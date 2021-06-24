Moody's assigns A2 rating to Zhongyuan Yuzi's proposed USD notes

Hong Kong, June 24, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A2 senior unsecured rating
to the proposed USD notes to be issued by Zhongyuan Zhicheng Co.,
Ltd. (Zhongyuan Zhicheng), which will be unconditionally
and irrevocably guaranteed by Zhongyuan Yuzi Investment Holding Group
Co., Ltd. (Zhongyuan Yuzi, A2 stable).
No outlook has been assigned to the senior unsecured rating of the USD
note.
Zhongyuan Yuzi will use the net proceeds, partly to refinance the
offshore debt due within one year, and the balance to invest in
low-income housing projects, infrastructure and manufacturing
projects in Henan.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The A2 rating on the proposed USD notes reflects: (1) the issuing
entity's 100% ownership by Zhongyuan Yuzi; (2) the unconditional
and irrevocable guarantee provided by Zhongyuan Yuzi; and (3) the
fact that the notes are ranked pari passu with the other senior unsecured
obligations of the guarantor, Zhongyuan Yuzi.
Zhongyuan Yuzi's A2 issuer rating reflects the Henan provincial
government's capacity to support its local government financing vehicles
(LGFVs) at a2, and Moody's assessment of the company's specific
characteristics affecting the Henan provincial government's propensity
to support, which results in a zero-notch adjustment.
The Henan government has a strong propensity to support Zhongyuan Yuzi
in times of stress, because (1) the company has a public policy
mandate to provide financing for Henan's affordable housing program;
(2) the provincial government maintains tight control over the company's
business decisions and daily operations, given the company's
status as an arm of the province's Finance Bureau; (3) the
company has a higher strategic importance to Henan province than other
Moody's-rated LGFV peers in the province, which brings
its rating closer to Henan's government capacity to support (GCS)
score; and (4) the company has strong access to funding, including
through policy banks, and does not strongly rely on nonstandard
financing channels.
Moody's assessment of Henan's GCS score considers (1) Henan's status
as a province in China (A1 stable) with direct reporting lines to the
central government; and (2) the province's modest level of
development, relatively small debt burden and operating deficit,
and moderate state-owned enterprise (SOE) liabilities and banking
risk.
Moody's has also considered the following environmental, social
and governance (ESG) factors in the assessment.
Environmental risks are low for Zhongyuan Yuzi and its special purpose
vehicle, Zhongyuan Zhicheng.
LGFVs generally have high social risks since they implement public policy
initiatives by building, owning and operating public infrastructure.
Zhongyuan Yuzi is exposed to material social risk since it bears a high
social responsibility as the sole provincial-level financing vehicle
for China's Affordable Housing Program. Although the issuer
is not directly involved in building and operating all public infrastructure
projects in Henan, any major changes in demographic, public
awareness and social priorities will affect the government's targets
for Zhongyuan Yuzi, and therefore, Zhongyuan Zhicheng,
as well as the Henan provincial government's propensity to support
the company.
Governance considerations are also material to the ratings, because
Zhongyuan Yuzi is subject to oversight with reporting requirements to
its owner regional local government (RLG), reflecting its public
policy role and status as a government-owned entity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Moody's could upgrade the bond rating if Zhongyuan Yuzi's rating
is raised stemming from an upgrade of China's sovereign rating or a strengthening
in the Henan government's capacity to support, which could be the
result of a material strengthening in Henan's economic or financial profile,
or its ability to coordinate timely support.
On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade the bond rating if Zhongyuan
Yuzi's rating is lowered due to:
(1) A downgrade of China's sovereign rating, or a weakening in the
Henan government's capacity to support, which could be the result
of a material weakening in Henan's economic or financial profile,
or its ability to coordinate timely support;
(2) Changes in Chinese government policies that prohibit RLGs from providing
financial support to LGFVs; or any adverse changes in government
policies related to affordable housing programs regarding its national
importance and the preferential support level; or
(3) Material changes in Zhongyuan Yuzi's main business activities with
substantial expansion of commercial activities relative to its public
service functionalities that would diminish the province's propensity
to support. In addition, a change in the ownership structure
of Zhongyuan Zhicheng and/or a change in the guarantee status provided
by Zhongyuan Yuzi could also put downward pressure on the rating.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Local Government Financing
Vehicles in China Methodology published in July 2020 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216254.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Established in 2011, Zhongyuan Yuzi Investment Holding Group Co.,
Ltd. is the sole provincial-level financing vehicle that
supports the AHP in Henan Province. It is 100% directly
owned by the Finance Bureau of Henan provincial government. The
company's key business is to raise funds through financial institutions
(mainly policy banks) and bond issuances, and on-lend the
net proceeds to local governments for the construction of affordable housing
in Henan Province. As of the end of 2020, the total assets
of the company were RMB323.4 billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating
and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when
it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted
in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings
process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory
Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the
issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating
Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and
governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by
Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main
60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office
that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by
Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary
Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating
agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status
and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on
www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
