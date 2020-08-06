Moody's assigns A2 to Duquesne University of the Holy Spirit's (PA) Series A of 2020 and Series B of 2020 bonds; outlook stable

New York, August 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned A2 ratings to Duquesne University of the Holy Spirit's (PA) ("Duquesne University") proposed $10 million of University Revenue Bonds Series A of 2020 (Duquesne University) and $10 million of University Revenue Bonds Series B of 2020 (Duquesne University) (Federally Taxable). The fixed-rate bonds, to be issued through Allegheny County Higher Education Building Authority, have an expected final maturity in fiscal 2039. At the same we have affirmed the A2 rating on about $161 million of prior revenue bonds. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Assignment and affirmation of Duquesne University's (DU) A2 reflects its strong financial strategy, solid liquidity, and manageable financial leverage. Its urban location, Catholic identity and diverse programs provide market distinction and support steady student demand, even as competitive challenges persist. Further, despite continued weak revenue growth, effective fiscal management will help the university sustain double-digit operating cash flow margins and good debt affordability. In addition, sizeable absolute wealth and liquidity provide for solid flexibility to manage through a period of uncertainty due to the coronavirus outbreak. For fiscal 2019, unrestricted monthly liquidity covered 307 days of expenses.

Longer-term credit challenges include heightened student market challenges, limited revenue diversity, and modest fundraising. The university's is highly dependent on net student revenue, a source that continues to be stressed due to competitive market conditions and weak regional high school demographic trends. Further, near-term revenue losses and unexpected costs associated with the pandemic adds operating performance pressures for fiscal 2021, particularly if the university were forced to shutter on-campus learning again. Favorably, the university continues to take actions to partly offset the financial impacts of the business disruption and has articulated further measures it will take if needed to ensure continued fiscal stability.

Considerable uncertainty around the potential revenue and expense impacts of COVID-19 remain. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak and deteriorating global economic are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook for Duquesne reflects its ability to adjust to the disruption in Moody's base case macroeconomic scenario due to its ongoing prioritization of expense management, strong liquidity, and substantial scale. However, should downside risks accelerate, the rating or outlook could be negatively impacted.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial growth in flexible reserves, materially strengthening coverage of debt and operations

- Significant and sustained improvement in strategic positioning, evidenced in student demand, revenue growth, and fundraising

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Realization of material downside risks of coronavirus, driving deterioration in operating performance or liquidity

- Sustained weakening in student demand or pricing flexibility

- Significant increase in debt relative to financial reserves, operating revenue or cash flow

LEGAL SECURITY

All of rated debt are unsecured general obligations of the university.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the proposed series 2020 bonds will be used to finance costs of 1) acquiring and preparing property to be used for the new college of osteopathic medicine, 2) certain capital expenditures including those related to the new college of medicine, 3) and refunding all or a portion of the outstanding Series 2011A, 2013A, and 2014A bonds. A portion of the taxable proceeds will also be used for working capital.

PROFILE

Duquesne University of the Holy Spirit is a private, urban Catholic university located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Originally established in 1878, the university now offers diverse undergraduate and graduate programs. Duquesne serves over 9,000 students and had total fiscal 2019 operating revenue of $296 million.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1175020. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Christopher Collins

Lead Analyst

Higher Education

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Dennis Gephardt

Additional Contact

Higher Education

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

