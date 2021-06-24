Moody's assigns A2 rating to Zhongyuan Yuzi's proposed USD notes

Hong Kong, June 24, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A2 senior unsecured rating to the proposed USD notes to be issued by Zhongyuan Zhicheng Co., Ltd. (Zhongyuan Zhicheng), which will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Zhongyuan Yuzi Investment Holding Group Co., Ltd. (Zhongyuan Yuzi, A2 stable). No outlook has been assigned to the senior unsecured rating of the USD note.

Zhongyuan Yuzi will use the net proceeds, partly to refinance the offshore debt due within one year, and the balance to invest in low-income housing projects, infrastructure and manufacturing projects in Henan.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 rating on the proposed USD notes reflects: (1) the issuing entity's 100% ownership by Zhongyuan Yuzi; (2) the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by Zhongyuan Yuzi; and (3) the fact that the notes are ranked pari passu with the other senior unsecured obligations of the guarantor, Zhongyuan Yuzi.

Zhongyuan Yuzi's A2 issuer rating reflects the Henan provincial government's capacity to support its local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) at a2, and Moody's assessment of the company's specific characteristics affecting the Henan provincial government's propensity to support, which results in a zero-notch adjustment.

The Henan government has a strong propensity to support Zhongyuan Yuzi in times of stress, because (1) the company has a public policy mandate to provide financing for Henan's affordable housing program; (2) the provincial government maintains tight control over the company's business decisions and daily operations, given the company's status as an arm of the province's Finance Bureau; (3) the company has a higher strategic importance to Henan province than other Moody's-rated LGFV peers in the province, which brings its rating closer to Henan's government capacity to support (GCS) score; and (4) the company has strong access to funding, including through policy banks, and does not strongly rely on nonstandard financing channels.

Moody's assessment of Henan's GCS score considers (1) Henan's status as a province in China (A1 stable) with direct reporting lines to the central government; and (2) the province's modest level of development, relatively small debt burden and operating deficit, and moderate state-owned enterprise (SOE) liabilities and banking risk.

Moody's has also considered the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors in the assessment.

Environmental risks are low for Zhongyuan Yuzi and its special purpose vehicle, Zhongyuan Zhicheng.

LGFVs generally have high social risks since they implement public policy initiatives by building, owning and operating public infrastructure. Zhongyuan Yuzi is exposed to material social risk since it bears a high social responsibility as the sole provincial-level financing vehicle for China's Affordable Housing Program. Although the issuer is not directly involved in building and operating all public infrastructure projects in Henan, any major changes in demographic, public awareness and social priorities will affect the government's targets for Zhongyuan Yuzi, and therefore, Zhongyuan Zhicheng, as well as the Henan provincial government's propensity to support the company.

Governance considerations are also material to the ratings, because Zhongyuan Yuzi is subject to oversight with reporting requirements to its owner regional local government (RLG), reflecting its public policy role and status as a government-owned entity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's could upgrade the bond rating if Zhongyuan Yuzi's rating is raised stemming from an upgrade of China's sovereign rating or a strengthening in the Henan government's capacity to support, which could be the result of a material strengthening in Henan's economic or financial profile, or its ability to coordinate timely support.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade the bond rating if Zhongyuan Yuzi's rating is lowered due to:

(1) A downgrade of China's sovereign rating, or a weakening in the Henan government's capacity to support, which could be the result of a material weakening in Henan's economic or financial profile, or its ability to coordinate timely support;

(2) Changes in Chinese government policies that prohibit RLGs from providing financial support to LGFVs; or any adverse changes in government policies related to affordable housing programs regarding its national importance and the preferential support level; or

(3) Material changes in Zhongyuan Yuzi's main business activities with substantial expansion of commercial activities relative to its public service functionalities that would diminish the province's propensity to support. In addition, a change in the ownership structure of Zhongyuan Zhicheng and/or a change in the guarantee status provided by Zhongyuan Yuzi could also put downward pressure on the rating.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Local Government Financing Vehicles in China Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216254. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Established in 2011, Zhongyuan Yuzi Investment Holding Group Co., Ltd. is the sole provincial-level financing vehicle that supports the AHP in Henan Province. It is 100% directly owned by the Finance Bureau of Henan provincial government. The company's key business is to raise funds through financial institutions (mainly policy banks) and bond issuances, and on-lend the net proceeds to local governments for the construction of affordable housing in Henan Province. As of the end of 2020, the total assets of the company were RMB323.4 billion.

The local market analyst for this rating is Amanda Du, +86 (21) 2057-4016.

