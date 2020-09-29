Moody's assigns A2 rating to adidas' sustainability bond issuance

Paris, September 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned an A2 rating
to adidas AG's (adidas) proposed €500 million senior unsecured
bond due 2028.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The A2 debt rating assigned to today's €500 million bond issuance
is in line with the A2 stable issuer rating of adidas.
The proceeds from the issuance of this sustainability bond will be used
in accordance with adidas' newly created sustainability bond framework
to fund eligible sustainable projects over the next few years.
These may include purchases of recycled materials for sustainably sourced
products, investments into renewable energy production and energy-efficient
buildings as well as various initiatives to create lasting change for
underrepresented communities.
adidas' A2 issuer rating reflects (1) the company's leading position in
the global sportswear market and wide geographic diversification;
(2) its strong brand recognition in the apparel and footwear industry
supported by product innovations and significant marketing and sponsorship
investments; (3) the positive long-term prospects of the industry
with increasing health awareness of customers and increased sports participation
rates in key emerging markets, such as China; (4) its solid
track-record of sales growth and operating margin improvement over
the last five years; and (5) its low gross leverage, good liquidity
and conservative financial policies.
adidas' rating also incorporates (1) the impact of the coronavirus outbreak,
which Moody's anticipates will weigh on the company's earnings and debt
protection ratios in the next 12 months; (2) its exposure to the
highly competitive apparel and footwear industry, which is characterized
by changes in consumer habits, growing digitalization and increasing
awareness over sustainability issues; (3) the company's sales concentration
on a single brand; (4) the company's sizable commitments to pay fixed
sponsorship obligations; and (5) the challenges related to the turnaround
of Reebok, notably in the US market.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its Environmental,
Social and Governance framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. Also, Moody's believes the
retail & apparel sector has an overall moderate exposure to social
risks. With digitalisation and the rising influence of social media,
apparel and footwear companies are struggling to be trendsetters and face
more volatile demand and lower brand loyalty. As a sportswear company,
adidas is not immune to the inherent cyclicality and changes in consumer
preferences, including increasing awareness over sustainability
issues and risks related to responsible sourcing. Moody's believes
that these risks are mitigated by the company's strong digital capabilities,
its long track record of sustainable product innovation and its public
commitment to progress towards a circular business model.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that adidas will retain
strong credit metrics over time, despite the material impact of
the coronavirus crisis on its earnings and cash flows in 2020.
The outlook reflects Moody's expectations that (1) a gradual recovery
in the company's revenues over the course of the next 12-18 months
will result in its credit metrics returning towards their pre-crisis
levels from 2022, and (2) adidas' liquidity will remain good.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
An upgrade is considered unlikely in the short term because of the uncertainties
related to the coronavirus outbreak and its negative impact on the company's
performance this year. Moody's could upgrade adidas' ratings over
time if (1) it continues to successfully deliver on its long-term
strategy, including the strengthening of its Reebok brand and an
improved market position in the US, (2) achieves further operating
margin enhancements, and (3) maintains conservative financial policies.
Quantitatively, Moody's could consider an upgrade if the company's
(Moody's-adjusted) gross leverage were to trend sustainably below
1.5x and its (Moody's-adjusted) retained cash flow (RCF)/net
debt ratio remains above 45% on a sustained basis.
Conversely, the rating agency could downgrade adidas's ratings if
the company's operational and financial performance were to deteriorate
for a prolonged period of time, such that its (Moody's-adjusted)
gross leverage exceeds 2.5x especially if not sufficiently mitigated
by sizeable cash on balance sheet, and its RCF/net debt ratio decreases
below 35% for a prolonged period of time. A rating downgrade
could also be considered should the company's liquidity deteriorate or
if it pursues more aggressive financial policies.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was Apparel Methodology
published in October 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1182038.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
With €20.6 billion of revenue in the 12 months to 30 June
2020, adidas is the second largest company in the sportswear industry,
behind Nike, Inc. (A1 negative). The company has over
2,500 own-retail stores, over 15,000 mono-branded
franchise stores and over 150,000 wholesale doors.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
