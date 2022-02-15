Moody's assigns A2 to Bristol-Myers notes; stable outlook

New York, February 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned an A2 rating to the new senior unsecured note offering of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ("Bristol"). The outlook remains stable.

Uses of proceeds include a recently announced tender offer for existing indebtedness as well as general corporate purposes.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

.Senior Unsecured Notes, assigned A2

RATINGS RATIONALE

Bristol's A2 rating reflects its large scale and solid positions in immuno-oncology, hematology, cardiovascular and immunology products. Most of the company's core products will continue strong growth, supplemented by recent and upcoming product launches. Pending drug approvals with high potential include deucravacitinib in autoimmune disorders and mavacamten in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Due to high margins, free cash flow will remain robust at over $10 billion per year. Gross debt/EBITDA is moderate at about 2.5x, and Moody's anticipates further deleveraging from ongoing debt maturities.

The rating is constrained by high revenue concentration in Revlimid, Eliquis and Opdivo, which comprise over 60% of revenue. Bristol's growth will moderate for several years starting in 2022 as generic Revlimid reaches the market, albeit at capped volumes in the US. Larger patent cliffs will considerably dampen Bristol's earnings beginning in 2026 and likely place continued reliance on acquisitions.

Social and governance considerations are material to Bristol's rating. Like other pharmaceutical companies, Bristol faces rising exposure to regulatory and legislative efforts aimed at reducing drug prices. These are fueled in part by demographic and societal trends that are pressuring government budgets because of rising healthcare spending. Bristol's higher-than-average revenue concentration in the US market, as well as the high use of certain products by Medicare beneficiaries results in above-average exposure to this risk. Environmental exposures include physical climate risk related to production facilities in Puerto Rico, which is prone to tropical storms. Among governance considerations, disciplined financial policies and a deleveraging commitment are a positive, notwithstanding the increase in financial leverage resulting from the acquisitions of Celgene and MyoKardia.

The outlook is stable, reflecting Moody's expectation for solid operating performance and deleveraging due primarily to ongoing debt maturities.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include improved revenue diversity, successful pipeline execution, and successful uptake of new product launches. Quantitatively, debt/EBITDA sustained below 1.5x could lead to an upgrade.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include weak pipeline execution or slow commercial uptake of new products, unexpected generic competition for key products, or debt-funded acquisitions. Quantitatively, debt/EBITDA sustained above 2.5x could lead to a downgrade.

Headquartered in New York, New York, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ("Bristol") is a leading global pharmaceutical company with strong positions in oncology, cardiovascular disease, and immunology. Revenues in 2021 totaled $46.4 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceuticals published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1285013. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

