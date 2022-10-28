Moody's assigns A2 ratings to Honeywell's new senior unsecured notes

New York, October 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned A2 ratings to Honeywell International Inc.'s ("Honeywell") new senior unsecured notes. The issuances do not impact other ratings of Honeywell, including the existing A2 senior unsecured and P-1 short-term ratings. The ratings outlook is stable.

Proceeds from the notes will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include the redemption of all or a portion of the company's €1.25 billion of senior notes due February 2023.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Honeywell International Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned A2

RATINGS RATIONALE

Honeywell's A2 senior unsecured debt ratings reflect the company's very large and diversified portfolio of businesses that contribute to strong and stable cash flow. Honeywell's businesses are well-balanced between short and long-term business cycles. The company also benefits from healthy EBITA margins that Moody's expects will exceed 20%.

The credit profile is constrained by the company's sizable capital deployment program, and potential leveraging that may ensue. Through a combination of debt repayment and earnings growth, debt-to-EBITDA fell from a peak of over 3.5x in 2020 to about 2.5x as of September 30, 2022. However, Honeywell's capital allocation strategy will entail a significant use of cash and additional debt, as exemplified by the current notes offering, to fund acquisitions or share repurchases through 2024. Nonetheless, Moody's expects that earnings growth and pro forma contributions from acquisitions will prevent a substantial increase in leverage over that time.

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Honeywell will maintain EBITA margins of about 20% through 2023, resulting in strong free cash flow over that period. This will allow the company to maintain leverage (debt-to-EBITDA) to the mid- 2x range over that time.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if the company achieves returns on assets (EBITA-to-average assets) in the mid-teens percentage range while maintaining scale and diversification of its portfolio of businesses. A ratings upgrade would also be supported by EBITA margins sustained above 20% with approximately equal margin contributions from each segment. Adoption of more conservative financial policies, prioritizing debt repayment over shareholder returns allowing debt-to-EBITDA to fall below 2x would also support higher ratings.

Ratings could be downgraded if the company significantly increases debt over the next two years without a corresponding increase in earnings, organically or from acquisitions, leading to Moody's expectations that debt-to-EBITDA will be sustained above 2.5x. Free cash flow-to-debt sustained below 10% would also support a lower rating.

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Honeywell International Inc. is a diversified technology and manufacturing leader, serving customers worldwide with aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings, homes and industry; and performance materials. Revenue is approximately $34.9 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

