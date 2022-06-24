Moody's assigns A2 to Duchesne County School District, UT's lease revenue bonds

New York, June 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A2 rating to Duchesne County School District, Utah's Lease Revenue Bonds, Series 2022 in the expected par amount of approximately $37.4 million. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the A1 rating on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds and the A1 issuer rating. At issuance, the district will have approximately $58.5 million in total GOULT par outstanding. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security or structural features.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 issuer rating reflects a healthy financial profile with strong reserves and liquidity that have benefited from management's conservative budgeting practices. Additionally, fixed costs are manageable. The district's credit profile is constrained by the district's limited economy, which has a significant concentration in the oil & gas industry coupled with elevated leverage. While the recently approved, albeit yet to be built, rail project that is intended to connect the oil produced within the Uinta Basin to the national railway is expected to spur economic growth, the oil and gas industry continues to remain inherently volatile.

The A1 rating assigned to the district's general obligation bonds is equivalent to the A1 issuer rating, based on the district's unlimited property tax pledge that is dedicated to debt service.

The A2 rating for the district's lease revenue bonds is one notch lower than the district's A1 issuer rating and reflects a standard legal structure that includes a pledge of base rental payments subject to annual appropriation and no debt service reserve fund. The A2 lease revenue rating also reflects the leased asset, a 105,000 square foot addition at Duchesne High School, which we view as "more essential."

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not usually assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Diversification of the district's economy and tax base

- Significant and sustained increase in operating reserves - Material, sustained decline in leverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Contraction of the local economy

- Loss of a significant taxpayer - Sustained weakening of financial reserves and/or liquidity - Material increase in leverage

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's lease revenue bonds are secured by a pledge by the district to make base rental payments sufficient to pay principal and interest, subject to annual appropriation. The leased assets are a portion of the school buildings for the Duchesne High School. The lease is governed by a master lease agreement between the Municipal Building Authority of Duchesne County School District and Duchesne County School District.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds from the bonds will be used to finance an approximately 105,500 square foot addition at Duchesne High School. The addition is expected to include a replacement of the auditorium, metal and woodshop rooms, band room, choral room, cafeteria/kitchen and addition of a broadcast room, drama room, classrooms, offices, bathrooms/changing rooms and storage rooms. The classrooms are expected to be utilized for a mix of elective and core instructional classes. The addition to the Duchesne High School will be located on a project site owned by the district.

PROFILE

Duchesne County School District is located in northeastern Utah's (Aaa stable) Uinta Basin and its boundaries are coterminous with Duchesne County. The district covers 3,266 square miles and serves and estimated population of 19,950, mostly centered around the city of Roosevelt. The district is headquartered in the city of Roosevelt and operates 12 traditional schools offering comprehensive education programs for students in kindergarten through twelfth grade. Additionally, the district operates a K-12 school for students with severe disabilities or developmental delays and an online school. Enrollment as of the 2021-22 school year was 5,134 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

