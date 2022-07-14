Moody's assigns A2 to Central Plains Energy Project Gas Project Revenue Bonds (Project No. 5), Series 2022

New York, July 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned an A2 rating to Central Plains Energy Project (the Issuer) Gas Project Revenue Bonds (Project No. 5), Series 2022-1, 2022-2 and 2022-3 (collectively the Bonds).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 rating takes into account the following factors:

(i) the credit quality of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Goldman) (A2) as (a) borrower under the term loan agreement, (b) guarantor under the Gas Purchase, Sale & Service Agreement including the Receivables Purchase Exhibit (RPE) and (c) guarantor for payments due under the interest rate swap for Series 2 and Series 3;

(ii) the credit quality of Omaha Metro. Util. Dist. NE Gas Ent. (Aa2) as municipal participant (the Municipal Participant);

(iii) the credit quality of the providers of the guaranteed investment contracts (GICs) provided for the debt service account, debt service reserve account and the commodity swap reserve account (such providers, each of which will be rated by Moody's at least as high as the rating on the Bonds, will be identified at closing); and

(iv) the structure and mechanics of the transaction which provide for the payment of debt service consistent with the rating assigned to the Bonds.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

» Upgrade of the long-term rating of Goldman's senior unsecured obligations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

» Downgrade of the long-term rating of Goldman's senior unsecured obligations.

» Significant downgrade of the long-term rating of Omaha Metro. Util. Dist. NE Gas Ent.

» Significant downgrade of the long-term ratings of the investment agreement providers.

Bond proceeds will be used by the Issuer to prepay Aron Energy Prepay 11 LLC (the Gas Supplier or LLC) for the delivery of a specified quantity of natural gas to be delivered over a 30-year period pursuant to the Prepaid Natural Gas Sales Agreement (GPA). The Issuer will sell the gas acquired under the GPA to the Municipal Participant identified above and other Specified Participants pursuant to their Gas Supply Contracts. The prepayment amount will be loaned by LLC to Goldman pursuant to a Loan Agreement. Goldman will make monthly payments under the Loan Agreement and the loan matures on the last business day of the initial rate periods.

Bond proceeds will also be used to fund (i) the commodity swap reserve account, (ii) the debt service reserve account (DSRA) and (iii) capitalized interest deposited into the debt service account.

The Bonds are being issued in initial rate periods at (i) a fixed rate of interest payable semiannually for Series 1, (ii) a SIFMA index rate payable monthly for Series 2, and (iii) a SOFR index rate payable monthly for Series 3. The initial long-term rate periods are scheduled to end on November 30, 2028, and the Bonds are subject to mandatory tender on the business day following such rate period (December 1, 2028). Following the initial long-term rate periods the Bonds may be converted to the fixed, daily, weekly, CP or index rate mode.

During the initial rate periods, a failed remarketing occurs if the purchase price of the Bonds is not delivered into the trust estate by the fifth day preceding such mandatory purchase date. A failed remarketing results in a mandatory redemption of the Bonds which would occur on the mandatory purchase date. The Goldman loan agreement matures and makes a final payment on the last business day of the then current interest rate periods. Such final payment, combined with amounts on deposit in (i) the commodity swap reserve account, (ii) the DSRA and (iii) the debt service account (including investment earnings on the debt service account), have been calculated to be sufficient to cover redemption of the Bonds at their amortized value plus accrued interest.

Moody's rating terminates on the mandatory tender/ redemption date at the end of the initial rate periods as the Goldman loan agreement matures on such date.

Pursuant to the GPA between the Gas Supplier and the Issuer, the Gas Supplier agrees to deliver to the Issuer natural gas in quantities specified in the agreement. The Gas Supplier will enter into the Gas Purchase Sale and Service Agreement (GSSA) with J. Aron under which J. Aron agrees to deliver the gas to LLC as well as make payments upon the failure to deliver such gas. J. Aron's obligations under the GSSA are guaranteed by Goldman. The Issuer will in turn sell daily quantities, billed on a monthly basis, of delivered gas to the Municipal Participant and the Specified Participants pursuant to their Gas Supply Contracts. The Contract Price which the participants pay will be based upon a first-of-the-month index price per MMBtu (the Index Price), less a specified discount. The payments to be received from the participants, net of payments made or received by the Issuer on the commodity swaps described below, combined with interest earned on the debt service account, will be sufficient to make the fixed payments owed to Bondholders for Series 1 and owed to the interest rate swap counterparty for Series 2 and Series 3.

Should the Municipal Participant and/or a Specified Participant fail to make a payment for delivered gas, the Trustee will draw, if necessary, on the DSRA if there is a deficiency in the debt service account. Risk of non-payment by the Municipal Participant is reflected in their rating which is incorporated into the rating of the Bonds. In the event of a nonpayment by a Specified Participant, if the trustee determines that the balance in the DSRA is less than the minimum requirement and sufficient funds will not be available to pay P&I on the Bonds immediately prior to the final maturity date or an early termination payment date, the trustee shall deliver a put option notice under the RPE. Upon receipt of such notice, the Gas Supplier shall purchase such receivables and J. Aron has agreed to purchase all such receivables from the Gas Supplier. Therefore, risk of non-payment by a Specified Participant is covered by Goldman as guarantor of J. Aron's obligations under the RPE (which is an exhibit to the GSSA).

If the Municipal Participant or a Specified Participant defaults in its payment, the trustee will notify; (i) the Issuer and instruct them to immediately suspend delivery of gas and (ii) the Gas Supplier with a notice to begin remarketing gas monthly. A monthly remarketing of gas under this scenario obligates the Gas Supplier (and J. Aron under the GSSA) to make a minimum payment at least equal to the Index Price less the discount.

There is a debt service reserve account sized for the value of approximately one month of the highest quantity of gas during the initial rate periods due to be delivered to the participants at the fixed price due from the Commodity Swap Counterparty (less the discount). Because funds held in the DSRA and commodity swap reserve account will be required to make payments due to bondholders at maturity or prior redemption to the extent that they have not been drawn down, Moody's rating takes into consideration the ratings of the providers of the investment agreements in which they are invested.

Since the revenue received from gas sales to the participants are variable and the payment owed to Bondholders is fixed, the Issuer will enter into a commodity swap (the Commodity Swap) with the Commodity Swap Counterparty, which will result in the Issuer receiving fixed payments while paying the Index Price to the Commodity Swap Counterparty, on a net basis. The fixed payments received by the Issuer will be swapped with J. Aron (guaranteed by Goldman) under the interest rate swap provided for Series 2 and Series 3. Under the interest rate swap the Issuer will receive payments sufficient to pay the index rate on the Series 2 and Series 3 Bonds, on a net basis. Therefore, the rating of Goldman as guarantor of the interest rate swap is a factor in the long-term rating assigned to the Series 2 and Series 3 Bonds.

In addition, LLC and the Commodity Swap Counterparty will enter into a commodity swap (the Back-End Commodity Swap) relating to the prepaid gas supply on terms matching (on an off-setting basis from the perspective of the Commodity Swap Provider) the terms of the Commodity Swap. The monthly payments by Goldman under the loan agreement are equal to this fixed payment owed by LLC on the back-end commodity swap plus fixed interest until the end of the initial rate period.

Payments to be made by LLC under the Back-End Commodity Swap are deposited monthly with a custodian under a back-end swap custodial agreement. If the Commodity Swap Counterparty fails to make a required payment under the Commodity Swap, the custodian is required under the terms of the back-end swap custodial agreement to deliver to the Trustee the funds provided by LLC on the Back-End Commodity Swap, which funds will be applied by the Trustee in the same manner as payments made by the Commodity Swap Counterparty. In addition, Goldman's loan payments are deposited into a master custodial agreement as revenues of LLC and would similarly be delivered to the back-end swap custodial agreement as payment of the LLC obligations. Therefore, the rating of the Commodity Swap Counterparty is not a factor in the long-term rating assigned to the Bonds.

In any failure by the Gas Supplier to deliver the gas, including failure to deliver the gas associated with an event of force majeure, the Gas Supplier is required to make payments to the Issuer equal to the higher of the Index Price or what the Issuer paid for replacement gas. J. Aron is also obligated to make these payments under the GSSA which payments are guaranteed by Goldman. Goldman's monthly payments under the Loan Agreement would be delivered by LLC to the trustee if the gas was not being delivered.

Various events under the GPA lead to a Gas Delivery Period Termination Event and/or a Termination Payment Event.

There is no final payment date following certain Gas Delivery Period Termination Events unless Goldman makes a loan pre-payment election under the loan agreement (which election Goldman may make at the time of or at any time following a Gas Delivery Period Termination Event). Following a Gas Delivery Termination Event, gas deliveries will cease and the GSSA, Gas Swaps and Gas Supply Contracts will terminate. However, the GPA remains in effect and the monthly payments under the Goldman loan will continue which are sufficient to pay debt service on the Bonds.

The occurrence of a Termination Payment Event is either (i) reflected in Moody's long-term rating of the Bonds (LLC fails to pay when due any amounts owed to Buyer pursuant to the GPA because of a failure by Goldman to pay under the loan for 30 days) or (ii) coincident with the maturity of the Goldman loan agreement and the final loan payment.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Gas Prepayment Bonds Methodology published in July 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/60900. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Joann Hempel

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Public Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653





Michael J. Loughlin

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Public Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

