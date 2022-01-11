Moody's assigns A2 rating to Wellstar Health System's (GA) Ser. 2022A; outlook changed to positive

New York, January 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A2 rating to Wellstar Health System's (Wellstar) proposed $97 million Revenue Anticipation Certificates (Wellstar Health System, Inc. Project), Series 2022A issued by the Paulding County Hospital Authority, GA and its $202 million Revenue Anticipation Certificates (Wellstar Health System, Inc. Project), Series 2022A issued by Cobb County Kennestone Hospital Authority, GA. At the same time, Moody's affirmed Wellstar's existing A2 revenue ratings. The outlook is revised to positive from stable. Wellstar will have about $1.5 billion in outstanding debt following this transaction.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment and affirmation of the A2 rating reflects Moody's view that Wellstar's good operating cash flow and recently improved cash levels, aided by CARES and other relief funds, investment gains and lower capital spend in fiscal 2021, will absorb incremental debt to be used to help fund a new tower at its flagship facility.

Wellstar will continue to benefit from its position as a large regional system in the greater Atlanta area, which enjoys favorable demographics and a diversified economic base. Amid the pandemic, fiscal 2020 and 2021's very good operating cash flow (OCF) margins were bolstered by relief funds as well as management's focus on cost-cutting initiatives. The effects of sector-wide labor challenges and full volume recovery remain somewhat uncertain, although management's track record of exceeding margin expectations will provide an offset. Based on current capital plans, recently improved days cash and cash to debt measures will likely exceed prior forecasts. However, management's ability to continue to achieve improvement will be challenged by top line growth and elevated capital spending levels, which are still being finalized. If spending is ultimately meaningfully higher than current plans, it would likely reverse recent improvement in balance sheet measures. Wellstar will contend with a highly consolidated market, highlighted by a key competitor's recent acquisition of multiple facilities, ongoing losses at its two acquired downtown hospital campuses, and high reliance on key legacy facilities.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Wellstar will likely see ongoing improvement in balance sheet metrics, assuming capital spending remains substantially in line with current plans. At the same time, the system's focus on expense management will continue to result in OCF margins in the 10% to 11% range.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Ongoing improvement in balance sheet measures amid elevated capital spending

- Maintenance of very solid OCF margins and good debt to cash flow

- Ongoing ability to realize cost efficiencies and system wide integration benefits

- Sustained or improved market share

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Higher than currently planned capital investments or additional debt result in notable reversal of recent improvement in days cash or cash to debt metrics

- Inability to sustain double digit OCF margins

- M&A dilutes operating performance or balance sheet

- Loss in overall market share or less favorable positioning with payers

LEGAL SECURITY

New and existing bonds fall under Wellstar's 2017 Amended and Restated Master Trust Indenture. Terms include pledged revenues of the obligated group which includes Wellstar Health System (the parent) and the eleven hospital campuses that comprise Wellstar acute care operations, each of which are separately incorporated. They include the acquired hospitals and Wellstar West Georgia. There is a negative mortgage lien with permitted encumbrances.

To be noted, Wellstar maintains a swap that is still covered under the pre-2017 MTI. In addition, more restrictive covenants exist under a Continuing Covenant Agreement (CCA) that governs bank debt. Moody's believes Wellstar will have sufficient covenant cushion over the coming 12 to 18 months, under its MTI, its pre-2017 MTI and its CCA.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will be used to refinance outstanding debt and provide funds for a new patient tower.

PROFILE

Wellstar Health System (Wellstar) is an 11 hospital campus, $4.45 billion (fiscal 2021) not-for-profit health system headquartered in Marietta, GA. In 2016, Wellstar acquired five for-profit hospitals (1,149 beds across five campuses) from Tenet and executed a member substitution of West Georgia Health Services d.b.a. West Georgia Medical Center (276-beds).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

