Moody's assigns A2 to Cook County High S.D. 220 (Reavis), IL's GO bonds

New York, April 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A2 to Cook County High School District 220 (Reavis), IL's $40.7 million General Obligation School Bonds, Series 2020. We have also affirmed the outstanding A2 issuer and general obligation limited tax (GOLT) ratings on the district's outstanding debt. Following the sale the district will have $62.3 million in rated debt.

The issuer rating represents Moody's assessment of hypothetical debt of the district supported by a general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) pledge. The district did not have any debt supported by a GOULT pledge until the upcoming issue. Its GOLT bonds are secured by a pledge of all legally available resources and ad valorem property taxes unlimited as to rate but limited as to amount pursuant to the district's debt service extension base (DSEB).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 issuer rating and general obligation unlimited tax rating on Reavis High School District 220 reflects a large tax base with solid wealth and income levels, adequate but below average reserves and liquidity and a moderate debt burden. The rating further incorporates the district's exposure to an underfunded state cost sharing pension plan and reliance on contributions from the state on behalf of the district.

The absence of a distinction between the A2 issuer rating and the A2 rating on the district's GOLT DSEB bonds is based on the district's pledge of all legally available funds to pay debt service on the GOLT DSEB bonds.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Reavis High School District 220. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are usually not assigned to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Strengthening of reserves and liquidity

- Increase in wealth and income levels

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Decline in revenue that leads to a narrowed financial position

- Pension cost shift from the state to the district level

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2020 GOULT bonds are secured by the district's general obligation unlimited tax pledge to levy a tax unlimited as to rate or amount.

The district's outstanding GOLT bonds are secured by the district's pledge of all legally available funds and ad valorem property taxes unlimited as to rate but limited as to amount pursuant to the district's DSEB. The district's DSEB of $2.2 million in fiscal 2020 is below maximum annual debt service of $2.4 million in 2028, although the DSEB grows each year at a rate equal to the consumer price index or 5%, whichever is lesser.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2020 bonds will be used for a variety of capital improvements in the district, addressing upgrades in safety and communications infrastructure, HVAC, plumbing, the auto and wood shops, the pool, special education center and athletic facilities.

PROFILE

The district is located in Burbank (A3 negative) and the Village of Bedford Park (A1), about 4 miles south of the City of Chicago Midway Airport Enterprise (A2 stable). The district operates one high school building, serving around 1,900 students. Resident population within the district is approximately 33,000.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Michael Armstrong

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG Chicago

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

100 N Riverside Plaza

Suite 2220

Chicago 60606

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Coley Anderson

Additional Contact

Regional PFG Chicago

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

