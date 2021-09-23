Moody's assigns A2 ratings to University Hospitals Health System, Inc.'s (OH) Ser. 2021B,C,D; stable outlook

New York, September 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service assigned A2 ratings to University Hospitals Health System, Inc.'s Hospital Revenue Bonds, Series 2021B (Variable Rate Remarketed Obligations) (University Hospitals Health System, Inc.) ($29.8 million); Hospital Revenue Bonds, Series 2021C (Term Floaters) (University Hospitals Health System, Inc.) ($19.9 million); and Hospital Revenue Bonds, Series 2021D (University Hospitals Health System, Inc.) ($50.1 million). The bonds will be issued by the Ohio Higher Educational Facility Commission. Moody's maintains A2 ratings on outstanding bonds. The outlook is stable. The system has approximately $1.4 billion of outstanding debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment of the A2 reflects University Hospitals Health System, Inc.'s (UH) position as the second largest health system in northeast Ohio and growth strategies that will contribute to market share gains. The system's recent merger with Lake Health and minority investment in Western Reserve Hospital will provide opportunity to grow tertiary referrals from the eastern and southern regions. These strategies will help offset an expected continuation of inpatient volumes that are lower than pre-pandemic levels. A new strategic plan will drive further centralization and clinical integration strategies to achieve synergies and greater patient access. Near-term margins will also benefit from additional and material incremental funding under government supplemental programs. Despite these benefits, operating cashflow margins will likely remain modest through 2024 primarily due to large costs to install a fully integrated electronic medical record. Days cash on hand will only be adequate with little opportunity for improvement due to modest cash flow and ongoing capital spending. Balance sheet and operating leverage will remain relatively high during this period. UH will continue to see competition from the Cleveland Clinic Health System, which announced plans to build a new hospital in Lake County.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our view that UH's operating cashflow margins will remain modest at around 6-7% for the next three years, but no worse because of improvement and growth initiatives that will compensate for IT costs. Moody's expects operating margins will improve following completion of the installation of the electronic health record. Leverage will be elevated, but no material new debt is expected this year. While liquidity will be modest after repayment of the Medicare advances and FICA deferrals, we expect the system will balance capital needs with cashflow to stabilize liquidity, as it has done in the past.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Notable and sustained improvement in operating cashflow margin

- Reduced balance sheet and operating leverage, measured by cash-to-debt and debt-to-cashflow

- Material growth in relative liquidity (days cash on hand)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to sustain expected improvement in operating cashflow margin in fiscal 2021

- Increase in leverage or weaker debt metrics in the near term and inability to improve leverage metrics over time

- Decline in liquidity below expectations, excluding Medicare advances and FICA deferral

- Meaningful dilution from acquisitions or mergers

LEGAL SECURITY

The security is a pledge of gross revenues of members of the Obligated Group. After the issuance of the Series 2021 bonds, the Obligated Group will include the University Hospitals Health System Inc., University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, University Hospitals Geauga Medical Center, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center, Parma Community General Hospital Association, EMH Regional Medical Center and University Hospitals St. John Medical Center and Lake Health.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used primarily to refinance Lake Health's debt and other outstanding UH debt.

PROFILE

UH operates a regional system, based in Cleveland and serving northeast Ohio. The system includes an academic medical center, 14 community medical center locations, ambulatory healthcare centers, a large network of physicians, and other healthcare services.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

