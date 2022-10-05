Moody's assigns A2 ratings to Cargill's new notes; outlook stable

New York, October 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned A2 ratings on the new senior unsecured notes to be issued by Cargill, Incorporated ("Cargill") due in 2025 and 2032. Proceeds from these notes will be used for general corporate purposes, which could include funding increases in working capital, repayments of maturing debt or pursuing additional investments. The outlook is stable.

"In the first fiscal quarter of 2023, Cargill spent over $3 billion on investments, acquisitions and share repurchases and funded this without increasing debt; but the company has $1.25 billion of debt maturities over the next four quarters and may need additional funds to rebuild working capital or pursue other investments," stated John Rogers, Senior Vice President at Moody's Investors Service, and lead analyst on Cargill.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Cargill, Incorporated

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned A2

RATINGS RATIONALE

Cargill's A2 unsecured ratings are supported by the size and scope of its global commodity-oriented businesses and strong liquidity. Cargill has a long history of operating and trading in volatile commodity markets and its global scale and extensive sourcing and logistics network are both key to its strategy. Moody's expect the company to continue to reduce costs, while at the same time pursue small to mid-sized acquisitions to augment its global footprint or add complementary businesses to its commodity or value added businesses. Credit metrics continue to be very strong for the rating even pro forma for the additional debt. While Moody's expects some moderation of Cargill's profitability in fiscal 2023, there is also the expectation that the company will increase debt to fund additional acquisitions and investments.

The credit profile is constrained by earnings and cash flow volatility, exposure to potentially large changes in working capital requirements due to fluctuations in commodity prices, exposure to basis risk on many derivatives, and the confidence sensitive nature of the industry (counterparty access and trade credit). Nevertheless, credit metrics are expected to remain unusually strong for the A2 ratings with Net Debt/EBITDA of less than 1.5x, Funds From Operations/Net Debt of over 70% and Retained Cash Flow/Net Debt of over 50% for the next two years. Moody's believes that management wants to use the financial flexibility available to it at the A2 rating over the next several years to undertake additional and potentially larger transactions.

Cargill's vertical integration from key commodities to higher margin downstream products is a credit positive over the longer term. While Cargill is best known for its trading/merchandising businesses, we expect that these operations will become a smaller proportion of the company's earnings and cash flow over time, reducing exposure to volatile commodity markets where margins usually remain relatively thin, except during periods of volatile prices.

Cargill has excellent liquidity with roughly $7.0 billion of available cash and cash equivalents, roughly $6.05 billion available under its committed facilities ($4.5 billion 5-year facility due in October 2026, $1.5 billion 364-day facility due in October 2022, a $600 million 364 day facility due in April 2023 and a $500 million 364 day facility due in June 2023) net of commercial paper and IRB back-up requirements. Cargill has roughly $4.5 billion of short-term debt including $500 million of notes maturing in March 2023 and $750 million of notes maturing in July 2023.

Cargill's stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that credit metrics will continue to strongly support its A2 rating despite the anticipated increase in debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Cargill's ratings could be upgraded if management shifts to more conservative financial policies that allows Net Debt/EBITDA to remain below 1.3x, FFO/Net Debt to remain above 60%, and RCF/Net Debt to remain above 50%. However, for now, Cargill's business risk profile and management's financial priorities make an upgrade unlikely.

Moody's could downgrade Cargill's rating if net leverage remains sustained above 2.0x, FFO/Net Debt remains below 35%, and RCF/Net Debt remains below 30%. It is expected that credit metrics will be weaker than these levels periodically when crop prices are unusually high or when market or environmental conditions have an unusual impact on the supply or demand for crops, but leverage is not expected to be above 2.5x for more than two quarters.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental concerns are modest for Cargill and other agricultural commodity trading companies. Cargill has minimal environmental liabilities. Future regulations could increase transportation and logistics costs but would impact Cargill and its competitors equally. While other regulatory changes could impact trading or processing operations, Moody's doesn't expect these costs to have a material effect on its profitability. Social risks are higher for trading companies, but still modest relative to most other industries. Sustainable sourcing and traceability of crops are becoming bigger issues for agricultural trading companies, and a more important consideration for consumers worldwide. Other issues like deforestation, loss of biodiversity and sustainable farmer income in developing countries are also rising social concerns globally. Cargill has invested in programs to address sustainability, traceability, biodiversity and farmer incomes in developing countries to offset these concerns. Additionally, as one of the largest private companies, Cargill has below average risk due to its established financial policies and an independent board.

Cargill Incorporated, based in Wayzata, MN, and is engaged in the marketing and processing of agricultural and industrial commodities and financial services. It operates in 70 countries, markets its products globally, and is the largest privately held company in the US. It has four business segments: Animal Nutrition & Protein, Origination & Processing, Food Ingredients & Applications, and Industrial & Financial Services. Cargill has revenues of over $150 billion per year and is one of the largest companies by revenues in the US.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Trading Companies published in June 2022.

