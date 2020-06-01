Moody's assigns A2 rating to The College of New Jersey's Series 2020 bonds; outlook stable

New York, June 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A2 to $181 million of fixed-rate Revenue Refunding Bonds, The College of New Jersey Issue, Series 2020 D (Federally Taxable). These bonds have an expected maturity in 2050. We have also affirmed the A2 rating on $326 million of outstanding bonds. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment and affirmation of the A2 ratings are supported by the college's mid-sized scale of operations with a distinct market niche in New Jersey that results in ongoing strong student demand and growth in net tuition revenue. Conservative budgeting and steady revenue growth have contributed to healthy operating cash flow. However, margins have weakened in recent years due to growth in expenses without compensating revenue growth, reflecting some relaxing of historically strong fiscal discipline. Disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, including the move to distance learning in March, will further weaken the college's operating performance. Expense reductions and direct CARES Act support will largely offset a $5 million reduction in state operating funding reduction for fiscal year 2020 and $13 million room and board refunds. The remaining $4 million deficit will be funded from reserves and any additional allocation for the Cares Act from the State of New Jersey. The planned bond issuance will also provide near-term operating relief by reducing debt service for the next five years. Other offsetting credit considerations include very high debt burden and resulting moderate debt service coverage and a high reliance on student-driven revenue in a competitive student market.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, and financial market declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We expect that students at TCNJ will return to campus this fall, though potentially with some shifts in course timing and delivery.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is based on our expectation that TCNJ will maintain solid student demand and will make prudent adjustments to sustain good operating cash flows even in the face of operational risks caused by the pandemic.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Substantial growth in wealth relative to debt and operations

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Further weakening of operating cash flow margin and debt service coverage excluding the impact from coronavirus in fiscal 2020 and potentially into fiscal 2021

-Significant debt issuance without meaningful growth of financial reserves or cash flow

LEGAL SECURITY

All bonds are an unsecured general obligation of the college and payable from any legally available funds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will be used to partially refund Series 2013A, 2015G, 2016F, and 2016G Bonds and to pay the cost of issuance. The college is issuing these bonds to significantly reduce the debt service payments over the next five years, between $10 million to $20 million annually, and will finance restructured principal over a longer 30-year term.

PROFILE

The College of New Jersey is located in the Trenton suburb of Ewing Township and is one of 12 public, four-year institutions of higher education in the State of New Jersey. The college is best known for its programs in business, education, engineering, humanities, nursing and science. The college has nearly 7,500 full-time equivalent students and generates $247 million of operating revenue.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1175020. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Pranav Sharma

Lead Analyst

Higher Education

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Susan Shaffer

Additional Contact

Higher Education

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

