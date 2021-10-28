Moody's assigns A2 to Cleveland, OH's nontax revenue bonds; outlook stable

New York, October 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A2 rating to the City of Cleveland's $13.3 million Taxable Economic and Community Development Revenue Bonds, Series 2021 (Core City Fund). Moody's maintains the city's A1 issuer rating, as well as the A2 ratings assigned to the city's previously issued nontax revenue bonds. Following the sale of the current offering the city will have $60.3 million in nontax revenue debt.
The issuer rating represents Moody's assessment of hypothetical debt of the city supported by a general obligation unlimited tax pledge (GOULT) pledge. The City of Cleveland does not currently have any outstanding debt supported by a GOULT pledge.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The A1 issuer rating balances the city's role as the economic engine of northeast Ohio (Aa1 stable) against its relatively weak per capita wealth, resident incomes, and demographic trends. The city's operations and financial position will remain healthy supported by recovering income tax collections, expenditure restraint, and substantial amounts of COVID-related federal aid. Long term leverage will remain above average.
The A2 nontax revenue rating is notched once from the city's issuer rating to reflect the more limited nature of nontax revenue pledged to the repayment of the bonds.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects the expectation that the city's positive financial trends will continue, despite pandemic impacts to economically sensitive income tax collections. Credit stability is further bolstered by the upward assessment of the city's property tax base, along with federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act that provides significant resources to the city to replace lost revenue and make strategic investments to services and capital.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING
- Strengthening of economic indicators
- Material decrease in the debt and pension burdens
- Continued surplus operations that bolster already strong reserves
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
- Significant decline in operating reserves or liquidity
- Increase in the debt or pension burdens
LEGAL SECURITY
Cleveland's nontax revenue bonds, including the current offering, are payable solely from the city's collection of nontax revenue and net project revenue. Nontax revenue includes licenses and permits, charges for services, fines and forfeitures, and interest earnings.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds from the current bond offering will finance portion of costs associated with infrastructure improvements to support the development of a new headquarters for the Sherwin-Williams Company (Baa2 positive) in downtown Cleveland.
PROFILE
The City of Cleveland encompasses roughly 80 square miles of Cuyahoga County (Aa2 stable), along the shores of Lake Erie in northeast Ohio (Aa1 stable). The city is governed under a mayor-council form of government and provides comprehensive municipal services, including certain utilities, to a population of approximately 373,000 residents.
