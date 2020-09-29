Moody's assigns A2 rating to adidas' sustainability bond issuance

Paris, September 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned an A2 rating to adidas AG's (adidas) proposed €500 million senior unsecured bond due 2028.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 debt rating assigned to today's €500 million bond issuance is in line with the A2 stable issuer rating of adidas.

The proceeds from the issuance of this sustainability bond will be used in accordance with adidas' newly created sustainability bond framework to fund eligible sustainable projects over the next few years. These may include purchases of recycled materials for sustainably sourced products, investments into renewable energy production and energy-efficient buildings as well as various initiatives to create lasting change for underrepresented communities.

adidas' A2 issuer rating reflects (1) the company's leading position in the global sportswear market and wide geographic diversification; (2) its strong brand recognition in the apparel and footwear industry supported by product innovations and significant marketing and sponsorship investments; (3) the positive long-term prospects of the industry with increasing health awareness of customers and increased sports participation rates in key emerging markets, such as China; (4) its solid track-record of sales growth and operating margin improvement over the last five years; and (5) its low gross leverage, good liquidity and conservative financial policies.

adidas' rating also incorporates (1) the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, which Moody's anticipates will weigh on the company's earnings and debt protection ratios in the next 12 months; (2) its exposure to the highly competitive apparel and footwear industry, which is characterized by changes in consumer habits, growing digitalization and increasing awareness over sustainability issues; (3) the company's sales concentration on a single brand; (4) the company's sizable commitments to pay fixed sponsorship obligations; and (5) the challenges related to the turnaround of Reebok, notably in the US market.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its Environmental, Social and Governance framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Also, Moody's believes the retail & apparel sector has an overall moderate exposure to social risks. With digitalisation and the rising influence of social media, apparel and footwear companies are struggling to be trendsetters and face more volatile demand and lower brand loyalty. As a sportswear company, adidas is not immune to the inherent cyclicality and changes in consumer preferences, including increasing awareness over sustainability issues and risks related to responsible sourcing. Moody's believes that these risks are mitigated by the company's strong digital capabilities, its long track record of sustainable product innovation and its public commitment to progress towards a circular business model.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that adidas will retain strong credit metrics over time, despite the material impact of the coronavirus crisis on its earnings and cash flows in 2020. The outlook reflects Moody's expectations that (1) a gradual recovery in the company's revenues over the course of the next 12-18 months will result in its credit metrics returning towards their pre-crisis levels from 2022, and (2) adidas' liquidity will remain good.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

An upgrade is considered unlikely in the short term because of the uncertainties related to the coronavirus outbreak and its negative impact on the company's performance this year. Moody's could upgrade adidas' ratings over time if (1) it continues to successfully deliver on its long-term strategy, including the strengthening of its Reebok brand and an improved market position in the US, (2) achieves further operating margin enhancements, and (3) maintains conservative financial policies.

Quantitatively, Moody's could consider an upgrade if the company's (Moody's-adjusted) gross leverage were to trend sustainably below 1.5x and its (Moody's-adjusted) retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt ratio remains above 45% on a sustained basis.

Conversely, the rating agency could downgrade adidas's ratings if the company's operational and financial performance were to deteriorate for a prolonged period of time, such that its (Moody's-adjusted) gross leverage exceeds 2.5x especially if not sufficiently mitigated by sizeable cash on balance sheet, and its RCF/net debt ratio decreases below 35% for a prolonged period of time. A rating downgrade could also be considered should the company's liquidity deteriorate or if it pursues more aggressive financial policies.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Apparel Methodology published in October 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1182038. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

With €20.6 billion of revenue in the 12 months to 30 June 2020, adidas is the second largest company in the sportswear industry, behind Nike, Inc. (A1 negative). The company has over 2,500 own-retail stores, over 15,000 mono-branded franchise stores and over 150,000 wholesale doors.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

