Moody's assigns A2 to Black Belt Energy Gas District, Gas Project Revenue Bonds, 2022 Series B

New York, February 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A2 rating to Black Belt Energy
Gas District (the Issuer), Gas Project Revenue Bonds, 2022
Series B-1 and 2022 Series B-2 (the Bonds).
RATINGS RATIONALE
The A2 rating takes into account the following factors:
(i) the credit quality of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Goldman)
(A2) as (a) borrower under the term loan agreement and (b) guarantor for
payments due under the interest rate swap for Series B-2;
(ii) the credit quality of Florida Gas Utility (A2) as the Municipal Participant;
(iii) the credit quality of the providers of the guaranteed investment
contracts (GICs) provided for the debt service account, debt service
reserve account and the commodity swap reserve account (such providers,
each of which will be rated by Moody's at least as high as the rating
on the Bonds, will be identified at closing); and
(iv) the structure and mechanics of the transaction which provide for
the payment of debt service consistent with the rating assigned to the
Bonds.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING
» Upgrade of the long-term rating of (i) Goldman's senior
unsecured obligations and (ii)Florida Gas Utility.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
» Downgrade of the long-term rating of Goldman's senior
unsecured obligations.
» Downgrade of the long-term rating of Florida Gas Utility.
» Significant downgrade of the long-term ratings of the investment
agreement providers.
Bond proceeds will be used by the Issuer to prepay Aron Energy Prepay
9 LLC (the Gas Supplier or LLC) for the delivery of a specified quantity
of natural gas to be delivered over a 30-year period pursuant to
the Prepaid Gas Sales Agreement (GPA). The Issuer will sell the
gas acquired under the GPA to the Municipal Participant pursuant to its
Gas Supply Agreement. The prepayment amount will be loaned by LLC
to Goldman pursuant to a Loan Agreement. Goldman will make monthly
payments under the Loan Agreement and the loan matures on the last business
day of the initial rate periods.
Bond proceeds will also be used to fund (i) the commodity swap reserve
account, (ii) the debt service reserve account (DSRA) and (iii)
capitalized interest deposited into the debt service account.
The Bonds are being issued in initial long-term rate periods at
(i) a fixed rate of interest payable semiannually for Series B-1
and (ii) a SIFMA index rate payable monthly for Series B-2.
The initial rate periods are scheduled to end on November 30, 2032
and the Bonds are subject to mandatory tender on the business day following
such rate periods (December 1, 2032). Following the initial
long-term rate periods the Bonds may be converted to the fixed,
daily, weekly, CP or index rate mode.
During the initial rate periods, a failed remarketing occurs if
(i) on the last day of the second calendar month preceding the mandatory
purchase date, the Issuer has not entered into a bond purchase agreement,
firm remarketing agreement or similar agreement for such Bonds,
or (ii) if such agreement is entered into but the purchase price of the
Bonds is not delivered into the trust estate by the fifth day preceding
such mandatory purchase date. A failed remarketing results in a
mandatory redemption of the Bonds which would occur on the mandatory purchase
date. The Loan Agreement matures and makes a final payment on the
last business day of the then current long-term interest rate periods.
Such final payment, combined with amounts on deposit in (i) the
commodity swap reserve account, (ii) the DSRA and (iii) the debt
service account (including investment earnings on the debt service account),
have been calculated to be sufficient to cover redemption of the Bonds
at their amortized value plus accrued interest.
Moody's rating terminates on the mandatory tender/ redemption date
at the end of the initial rate periods as the Goldman Loan Agreement matures
on such date.
Pursuant to the GPA between the Gas Supplier and the Issuer, the
Gas Supplier agrees to deliver to the Issuer natural gas in quantities
specified in the agreement. The Gas Supplier will enter into the
Gas Purchase, Sale and Service Agreement (GSSA) with J. Aron
under which J. Aron agrees to deliver the natural gas to LLC as
well as make payments upon the failure to deliver such gas. J.
Aron's obligations under the GSSA are guaranteed by Goldman.
The Issuer will in turn sell daily quantities, billed on a monthly
basis, of delivered gas to the Municipal Participant pursuant to
its Gas Supply Contract. The Contract Price which the Municipal
Participant pays will be based upon either a daily or a first-of-the-month
index price per MMBtu (the Index Price), less a specified discount.
The payments to be received from the Municipal Participant, net
of payments made or received by the Issuer on the commodity swaps described
below, will be sufficient to make the fixed payments owed to Bondholders
for Series B-1 and owed to the interest rate swap counterparty
for Series B-2.
Should the Municipal Participant fail to make a payment for delivered
gas, the Trustee will draw, if necessary, on the DSRA
if there is a deficiency in the debt service account. Risk of non-payment
by the Municipal Participant is reflected in their rating which is incorporated
into the rating of the Bonds.
If the Municipal Participant defaults in its payment, the trustee
will notify (i) the Issuer and instruct it to immediately suspend delivery
of gas and (ii) the Gas Supplier with a notice to begin remarketing gas
on a monthly basis. A monthly remarketing of gas under this scenario
obligates the Gas Supplier (and J. Aron under the GSSA) to make
a minimum payment at least equal to the Index Price less the discount.
There is a debt service reserve account sized for the value of approximately
two months of the highest quantity of gas during the initial reset periods
due to be delivered to the Municipal Participant at the fixed price due
from the Commodity Swap Counterparty (less the discount). Because
funds held in the DSRA and commodity swap reserve account will be required
to make payments due to bondholders at maturity or prior redemption to
the extent that they have not been drawn down, Moody's rating
takes into consideration the ratings of the providers of the investment
agreements in which they are invested.
Since the revenue received from gas sales to the Municipal Participant
is variable and the payment owed to Bondholders is fixed, the Issuer
will enter into a commodity swap (the Commodity Swap) with the Commodity
Swap Counterparty, which will result in the Issuer receiving fixed
payments while paying the Index Price to the Commodity Swap Counterparty,
on a net basis. The fixed payments received by the Issuer will
be swapped with J. Aron (guaranteed by Goldman) under the interest
rate swap provided for Series B-2. Under the interest rate
swap the Issuer will receive payments sufficient to pay the index rate
on the Series B-2 bonds, on a net basis. Therefore,
the rating of Goldman as guarantor of the interest rate swap is a factor
in the long-term rating assigned to the Series B-2 Bonds.
In addition, LLC and the Commodity Swap Counterparty will enter
into a commodity swap (the Back-End Commodity Swap) relating to
the prepaid gas supply on terms matching (on an off-setting basis
from the perspective of the Commodity Swap Provider) the terms of the
Commodity Swap. The monthly payments by Goldman under the Loan
Agreement are equal to this fixed payment owed by LLC on the back-end
commodity swap plus fixed interest until the end of the initial rate period.
Payments to be made by LLC under the Back-End Commodity Swap are
deposited monthly with a custodian under a back-end swap custodial
agreement. If the Commodity Swap Counterparty fail to make a required
payment under the Commodity Swap, the custodian is required under
the terms of the back-end swap custodial agreement to deliver to
the Trustee the funds provided by LLC on the Back-End Commodity
Swap, which funds will be applied by the Trustee in the same manner
as payments made by the Commodity Swap Counterparty. In addition,
Goldman's monthly payments under the Loan Agreement are deposited
into a master custodial agreement as revenues of LLC and would similarly
be delivered to the back-end swap custodial agreement as payment
of the LLC obligations. Therefore, the rating of the Commodity
Swap Counterparty is not a factor in the long-term rating assigned
to the Bonds.
In any failure by the Gas Supplier to deliver the gas, including
failure to deliver the gas associated with an event of force majeure,
the Gas Supplier is required to make payments to the Issuer equal to the
higher of the Index Price or what the Issuer paid for replacement gas.
J. Aron is also obligated to make these payments under the GSSA
which payments are guaranteed by Goldman. Goldman's monthly
payments under the Loan Agreement would be delivered by LLC to the trustee
if gas was not being delivered. Therefore, the rating of
Goldman as guarantor of the GSSA is not a factor in the long-term
rating assigned to the Bonds.
Various events under the GPA lead to a Gas Delivery Period Termination
Event and/or a Termination Payment Event.
There is no final payment date following certain Gas Delivery Period Termination
Events unless Goldman makes a pre-payment election under the Loan
Agreement. Following a Gas Delivery Termination Event, gas
deliveries will cease and the GSSA, Commodity Swaps and gas supply
agreement will terminate. However, the GPA remains in effect
and the monthly payments under the Goldman Loan Agreement will continue
which are sufficient to pay debt service on the Bonds.
The occurrence of a Termination Payment Event is either (i) reflected
in Moody's long-term rating of the Bonds (LLC fails to pay
when due any amounts owed to Buyer pursuant to the GPA because of a failure
by Goldman to pay under the Loan Agreement for 30 days) or (ii) coincident
with the maturity of the Goldman Loan Agreement and the final payment
under the Loan Agreement.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Gas Prepayment
Bonds Methodology published in July 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1142804.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Joann Hempel
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Public Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Ping Hsieh
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Public Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
