Moody's assigns A2 (sf) rating to Series 388 repackaged notes issued by Eirles Two Designated Activity Company

London, March 31, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") announced that it has assigned a definitive rating to Series 388 repackaged notes issued by Eirles Two Designated Activity Company (the "Notes").
Transaction Name: Eirles Two Designated Activity Company - Series 388
....USD 19,504,000 Series 388 Instruments due June 2065, Assigned A2 (sf)
Rating: A2 (sf)
Issuer: Eirles Two Designated Activity Company
Issue Amount: USD 19,504,000
Coupon:
• 2.995% p.a. payable semi-annually until 1 June 2033, then
• 5.1% p.a. + the greater of (2.937% - 30yr ISDA SOFRA ICE Swap Rate, 0.00%) payable semi-annually until 1 June 2063, then
• 5.1% p.a. payable semi-annually until maturity.
• The 30yr ISDA SOFRA ICE Swap Rate will be set 5 business days prior to 1 June 2033.
Issue Date: 30 March 2023
Maturity Date: 1 June 2065
RATINGS RATIONALE
This transaction consists of repackaged notes backed by a fixed rate corporate bond rated A2 by Moody's (the "Underlying Collateral"). The Issuer will enter into a Swap Agreement with the Swap Counterparty whereby the Issuer will swap cashflows it receives on the Underlying Collateral in exchange for promised principle and interest payments due under the terms of the repackaged notes.
Deutsche Bank AG rated A1(cr)/P-1 will act as the Swap Counterparty.
The rating on the Notes is based mainly on the credit quality of the Underlying Collateral, the credit quality of the Swap Counterparty and the strength of the transaction structure.
Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:
The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68357. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:
Given the repack nature of the structure, note-holders are mainly exposed to the credit risks of the Collateral Asset and the Swap Counterparty. A downgrade of the Collateral Asset or the Swap Counterparty could trigger a downgrade on the Notes.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBS_1362882.
The analysis focuses on the risks relating to the credit quality of the assets backing the repack and of the counterparties. Moody's generally determines the expected loss posed to noteholders by adding together the severities for loss scenarios arising from either underlying asset default, and if applicable, hedge counterparty risk, each weighted according to its respective probability.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.
Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
William Ma
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
Carole Gintz
Associate Managing Director
Structured Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
