Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's assigns A2 rating to adidas' new senior unsecured notes

14 Nov 2022

Paris, November 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today assigned an A2 rating to adidas AG's ("adidas", "the company") proposed €1.0 billion senior unsecured notes, split into two tranches maturing in 2025 and 2029. The outlook is negative.

Proceeds from the senior unsecured notes will be used for general corporate purposes, including the refinancing of the company's €500 million convertible bond due in September 2023.

RATINGS RATIONALE

adidas' A2 rating reflects the company's leading position in the global sportswear industry, long track record, significant scale and wide geographical reach; its strong brand recognition in the sportswear industry, supported by product innovations and significant marketing and sponsorship investments; the favourable long-term prospects of the sportswear industry, with increasing health awareness of customers; its good liquidity and conservative financial policies.

The rating is constrained by adidas' recent decline in profits and weaker credit metrics, owing to a deterioration in the macroeconomic environment and specific one-offs (notably exit from Russia); the recent termination of the Yeezy partnership and uncertainty over the extent to which the related loss in revenues and earnings can be compensated by the sale of existing inventories; its exposure to high inflation, weaker consumer demand and difficult trading conditions in China, which will constrain recovery in sales and earnings in the next 12-18 months; exposure to the highly competitive apparel and footwear industry, which is characterised by changes in consumer habits, growing digitalisation and increasing awareness about sustainability issues; the company's sales concentration in a single brand; its sizeable commitments to pay fixed sponsorship obligations, which weigh on margins and operating leverage.

adidas has posted weak results in Q3-2022 and significantly revised downward its sales and earnings guidance for 2022, which translates into weaker credit metrics than initially expected and also suggests a further deterioration in the macroeconomic backdrop. Moody's believes that adidas might not be able to achieve credit metrics commensurate for its A2 rating over the next 12-18 months, as reflected in the current negative outlook. Moody's now expects adidas' leverage (Moody's-adjusted gross debt to EBITDA) to peak above 3.0x in 2022, exceeding the 2.5x threshold to maintain the A2 rating. Moody's however expects this excess level to be temporary because of the incurrence of around €500 million of non-recurring one-off costs in 2022. Moody's estimates that more than half of these costs relates to the wind-down of the company's operations in Russia. Moody's does not expect these costs to repeat next year, which should support an improvement in earnings and some deleveraging towards 2.5x in 2023.

LIQUIDITY

adidas' liquidity is good and supported by a cash balance of €806 million as of 30 September 2022 and full availability under its committed revolving credit facility (RCF) of €1.5 billion and around €1.3 billion of bilateral credit facilities. Moody's positively notes the recent maturity extension of the company's RCF, by one year, to November 2027. adidas has also reached an agreement in principle to increase the size of its committed RCF to €2.0 billion, from €1.5 billion. Today's senior unsecured bond issuance and the company's available liquid sources should be sufficient to cover adidas' large seasonal cash flow movements, capital spending of around €700 million per year and short-term obligations of around €1 billion as of 30 September 2022. These short-term obligations include adidas' next significant debt maturity, which is a €500 million convertible bond due in September 2023, whose refinancing will be largely financed by today's bond issuance proceeds.

Moody's expects that the weaker earnings, the exceptional costs related to exit from Russia and other one-off developments, and the high inventory levels will translate in a significant negative free cash flow (FCF) generation in 2022, of more than €1 billion. Moody's nevertheless expects adidas to maintain good liquidity, underpinned by sufficient cash on balance sheet and an undrawn RCF. Moody's expects the company will generate at least €700 million of FCF in 2023 helped by a reversal in working capital, notably reduction in inventories, as well as lower dividends.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Governance was one of the drivers of today's rating action in accordance with Moody's ESG framework.

Moody's believes that adidas' has overall sound governance practices. Moody's believes that adidas has put in place the appropriate checks and balances that would be expected for a public company and regularly demonstrates awareness of the importance of maintaining a reputation as an environmentally and socially responsible corporate. While the company has a track record of conservative financial policies, adidas pursued ample dividend payments and share buy-backs in the last two years, returning €3.1 billion to its shareholders in 2022 alone. Given the company's large working capital needs and a challenging trading in 2022, Moody's believes that such shareholder-friendly actions, along with other factors, resulted in a step up in leverage and reduction of cash position, which led to some weakening of creditors' protection. Having said that Moody's understands that adidas is committed to maintain a net leverage ratio under 2.0x.

The company recently appointed a new CEO effective January 1, 2023, BjÃ¸rn Gulden, who will bring his strong experience in the sportswear industry. However, Moody's believes that this recent management turnover comes at a time of difficult trading conditions, and does not eliminate the uncertainty over strategy execution in the next 12-18 months. The company also had a weaker track record of sales and earnings growth in the last two years, a credit negative.

RATIONALE FOR THE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects weaker than expected operating performance and expectations that the recovery in credit metrics to the levels commensurate with the rating level will take time. Moody's could stabilise the outlook if the company demonstrates sustainable improvement in earnings and credit metrics in the next 12-18 months. More specifically, the agency would expect Moody's-adjusted EBIT margin to recover to around 7% (or €1.5 billion) in 2023, and Moody's-adjusted leverage to return to around 2.5x. adidas's failure to demonstrate such improvements within this timeframe would exert a further negative pressure on the rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could downgrade adidas' ratings if the company's operational and financial performance were to deteriorate, such that its (Moody's-adjusted) gross leverage exceeds 2.5x especially if not sufficiently mitigated by sizeable cash on balance sheet, and its RCF/net debt ratio decreases below 35% for a prolonged period of time. A rating downgrade could also be triggered by deterioration of liquidity, or company's more aggressive financial policies, such as prioritising shareholder returns over reduction in leverage.

An upgrade is considered unlikely in the short term given the negative outlook. Moody's could upgrade adidas' ratings over time if (1) it continues to successfully deliver on its long-term strategy, including the strengthening of its market position in the US, (2) achieves sustainable operating margin enhancements, and (3) maintains conservative financial policies. Quantitatively, Moody's could consider an upgrade if the company's (Moody's-adjusted) gross leverage were to trend sustainably below 1.5x and its (Moody's-adjusted) retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt ratio remains above 45% on a sustained basis.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Apparel published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72775. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany, adidas AG (adidas) designs, develops, markets and distributes footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. The company had 2,184 own-retail stores at end-2021. In 2021, the company generated revenue of €21.2 billion and EBITDA of €3 billion. adidas' shares are listed on the Deutsche Börse of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, and the company has a current market capitalisation of around €20.7 billion. The company is mostly owned by institutional investors, the largest of them being Groupe Bruxelles Lambert, which holds around 6.8% of the share capital.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of  the guarantor entity.  Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Guillaume Leglise
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris, 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Victoria Maisuradze
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris, 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

