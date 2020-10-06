Moody's assigns A2 rating to Shinhan Card's proposed USD senior unsecured debt

Hong Kong, October 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a A2 foreign currency senior
unsecured debt rating to the proposed USD bonds to be issued by Shinhan
Card Co., Ltd. (A2 stable). The outlook on
Shinhan Card is stable.
The net proceeds from the new bonds will be used to repay the company's
outstanding debt and to finance eligible social financing projects as
identified in the Shinhan Financial Group's Sustainable Development
Goals Financing Framework published in June 2019.
The rating on the securities is subject to the receipt of final documentation,
the terms and conditions of which are not expected to change in any material
way from the draft documents that Moody's has reviewed.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The A2 foreign currency senior unsecured debt rating is in line with Shinhan
Card's A2 long-term issuer rating. The bond will rank
pari passu with all other present and future unsecured and unsubordinated
obligations of the company.
Shinhan Card's A2 long-term issuer rating incorporates a
five-notch uplift from its assigned standalone assessment of ba1.
Of these, four notches are based on Moody's assessment of
a very high likelihood of support from its parent, Shinhan Financial
Group Co., Ltd. (Shinhan FG, A1 stable),
while one notch is based on the high likelihood of support from the Korean
government (Aa2 stable).
Shinhan Card's assigned standalone assessment of ba1 reflects (1)
the companies' Financial Profile Score of Baa3, which considers
the company's strong capital adequacy and low leverage, benign
asset quality, and a likely decline in profitability as a result
of regulatory measures lowering card merchant fees; and (2) the Korean
credit card industry's operating environment, reflecting card companies'
entrenched market positioning, the tight regulatory environment
under which they operate, and modest pricing strength. Given
the increasing industry risk, the company's assigned standalone
assessment of ba1 is placed at the low end of its standalone assessment
range.
The affiliate support uplift is based on Moody's assessment that the company
will receive a very high level of support from Shinhan FG if necessary,
because of Shinhan Card's strategic importance to its parent.
Shinhan Card is a 100%-owned subsidiary of and the second-largest
net income contributor to Shinhan FG. Since 2014, Shinhan
Card has contributed around half of the dividends that Shinhan FG receives
from its subsidiaries annually. The four notches of uplift to a3
brings Shinhan Card's standalone assessment post affiliate support in
line with Shinhan Bank's (Bank Deposit: Aa3, Senior Unsecured:
Aa3, Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA): a3, stable) BCA,
with the bank forming Shinhan FG's largest subsidiary.
Moody's then incorporates one notch of government support to arrive at
Shinhan Card's A2 long-term issuer ratings, based on Moody's
assessment of a high level of support that the company will receive from
the government, through Shinhan FG, if necessary. Both
Shinhan Bank and Shinhan FG are designated as domestic systemically important
banks/financial groups in Korea.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE
Upward pressure on Shinhan Card's ratings could emerge if the credit
metrics of Shinhan FG and Shinhan Bank improve, thus increasing
their capacity to support Shinhan Card.
Moody's will also consider raising Shinhan Card's standalone
assessment if the company (1) maintains strong and stable profitability
by cutting costs and securing other sources of income, thereby offsetting
low merchant fees; (2) maintains strong capitalization, with
its tangible common equity/tangible managed assets above 20%;
(3) improves its asset quality, with its net charge-off/average
gross loans remaining below 1.5% on a sustained basis;
or (4) improves its 12-month coverage ratio significantly.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE
Downward pressure on Shinhan Card's ratings could emerge if there
are signs that Shinhan Card's strategic importance to Shinhan FG
or Shinhan FG's willingness or ability to support Shinhan Card is
declining, or if Shinhan Bank's BCA is lowered.
Moody's will also consider lowering Shinhan Card's standalone
credit assessment if (1) the company's profitability declines much more
significantly on a sustained basis than Moody's expects; (2)
its net charge-off/average gross loans rises significantly on a
sustained basis; or (3) its capitalization weakens, with its
tangible common equity/tangible managed assets falling below 16%.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was Finance Companies Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Shinhan Card Co., Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary
of Shinhan Financial Group Inc. and is headquartered in Seoul.
Its consolidated assets totaled KRW34.0 trillion ($28.8
billion) as of the end of June 2020.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of
its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com
for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the
ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's
Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Se Hoon Roh
Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Sophia Lee, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077