Moody's assigns A2 to Florida Gulf Coast University's Series 2022A housing revenue bonds; outlook stable

New York, August 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A2 rating to Florida Gulf Coast University Financing Corporation's (FGCUFC) proposed approximately $21 million of Capital Improvement Refunding Revenue Bonds, Series 2022A (Housing Project) (Forward Delivery). We maintain our existing A1 issuer rating on Florida Gulf Coast University, FL (FGCU) and A2 ratings on outstanding rated debt for the housing and parking systems. At June 30, 2021 the university had total debt of $154 million. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 issuer level rating reflects FGCU's very good strategic positioning and sound student market as a four-year regional public university with healthy operating performance. A focus on improved student quality and success has resulted in increased operating support from the State of Florida (Aaa stable). Modest operating surpluses and growing philanthropy have bolstered liquidity and financial reserves. Offsetting factors include a high debt burden relative to FGCU's size and financial reserves and some debt structure risk. In addition, variable state funding and state-imposed caps on tuition and fees limit operating flexibility and inhibit revenue growth. The recent opening of The Water School provides added market differentiation for the university and its natural resources program areas.

Assignment and maintenance of the A2 ratings on housing bonds and maintenance of A2 ratings on parking bonds are based on the overall credit quality of FGCU, as reflected in the issuer rating, as well as the limited revenue pledge of the housing and parking systems. While limited in scope, each system supports solid debt service coverage and benefits from active university management.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook incorporates Moody's expectations that the university will continue to demonstrate flexibility in adjusting to student demand and state funding fluctuations while delivering EBIDA margins above 10%.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Ongoing revenue growth including measured gains in research funding

- Significant increase in financial resources and liquidity through retained surpluses and philanthropy - Reduction in financial leverage and continued growth in unrestricted liquidity relative to debt

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Deficit operations or material decline in liquidity

- Deterioration of debt service coverage from pledged revenues or increase in financial leverage

LEGAL SECURITY

Capital improvement revenue bonds for the Housing System are secured by and payable from the net revenue of the Housing System through an operating lease between FGCUFC and the university. There is a rate covenant of at least 120% of annual debt service requirements and a limit on additional parity debt unless FGCU can demonstrate 120% coverage of maximum annual debt service (MADS) including additional debt. As long as budgeted debt service coverage meets the rate covenant and the university is taking steps to restore compliance, failure to meet the covenant is not an event of default. Debt service coverage for fiscal 2021 stands at 1.43x, exceeding fiscal 2020 projections of 1.12x. Projected fiscal 2022 coverage was 1.47x. Like the Series 2020A bonds, the Series 2022A bonds will not have a debt service reserve fund requirement.

Capital improvement revenue bonds for the Parking System are secured by and payable from the net revenue of the Parking System through an operating lease between FGCUFC and the university. There is a rate covenant of at least 120% of annual debt service requirements and a limit on additional parity debt unless FGCU can demonstrate 120% coverage of maximum annual debt service (MADS) including additional debt. Debt service coverage for fiscal 2021 increased to 2.28x from 2.18x in fiscal 2020. Projected fiscal 2022 coverage is 1.9x.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2022A will be used to refund the Series 2013A bonds for debt service savings.

PROFILE

Florida Gulf Coast University is a relatively young regional public university, admitting its first class in 1997. The university is located in southwest Florida, approximately 20 minutes from Naples and downtown Fort Myers. FGCU enrolled almost 14,000 full-time equivalent students in fall 2021, almost all of whom are undergraduates. Fiscal 2021 revenue totaled $270 million.

Florida Gulf Coast University Financing Corporation (FGCUFC) is a blended component unit of the university. It was created as a direct support unit to receive, hold, invest and administer property for the exclusive benefit of the university.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72158. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

