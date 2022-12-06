info

Rating Action:

Moody's assigns A2 to California Community Choice Financing Authority Clean Energy Project Revenue Bonds, Series 2023A

06 Dec 2022

New York, December 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned an A2 rating to California Community Choice Financing Authority (the Issuer) Clean Energy Project Revenue Bonds, Series 2023A-1, Series 2023A-2 and Series 2023A-3 (collectively the Bonds).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 rating takes into account the following factors:

(i) the credit quality of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Goldman) (A2) as (a) borrower under the term loan agreement; (b) guarantor for payments due under the Electricity, Purchase, Sale & Service Agreement (ESSA) and (c) guarantor for payment due under the interest rate swap for series A-2;

(ii) the credit quality of the providers of the guaranteed investment contracts (GICs) provided for the debt service account, debt service reserve account and the commodity reserve account (such providers, if any, will be rated by Moody's at least as high as the rating on the Bonds, will be identified at closing); and

(iii) the structure and mechanics of the transaction which provide for the payment of debt service consistent with the rating assigned to the Bonds.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

» Upgrade of the long-term rating of Goldman's senior unsecured obligations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

» Downgrade of the long-term rating of Goldman's senior unsecured obligations.

» Significant downgrade of the long-term ratings of the investment agreement providers (if any).

Bond proceeds will be used by the Issuer to prepay Aron Energy Prepay 15 LLC (the Electric Supplier or LLC) for the delivery of a specified quantity of electricity to be delivered over a 30 year period pursuant to the Master Power Supply Agreement (PSA).  The Issuer will sell the electricity acquired under the PSA to Pioneer Community Energy (the Participant) for use in their system in order to reduce the Participant's cost of electricity pursuant to their Clean Energy Purchase Contract.  The prepayment amount will be loaned by LLC to Goldman pursuant to a Loan Agreement.  Goldman will make monthly payments under the Loan Agreement and the loan matures on the last business day of the initial rate periods.

Bond proceeds will also be used to fund (i) the commodity reserve account, (ii) the debt service reserve account (DSRA) and (iii) capitalized interest deposited into the debt service account.

The Series A-1 and Series A-2 Bonds are being issued in initial rate periods at a (i) fixed rate of interest payable semiannually for Series A-1 and (ii) SOFR index rate payable monthly for Series A-2. The initial rate periods for such Series A-1 and Series A-2 Bonds are scheduled to end on July 31, 2029 and such Series A-1 and Series A-2 Bonds are subject to mandatory tender on the business day following such rate period (August 1, 2029). Following the initial rate periods the Series A-1 and Series A-2 Bonds may be converted to the fixed, daily, weekly, CP or index rate mode.  The Series A-3 taxable Bonds are being issued in a long-term rate period at a fixed rate of interest payable semiannually.  The rate period for the Series A-3 Bonds is scheduled to end on the day immediately prior to the final maturity date of such Series A-3 Bonds (August 1, 2029).

During the initial rate periods, a failed remarketing occurs with respect to the Series A-1 or Series A-2 Bonds if (i) on the last day of the second calendar month preceding the mandatory purchase date, the Issuer has not entered into a bond purchase agreement, firm remarketing agreement or similar agreement for such Bonds, or (ii) if such agreement is entered into but the purchase price of the Bonds is not delivered into the trust estate by the fifth day preceding such mandatory purchase date. A failed remarketing results in a mandatory redemption of the Bonds which would occur on the mandatory purchase date. The Goldman loan agreement matures and makes a final payment on the last business day of the then current interest rate periods. Such final payment, combined with amounts on deposit in (i) the commodity reserve account, (ii) the DSRA and (iii) the debt service account (including investment earnings on the debt service account), have been calculated to be sufficient to cover redemption of the Bonds at their amortized value plus accrued interest.

Moody's rating terminates on the mandatory tender/ redemption date at the end of the initial rate periods as the Goldman loan agreement matures on such date.

The Participant has existing power purchase agreements for the purchase of electricity which they are assigning to J. Aron & Company LLC (J. Aron), and electricity thereunder will be delivered to LLC to meet LLCs obligations to deliver prepaid electricity to the Issuer under the PSA. The Electric Supplier will enter into the ESSA with J. Aron under which J. Aron agrees to deliver electricity to Electric Supplier.  J. Aron's obligations under the ESSA are guaranteed by Goldman.

The Issuer will in turn sell electricity to the Participant pursuant to their Clean Energy Purchase Contract. The Contract Price which the Participant pays is a fixed price.  Since the assets (revenues from the assigned electricity) are fixed pursuant to the payment provisions of the Clean Energy Purchase Contract and the remarketing provisions of the Master Power Supply Agreement, the Commodity Swaps are not active while the deal is operating under the assigned power purchase agreements.  In the event the assigned agreements terminate or if following an EPS Energy Period assigned energy is not available for delivery, the Electric Supplier shall remarket base energy and the Commodity Swaps would automatically become active (see below).

Goldman loan payments are made monthly; during the assigned electricity period the fixed payments are made to LLC who uses it to make the payments for the assigned electricity under the Power Purchase Agreements.  Our rating relies on the fixed payments from the Participant (in addition to the DSRF and the Receivables Purchase Exhibit (RPE) as described below).  These fixed payments will be sufficient to make the fixed payments owed to Bondholders for Series A-1 and Series A-3 and owed to the interest rate swap counterparty for Series A-2.  The fixed payments received by the Issuer will be swapped with J. Aron (guaranteed by Goldman) under the interest rate swap provided for Series A-2.  Under the interest rate swap the Issuer will receive payments sufficient to pay the index rate on the Series A-2 Bonds, on a net basis.  Therefore, the rating of Goldman as guarantor of the interest rate swap is a factor in the long-term rating assigned to the Series A-2 Bonds.

There is a debt service reserve account sized for the value of two months of electricity during the initial reset period due to be delivered to the Participant at the fixed price.  

Should the Participant fail to make a payment for delivered electricity, the Trustee will draw on the DSRA if there is a deficiency in the debt service account. In addition, the trustee will notify; (i) the Issuer and instruct them to immediately suspend delivery of electricity and (ii) the Electric Supplier with a notice to begin remarketing electricity. A remarketing of electricity under this scenario obligates the Electric Supplier (and J. Aron under the ESSA) to make a minimum payment at least equal to the Net Participant Price (the participant Contract Price less the discount).

In the event of a nonpayment by the Participant, if the trustee determines that the balance in the DSRA and/or the balance in the commodity reserve account is less than the minimum requirement and sufficient funds will not be available to pay P&I on the Bonds immediately prior to the final maturity date or an early termination payment date, the trustee shall deliver a put option notice under the Receivables Purchase Exhibit (RPE) with a copy to the custodian under the Master Custodial Agreement. Upon receipt of such notice, the LLC shall purchase such receivables. The payment for such receivables would be made from funds the LLC deposited into the Master Custodial Agreement representing a capital contribution and subordinated loan by J. Aron to the LLC which shall be held by the Master Custodial Agreement custodian in the Put Receivables Account.  Therefore, risk of non-payment by the Participant is covered by the cash funded LLC capital contribution and subordinated loan deposited in the Put Receivables Account under the Master Custodial Agreement.

In any failure by the Electric Supplier to deliver the assigned electricity, including failure to deliver the assigned electricity associated with an event of force majeure, neither LLC or J. Aron is responsible for payment in lieu of electricity.  The Goldman monthly loan payments would cover these fixed payments for undelivered assigned electricity.

Because funds held in the DSRA and commodity reserve account will be required to make payments due to bondholders at maturity or prior redemption to the extent that they have not been drawn down, Moody's rating takes into consideration the ratings of the providers of the investment agreements in which they are invested.

Various events under the PSA lead to a Product Delivery Period Termination Event and/or a Termination Payment Event.

There is no final payment date following certain Product Delivery Period Termination Events unless Goldman makes a loan pre-payment election under the loan agreement (which election Goldman may make at the time of or at any time following a Product Delivery Period Termination Event).  Following a Product Delivery Termination Event, electricity deliveries will cease and the ESSA, Commodity Swaps (if any are in effect) and the power supply agreement will terminate.  However, the PSA remains in effect and the monthly payments under the Goldman loan will continue which are sufficient to pay debt service on the Bonds.

The occurrence of a Termination Payment Event is either (i) reflected in Moody's long-term rating of the Bonds (LLC fails to pay when due any amounts owed to Buyer pursuant to the PSA because of a failure by Goldman to pay under the loan for 30 days) or (ii) the event coincides with the maturity of the Goldman loan agreement and the final loan payment.

Upon (i) termination of the assigned agreements or if following an EPS Energy Period assigned energy is not available for delivery and (ii) the Electric Supplier begins remarketing base energy the Commodity Swaps (which are executed at closing) would become active.  Under this scenario the revenue received from commodity remarketing would be variable and the payment owed to Bondholders is fixed, therefore the Commodity Swap will result in the Issuer receiving fixed payments while paying the variable payments to the Commodity Swap Counterparty, on a net basis.

LLC and the Commodity Swap Counterparty will enter into a commodity swap (the Back-End Commodity Swap) relating to the prepaid commodity supply on terms matching (on an off-setting basis from the perspective of the Commodity Swap Providers) the terms of the Commodity Swap. The monthly payments by Goldman under the loan agreement are equal to this fixed payment owed by LLC on the back-end commodity swap plus fixed interest until the end of the initial rate period.  Goldman's loan payments are deposited into a master custodial agreement as revenues of LLC and would similarly be delivered to the back-end swap custodial agreement as payment of the LLC obligations.  Therefore, the rating of the Commodity Swap Counterparty is not a factor in the long-term rating assigned to the Bonds.

As the Goldman loan payments are being utilized to cover the back-end swap payments in this scenario, they are not available to cover the payment in case of non-delivery of electricity.  Should the Electric Supplier fail to deliver electricity, the Electric Supplier is required to make a minimum payment to the Issuer at least equal to (i) the Contract Price in the event of force majeure, or (ii) Net Participant Price (the participant Contract Price less the discount) other than an event of force majeure.  J. Aron is also obligated to make these payments under the ESSA which payments are guaranteed by Goldman.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "US Gas Prepayment Bonds Methodology" published in July 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/60900. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating.  For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of  the guarantor entity.  Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Joann Hempel
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Public Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Michael J. Loughlin
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Public Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Moodys.com