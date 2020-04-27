Moody's assigns A2 rating to WREIC's USD MTN drawdown

Hong Kong, April 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A2 rating to the proposed USD
senior unsecured notes to be issued by Wharf REIC Finance (BVI) Limited,
a wholly-owned financing subsidiary of Wharf Real Estate Investment
Company Limited (WREIC, A2 stable), based on the irrevocable
and unconditional guarantee of WREIC. The notes will be issued
under Wharf REIC Finance (BVI) Limited's USD3 billion guaranteed medium-term
note (MTN) program that is rated (P)A2.
The rating outlook remains stable.
WREIC plans to use the proceeds of the bonds for general corporate purposes.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"WREIC's A2 issuer rating reflects the company's sizable and good-quality
assets located in prime commercial locations in Hong Kong, as well
as its long operational track record throughout the economic cycles,"
says Stephanie Lau, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.
At the same time, the rating is constrained by WREIC's high
revenue and asset concentration in a single property -- Harbour City
-- in Hong Kong, the retail performance of which is exposed
to volatile tourist inflows from mainland China. This concentration
risk is partly mitigated by the company's broad tenant base.
WREIC proactively manages its leases to minimize the risk of a material
decline in occupancy rates. Thanks to this approach the company
maintained relatively high occupancy rates even through Hong Kong's
economic downturn following the 2008-09 global financial crisis.
Moody's forecasts that the company's adjusted net debt/EBITDA will
weaken to 3.8x-4.6x in the next 12-18 months
from 3.4x in 2019. Likewise, its EBITDA/interest coverage
will decline to 7.3x-8.6x from 13.3x over
the same period. Still, these ratios appropriately position
the company in the A2 rating category.
These projected credit metrics assume a 25%-30% revenue
decline to HKD11.5 billion in 2020 from HKD16 billion in 2019,
and a subsequent recovery to around HKD14 billion in 2021. These
assumptions reflect lower turnover rent, retail rental concessions
and negative rental reversions as well as a sharp drop in hotel income
caused by significant weakening in Hong Kong retail sales and tourist
arrivals in 2020 amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Moody's also expects the company's adjusted debt to increase to
around HKD50 billion over the next 12-18 months from HKD47 billion
as of December 2019, after accounting for annual capital spending
of HKD2.5 billion-HKD3.0 billion for the next 12-18
months, and potential new project investments.
On 24 April 2020, WREIC issued a profit warning on the Hong Kong
Stock Exchange regarding an expected loss for the six months ending 30
June 2020, due to a likely unrealised revaluation deficit of the
company's investment properties and hotels. While this development
is credit negative because of its adverse effect on its capitalization,
it will have no material impact on the company's overall credit quality.
The charges are non-cash items and its strong capitalization affords
the company an ability to absorb such impact without hampering its capital
structure.
In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors,
the rating factors in the concentration of WREIC's ownership in its parent,
Wheelock and Company Limited, which is effectively controlled by
the Wu family. This factor is balanced by the prudent financial
policies of both the company and the parent company over the years.
The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that WREIC
will maintain its (1) quality asset portfolio; (2) predictable and
strong rental revenue and high occupancy levels for its key assets;
and (3) healthy debt leverage.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Moody's could upgrade the rating if the company (1) diversifies
in terms of geographies and asset types, without increasing business
and financial risk; (2) reduces concentration risk in revenue contributions
from its key assets; (3) increases the duration of its lease coverage
to increase its buffer against a potential economic downturn; or
(4) improves its credit metrics, such that its adjusted net debt/EBITDA
falls below 2.5x on a sustained basis.
WREIC's rating could be downgraded if Harbour City's operations
and occupancy deteriorate significantly. Downgrade pressure will
also increase if the company aggressively accelerates its property development
activities, or undertakes property acquisitions or material capital
distributions, leading to a significant deterioration in its liquidity
position or credit metrics.
Financial indicators that Moody's would consider for a downgrade
include adjusted net debt/EBITDA rising above 5.5x or debt/total
assets exceeding 25%-30% on a consistent basis.
In addition, any material change in WREIC's ownership by its key
shareholder would be negative for the rating.
The principal methodology used in this rating was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (WREIC) was created in November
2017 through the spinoff of six Hong Kong investment property assets of
Wharf (Holdings) Ltd. As of 31 December 2019, WREIC held
a portfolio consisting of six quality commercial properties in Hong Kong,
with an aggregate gross floor area of 11.7 million square feet
(sq ft), valued at HKD267.6 billion ($34.3
billion) as of the end of December 2019. In 2019, the company's
total gross revenue was HKD16.0 billion ($2.1 billion).
