Moody's assigns A2 to City of Binghamton, NY's GO Bonds

New York, October 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A2 rating to the City of Binghamton's Refunding Serial Bonds - 2021. The bonds have an expected par value of $9.1 million. Moody's maintains an A2 issuer rating for the city and an A2 rating on the city's outstanding general obligation limited tax (GOLT) bonds. The issuer rating is equivalent to the city's hypothetical general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating; there is no debt associated with the GOULT security. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 rating assignment reflects the city's moderately sized tax base and low resident wealth and incomes, which in part, are driven by the large student population. The rating is also driven by the city's satisfactory financial position underscored by solid cash and reserves despite a modest fiscal 2020 deficit that was nonetheless smaller than originally anticipated. The rating also captures our expectation that the city will produce a stable operating profile in fiscal 2021 that will also benefit from the receipt of a substantial amount of federal aid. The city's high debt burden and elevated overall fixed casts are also factored into the rating assignment. The city's net debt burden benefits from inter-municipality agreements with ten other municipalities that pay back roughly 51% of the debt related to the sewer treatment plant.

We consider the bonds being issued and the outstanding debt to be GOLT because of limitations under New York State law on property tax levy increases. The lack of distinction between the GOLT rating and the Issuer rating reflects the ability to override the property tax cap and the faith and credit pledge in support of debt service.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the city's economy will grow modestly. Moody's also anticipates that the city will maintain consistent financial operations in fiscal 2021 while its overall reserves will be significantly enhanced by the receipt of additional state aid and ARPA funds.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Substantial tax base growth

- Material improvement in resident wealth

- Significant reduction in debt and fixed costs

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Material decline in cash and reserves

- Inability to maintain structural balance in the water and other operating funds

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are backed by the city's general obligation pledge as limited by New York State's legislated cap on property taxes (Chapter 97 (Part A) of the Laws of the State of New York, 2011).

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the bonds will be used to refunding of all or a portion of the outstanding principal balance of the Public Improvement Serial Bonds - 2015, dated January 2015.

PROFILE

Binghamton has a land area of 10.4 square miles. The city is the county seat of Broome County and is the home of Binghamton University, which is part of the State University of New York network. It is located on the Susquehanna River in the state's southern tier, 75 miles south of Syracuse and seven miles north of the Pennsylvania border.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

