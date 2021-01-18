Moody's assigns A2 rating to Total's proposed hybrid notes

Frankfurt am Main, January 18, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned an A2 rating to the proposed junior subordinated ("hybrid") euro medium term notes to be issued by Total SE ("Total" or "the Company"). Total's existing ratings remain unchanged. The outlook is negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 rating assigned to the proposed hybrid notes is two notches below Total's Aa3 senior unsecured rating, because they will be deeply subordinated to the senior unsecured notes of Total SE and rank senior only to common and preferred shares. They will be perpetual and there will be no events of default. Total may opt to defer coupon payments on a cumulative basis.

The proposed hybrid notes will qualify for the "basket C" and a 50% equity treatment of the borrowing for the calculation of the credit ratios by Moody's (please refer to Moody's Hybrid Equity Credit methodology published in September 2018). The notes will share similar structural considerations as Total's existing hybrid instruments, which also qualify for "basket C" treatment.

The proceeds from the issuance will be used to fund the growth in Total's renewables and electricity businesses. Given the fairly limited impact of the issuance on Total's credit profile or its credit metrics, Total's ratings and outlook remain unchanged.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects increasing likelihood that in the next 12-18 months Total will not be able or willing to sustain credit metrics commensurate with an Aa3 rating, such as retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt sustainably above 30% (13.4% for the period that ended September 2020) in the currently difficult operating environment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

As the rating of the hybrid notes is positioned relative to the senior unsecured rating of Total, their rating could be impacted either by (i) a change in the Aa3 senior unsecured rating of Total, or by (ii) a re-evaluation of its relative notching.

Negative rating pressure on the Total's Aa3 senior unsecured rating could develop if there are indications of more aggressive financial policy or weakening of the business profile in the currently challenging environment, leading to RCF/net debt sustainably below 30%.

Moody's would consider upgrading Total's Aa3 senior unsecured rating if the company delivers on the forecasted production growth which should lead to further improving operating cash flow generation and sustainable free cash flow generation after dividends. Quantitatively, high cash flow coverage as measured by the RCF/net debt metric at around 40% would indicate positive rating pressure.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Integrated Oil and Gas Methodology published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1172345. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

