 is placed at the low end of its standalone assessment range.

The affiliate support uplift is based on Moody's assessment that the company will receive a very high level of support from Shinhan FG if necessary, because of Shinhan Card's strategic importance to its parent.

Shinhan Card is a 100%-owned subsidiary of and the second-largest net income contributor to Shinhan FG. Since 2014, Shinhan Card has contributed around half of the dividends that Shinhan FG receives from its subsidiaries annually. The four notches of uplift to a3 brings Shinhan Card's standalone assessment post affiliate support in line with Shinhan Bank's (Bank Deposit: Aa3, Senior Unsecured: Aa3, Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA): a3, stable) BCA, with the bank forming Shinhan FG's largest subsidiary.

Moody's then incorporates one notch of government support to arrive at Shinhan Card's A2 long-term issuer ratings, based on Moody's assessment of a high level of support that the company will receive from the government, through Shinhan FG, if necessary. Both Shinhan Bank and Shinhan FG are designated as domestic systemically important banks/financial groups in Korea.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

Upward pressure on Shinhan Card's ratings could emerge if the credit metrics of Shinhan FG and Shinhan Bank improve, thus increasing their capacity to support Shinhan Card.

Moody's will also consider raising Shinhan Card's standalone assessment if the company (1) maintains strong and stable profitability by cutting costs and securing other sources of income, thereby offsetting low merchant fees; (2) maintains strong capitalization, with its tangible common equity/tangible managed assets above 20%; (3) improves its asset quality, with its net charge-off/average gross loans remaining below 1.5% on a sustained basis; or (4) improves its 12-month coverage ratio significantly.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

Downward pressure on Shinhan Card's ratings could emerge if there are signs that Shinhan Card's strategic importance to Shinhan FG or Shinhan FG's willingness or ability to support Shinhan Card is declining, or if Shinhan Bank's BCA is lowered.

Moody's will also consider lowering Shinhan Card's standalone credit assessment if (1) the company's profitability declines much more significantly on a sustained basis than Moody's expects; (2) its net charge-off/average gross loans rises significantly on a sustained basis; or (3) its capitalization weakens, with its tangible common equity/tangible managed assets falling below 16%.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Shinhan Card Co., Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shinhan Financial Group Inc. and is headquartered in Seoul. Its consolidated assets totaled KRW34.0 trillion ($28.8 billion) as of the end of June 2020.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Se Hoon Roh

Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Sophia Lee, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

