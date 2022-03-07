Moody's assigns A2 to Health First, Inc.'s (FL) Ser. 2022A, 2023A, 2024A bonds; outlook stable

New York, March 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A2 rating to Health First, Inc.'s (FL) Hospital Revenue Bonds, Series 2022A (Health First Obligated Group), Hospital Revenue Bonds, Series 2023A (Health First Obligated Group) (Forward Delivery); Hospital Revenue Bonds, Series 2024A (Health First Obligated Group) (Forward Delivery). At the same time, Moody's affirmed Health First's existing A2 revenue bond ratings. The outlook is stable. Following this transaction, Health First will have about $833 million of total debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment and affirmation of the A2 rating reflects Moody's view that recent improvement in cash levels will help absorb a meaningful rise in debt and capital spend. Although days cash and cash to total debt will decline from fiscal 2021 levels, these measures will remain adequate for the rating category. The A2 rating also assumes that operating cash flow (OCF) margins will likely return to solid levels after moderation in fiscal 2022 due to certain non-recurring items.

Health First will benefit from its leading market position, supported by its long-standing health plan and physician network. Geographic expansion of its health plan will be aided by its partnership with AdventHealth, now a minority interest holder in Health First. To help differentiate its insurance products and enhance its ability to manage risk, Health First will also partner with leading players in medical group management and health plan administrative functions. Margins will continue to be constrained by the health plan business as well as physician group losses. In addition, operating leverage will be higher than average for the rating category over the next few years. Health First will face challenges as it assumes more risk-sharing arrangements and grows Medicare Advantage lives. Further, competition will be exacerbated by the State's elimination of CON in 2019.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Health First will return to solid operating cash flow margins in fiscal 2023. The outlook also reflects Moody's view that while cash measures will decline with meaningfully higher debt and capital spend, these measures will remain at least in line with management's forecasts.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Materially stronger operating cash flow margins and lower debt to cash flow

- Meaningfully improved and sustained level of days cash and cash to debt

- Demonstrated gains from enhanced integration of IDN and new partnerships

- Market share gains for both the health plan and hospitals

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to return to and sustain better operating cash flow margins and reduce debt to cash flow

- Days cash or cash to debt measures decline beyond expectations

- Health plan performance lags due to premium or member declines, or higher than expected medical claims or administrative expense

LEGAL SECURITY

Bonds are secured by a Joint and several revenue pledge of the obligated group (Health First Shared Services, Inc., Holmes Regional Medical Center (HRMC), Cape Canaveral Hospital, and Viera Hospital). Health First, Inc. is the parent and controlling member of Health First Shared Services, Inc. HRMC, the largest of the facilities, cannot exit the obligated group.

With this transaction, management is seeking to amend several MTI covenants and will retire current bank debt that contains more restrictive covenants. Key MTI covenant changes include removal of mortgage on Holmes; force majeure event would allow waiving of consultant call in if debt service coverage (DSC) <1.1 times; and DSC would need to be <1.0 for two consecutive years to constitute an EOD.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will be used to fund the construction of a replacement hospital, reimburse for prior capital and refinance existing debt, both on a current and forward basis.

PROFILE

Health First is an integrated delivery system located in Brevard County and the surrounding service area. The system is comprised of four acute care hospitals, numerous ambulatory locations, an employed physician group and a wholly owned health plan. Health First reported total operating revenue of about $1.9 billion in fiscal 2021. AdventHealth holds a 27% interest in Health First.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

