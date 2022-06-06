Moody's assigns A2 to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center's (WA) (FKA Seattle Cancer Care Alliance) Series 2022; outlook stable

New York, June 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A2 to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center's (FKA Seattle Cancer Care Alliance) proposed $300 million Taxable Bonds, Series 2022. The A2 ratings on Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center's parity debt have been maintained. The outlook is stable. Total proforma debt is $1.0 billion.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment of the A2 is based on the credit profile of the newly reconstituted organization Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center (FHCC), which consists of the legacy organizations Seattle Cancer Care Alliance (SCCA) and Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center (FHCRC). On April 1, 2022, FHCRC merged into SCCA, and SCCA in turn reorganized its ownership structure and changed its name to FHCC. Debt is being issued under SCCA's legacy MTI, with the entire corporate entity as it now exists obligated on the bonds.

The A2 reflects the combined organization's strong strategic, clinical, and operational capabilities, which should enable it to leverage the strengths of its legacy organizations, and grow its reach and effectiveness. In addition to carrying on the research and clinical activities of the original organizations, FHCC has also entered into a new comprehensive clinical affiliation with UW Medicine (UWM) which will govern all of the cancer related clinical activities of both organizations. We expect this agreement, which is a key feature of the new organization, to broaden the opportunities for translational research, and grow FHCC's clinical reach.

Strengths of the combined organization include: good liquidity on a consolidated basis; good diversification of cashflows; and continuity of management and governance. Challenges include: very high levels of debt due to the leveraged buyout of one of SCCA's member organizations (Seattle Children's Hospital); expected variability of operating performance due to the anticipated unevenness of fundraising receipts, among other factors; ongoing competition for clinical services from a number of Seattle based healthcare organizations (including Providence St. Joseph Health); and short term operating pressures due to the labor shortage, supply chain challenges, and ongoing uncertainty surrounding COVID. Additionally, there is execution risk involved in aligning these two disparate organizations, and undertaking a clinical affiliation of this magnitude. The success of FHCC will hinge on its ability to maintain healthy cashflow in service of its elevated debt position, and on its ability to grow research and expand clinical operations.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that combined margins will remain favorable in 2022 and 2023, that good liquidity levels will be maintained, and that debt measures will not increase from their already very elevated levels. It also assumes that the integration of the two legacy organizations will be achieved with no major complications, that the new clinical expansion building will open on time and on budget, and that the new clinical affiliation with UWM will be successful.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Successful execution of merger, building project, and clinical affiliation

- Significantly improved debt measures - Significantly higher research awards and activity; consistently higher gift revenues

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Deterioration of financial support for research from the federal government or sustained interruption of appropriations

- Failure to produce operating cash flow at levels sufficient to provide adequate coverage of debt service - Material complications related to the clinical affiliation, or the opening of the new clinic building - Additional increase of debt

LEGAL SECURITY

Upon the effective date of the merger (April 1, 2022), FHCRC's bonds were either refunded by the 2-year bank loan, or underwent a note substitution into SCCA's MTI. The result is that all of FHCC's debt has the same security and is backed by the same credit. SCCA has exited out of its member agreements, has assumed the operations of FHCRC, and is now an independent, self-governing 501-c-3. Also in conjunction with the merger, SCCA changed its name to FHCC.

Bonds will be secured by a security interest in FHCC's gross receivables. Covenants include an annual debt service coverage test of no less than 1.1 times.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the approximately $300 million Taxable Bonds, Series 2022, together with proceeds from the unrated $287 million Series 2022 CD Tax Exempt Direct Placements (to be issued at the same time), will be used to refund the Series 2022 AB Bridge Loan, and pay certain costs of issuance.

PROFILE

FHCC is the result of combining the operations of SCCA and FHCRC into an independent, self-governing, 501-c-3. Clinical operations will benefit from SCCA's established capabilities and networks, which included the treatment of over 40,000 unique patients in 2021, and the reliance on outpatient services for 90% of its revenues. In addition to the primary ambulatory facility located adjacent to the research campus in downtown Seattle, clinical operations include stand-alone clinics at Evergreen Hospital and Northwest Hospital, and relationships with 11 affiliate institutions.

Similarly, research activities will benefit from FHCRC's deep history, very favorable brand, and strong track record. FHCRC was founded in 1971 and reported around $743 million of research revenues in fiscal 2021. The multidisciplinary research institute has international standing, and is committed to the research of cancer, HIV and other diseases. It is one of the nation's original comprehensive cancer centers designated by the National Cancer Institute, and is the only NCI-designated comprehensive cancer center in the State of Washington.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70886. The additional methodology used in this rating was Nonprofit Organizations (Other Than Healthcare and Higher Education) published in May 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/61538. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Eugene Spielman

Lead Analyst

PF Healthcare

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

405 Howard Street

Suite 300

San Francisco 94105

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Susan Fitzgerald

Additional Contact

Higher Education

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

