Moody's assigns A2 (sf) rating to SBA Communications wireless tower-backed securities

New York, November 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned a definitive rating of A2 (sf) to the Series 2022-1, Secured Tower Revenue Securities, Subclass 2022-1C (the 2022 securities) issued by SBA Tower Trust, a New York Common Law Trust (the issuer). The collateral backing the securitization is a mortgage loan made by the issuer to the borrowers. The 2022 securities correspond to a component of that mortgage loan. The borrowers are indirect wholly owned subsidiaries of the sponsor, SBA Communications Corporation (SBA; Ba3 stable). The borrowers own and operate 9,906 tower sites located in the US. The tower sites are leased to a variety of users, primarily major wireless telephony/data carriers. The cash flows from the tenant leases will be used to repay the mortgage loan and therefore the 2022 securities. As of 1 August 2022, the tower pool had an annualized run rate net cash flow (ARRNCF) of approximately $861 million. The size of the 2022 securities has increased by $200 million since Moody's assigned provisional ratings to on 14 November 2022, but the credit considerations for the transaction have not changed materially.

SBA, the transaction's sponsor, is one of the largest non-carrier operators of wireless tower assets in the United States. SBA Network Management, Inc. (SBA Management), an indirect subsidiary of SBA, is the manager of the tower sites.

The anticipated repayment date (ARD) for the Series 2022-1 is in January 2028 and the final distribution date is in November 2052.

The complete rating action is as follows:

Issuer: SBA Tower Trust

$850,000,000 Series 2022-1, Secured Tower Revenue Securities, Subclass 2022-1C, Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)

The 2022 securities are issued out of a master trust, and to date, the issuer has issued 19 series of securities, seven of which will remain outstanding after the closing date: (1) the $620 million Series 2014-2C securities, with an ARD of October 2024; (2) the $1.165 billion Series 2019-1C securities, with an ARD of January 2025; (3) the $750 million Series 2020-1C securities, with an ARD of January 2026, (4) the $600 million Series 2020-2C securities, with an ARD of January 2028, (5) the $1.165 billion Series 2021-1C securities, with an ARD of November 2026, (6) the $895 million Series 2021-2C securities, with an ARD of April 2027, and (7) the $895 million Series 2021-3C securities, with an ARD of October 2031. The issuer expects to use the proceeds to repay the $640 million Series 2018-1C securities, to pay corporate debt and to pay transaction fees and expenses. Following the issuance of the 2022 securities, the total amount outstanding of Sub-Class C term securities of the issuer rated by Moody's will be around $7.6 billion, but the Series 2018-1C securities will be paid of on or around 15 December 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating of the 2022 securities is based on (1) Moody's assessed cumulative loan-to-value (CLTV) ratio of the 2022 securities, which does not take into account the Series 2018-1C securities that are fully cash collateralized and will be paid of on 15 December 2022 (2) the high quality of the underlying wireless tower pool and associated leases, of which around 97% of the annualized-run-rate-revenue (ARRR) comes from leases to wireless telephony/data tenants, (3) the strength of the transaction legal structure, including the benefit of mortgages on the tower sites securing the mortgage loans (4) the long track record, ability, experience and expertise of SBA's management team and SBA Management as the manager of the wireless towers in the securitization pool, (5) the role of Midland Loan Services, Inc. (Midland), a division of PNC Bank, N.A. (Aa3/A2 stable, a2), as the servicer of the securities, and (6) the capital structure of the trust including the sequential timing of the ARDs which allow for paydown of debt prior to the 2022 securities' ARDs, if the issuer is unable to refinance series with earlier ARDs than those of the 2022 securities.

Moody's determined the CLTV ratio of the 2022 securities from an assessment of the present value of the net cash flow the tower pool will likely generate from space licenses (leases) on the towers, which it then used to calculate the CLTV ratio for each rated tranche. In assigning the ratings to the 2022 securities, and consistent with the issuance of the 2021-2 and 2021-3 series, Moody's considered various scenarios which incorporated similar discount rates compared to the prior transaction. In deriving the value, Moody's also considered the strong and stable historical net revenue growth of the assets in the trust for more than 17 years, including during the pandemic. In the past six months, the transaction's ARRNCF grew by 3.1%. Given the strong performance, in one of the scenarios we set the year one net cash flows in our quantitative modeling to be in line with current ARRNCF. Moody's modeled values of the scenarios ranged from around $11.3 billion to $11.8 billion, resulting in CLTV ratios ranging from around 59% to 62%. The CLTV numbers are higher than the CLTV numbers for the provisional rating due to the higher issuance amount. However, the small increase in the CLTV numbers does not have material impact on the credit quality of the 2022 securities, resulting in similar rating to the provisional rating. The assumptions Moody's applied to arrive at the value are listed below. The CLTV ratio for a particular class of securities reflects the loan-to-value ratio of the combined original principal balance of all the securities that rank pari passu to a specific class and the combined original principal balance of all the classes that are senior to it. The CLTV does not include the Series 2018-1C securities which is fully cash collateralized.

RATINGS OF EXISTING SERIES UNAFFECTED

Moody's also announced today that the issuance of the 2022 securities and the amendment of the trust agreement pursuant to the ninth trust agreement supplement and amendment (the amendment) would not, in and of themselves and as of this time, result in a reduction or withdrawal of the ratings currently assigned to the Series 2014-2C securities, Series 2018-1C securities, Series 2019-1C securities, Series 2020-1C securities, Series 2020-2C securities, Series 2021-1C, Series 2021-2C securities, and Series 2021-3C securities issued by SBA Tower Trust (together the existing class C securities).

As mentioned, the 2022 securities and the existing class C securities rank pari passu and are supported by the same tower pool. The amendment will allow the net earnings from the investments of funds in connection with the principal prepayment of a component of the mortgage loan to be for the sole benefit of the borrowers and will not negatively impact the credit quality of the rated securities.

Moody's opinion addresses only the credit impact associated with the issuance of the 2022 securities and the amendment, and Moody's is not expressing any opinion as to whether the issuance of the 2022 securities and the amendment have, or could have, other non-credit related effects that may have a detrimental impact on the interests of holders of rated obligations and/or counterparties.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Wireless Tower Securitizations Methodology" published in June 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/67646. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The following are the key assumptions Moody's used in its quantitative analysis:

(1) Revenue growth: Moody's assumed two sources of revenue growth for wireless telephony/data: 1) lease escalators were assumed to be fixed at 3.1% until year five, 3.0% for years 6-20, and 2.0% thereafter, and 2) organic revenue growth resulting in an incremental increase in revenue of about 1.0% - 2.0% per annum for the next five years.

Moody's assumed that revenues from other sources of revenue (such as paging, Land Mobile Radio-Specialized Mobile Radio, data/other revenues) would decline to zero based on a triangular distribution ranging from five to 10 years.

(2) Probability of default of wireless telephony/data tenants using the actual ratings of rated tenants or a credit estimate where available or assuming a probability of default consistent with a low speculative grade rating for unrated tenants.

(3) Recovery upon wireless telephony/data tenant default: Moody's assumed recoveries would be zero in the year following the default, and then rise to 80% for large carriers and 50% for small carriers of pre-default revenues over the two years after the default.

(4) Operating expenses ranging between 12% and 20% of revenue.

(5) Management fee: Moody's assumed a management fee of 5.0% of ARRR for the transaction. Under the transaction documents, the management fee is equal to 4.5% of ARRR, and the successor management fee is capped at 5.0% unless the ARRR is less than $500 million, in which case the successor management fee is capped at 7.5%. In Moody's opinion, the 5.0% successor management fee should be sufficient to attract a replacement manager given the current ARRR of around $1.013 billion.

(6) Maintenance capital expenditures: Moody's assumed initial expenditures of $700 per tower per annum, increasing by 2% to 4% every year.

(7) A discount rate applied to the net cash flow was based on a triangular distribution anchored between 7.5% and 12.0%.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

Up

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the rating are (1) sustained revenue growth significantly greater than our forecast and (2) significant improvement in the credit quality of the tenants leasing space on the towers.

Down

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the rating are (1) revenue growth that is materially below our initial expectations, (2) the emergence of competing technologies that could obviate the need for wireless towers and adversely affect future lease revenues and (3) a significant decline in the credit quality of the tenants leasing space on the towers. Other reasons for worse-than-expected transaction performance could include poor management of the tower pool or error on the part of transaction parties.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBS_1350104.

The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the collateral characteristics. Moody's uses a range of discount rates to calculate its assessed collateral value by averaging the simulated cash flows. As a second step, Moody's calculates the cumulative loan-to-value (CLTV) ratio for each rated instrument, where "cumulative loan" for a particular instrument refers to the aggregate size of that instrument and the more senior instruments, and "value" refers to Moody's assessed collateral value. Moody's then uses the CLTV ratio to obtain a "model-indicated" assessment for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

