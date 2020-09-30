Moody's assigns A2 to Baptist Healthcare System Obligated Group (KY) Ser. 2020B & upgrades outstanding rating to A2; outlook stable

New York, September 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A2 to Baptist Healthcare System Obligated Group (KY) proposed $508 million Taxable Bonds, Series 2020B. The bonds are expected to have a final maturity of 2050. Simultaneously, Moody's upgrades Baptist Healthcare System Obligated Group's outstanding rated debt to A2 from Baa1. The outlook remains stable.

Please click on this link http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM906737049 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade and assignment of the A2 reflects a material multiyear improvement in operating performance demonstrating durability of significant turnaround strategies imparted by management. The upgrade further incorporates the recent acquisition of Hardin Memorial, following a nearly three year delay in finalizing the purchase; a recent, favorable resolution of a multiyear class action lawsuit regarding certain Medicaid payments and finalization of Baptist's capital and debt plans, both of which will be manageable given the financial improvement.

Largely driven by sizable losses at the physician practice plan and health plan, Baptist executed a turnaround plan to improve the system's material financial challenges, as evidenced by the three years of noted improvement. We expect the current financial momentum to continue as Baptist absorbs the recent acquisition of Hardin and the additional debt. The magnitude of the turnaround and deft ability to sustain the improvement reflects Baptist's management and governance, a consideration under our ESG framework.

The A2 will also reflect Baptist's size and broad geographic distribution and continued plans to fortify its quaternary flagship in Louisville will support continued durability of improved performance. Recent revenue and expense challenges related to the COVID 19 pandemic will be somewhat mitigated by CARES Act relief funds and Medicare Accelerated Payments as well as management's ability to extract $150 in expense savings. A manageable increase in debt with the proposed issuance is supported by the system's strong liquidity position and favorable cash flow. Offsetting these attributes will be the competitive landscape in its larger markets with sizeable competition; above average exposure to Medicare and Medicaid; the integration of Hardin Memorial into system operations and oversight of multiple in-flight strategies to gain further synergies as a system.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook incorporates expectations that multiyear trends of improved performance will be sustained and above average liquidity maintained. The stable outlook also reflects expectations that the system will de-leverage through the paydown of debt, with no additional plans for borrowing. Additionally, the outlook reflects no materially dilutive acquisitions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Multiyear strengthening of operating performance

- Growth of liquidity

- Improvement in leverage metrics

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to maintain current level of operating performance

- Acquisition or growth strategies that dilute margins, liquidity or distract from continued momentum of turnaround plans

- Material increase in debt

- Reductions in balance sheet metrics below budgeted targets

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a joint and several obligation of the obligated group. The obligated group consists of Baptist Health System, Baptist Health Medical Group and Baptist Health Madisonville. The obligated group has provided a security interest in Gross Receipts, as defined in the bond documents, and which includes accounts receivable.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2020B bonds will be issued for general corporate purposes, the refunding of both the $45 million bridge loan and Series 2011 bonds, and pay cost of issuance.

PROFILE

Baptist is a multi-site hospital system located in four distinct regions across the State of Kentucky and Floyd County, Indiana. The flagship hospitals are located in Lexington and Louisville. The system owns nine hospitals, a large physician network, and a foundation. Additionally, the system has more than 400 access points covering 74% of Kentucky's population.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

