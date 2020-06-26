Moody's assigns A2 to JEA Water and Sewer System senior and subordinate lien revenue bonds; outlook negative

New York, June 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A2 rating to the planned issuance by JEA, FL Water & Sewer Enterprise of approximately $103.7 million Water and Sewer System Revenue Bonds, 2020 Series A and $26.3 million Water and Sewer System Subordinated Revenue Bonds, 2020 Series A. Moody's maintains the A2 rating on JEA's senior lien water and sewer system debt and an A2 on the system's subordinate lien debt. The outlook is negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

JEA, FL - Water and Sewer system's credit profile primarily reflects governance and social risks relating to pending litigation and significant ongoing organizational changes. JEA

has exposure to nuclear construction risk at the Vogtle projects through JEA's Electric Enterprise's 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia (MEAG) and the downward pressure on JEA's fixed obligation charge coverage (FOCC) ratio because of increasing obligations under the PPA.

Despite significant construction delays at the Vogtle project and efforts by JEA to mitigate its exposure to the PPA through litigation, JEA is making timely payments to MEAG. On June 17, 2020, a judge in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia rendered a judgment regarding the JEA lawsuit that the PPA is valid and enforceable increasing the likelihood that JEA will be required to honor its contractual obligation under this "hell or high water" take-or-pay arrangement. As part of that decision, the stay relating to JEA's additional claim that MEAG was negligent in its performance under the contract was lifted, while an additional claim by MEAG that JEA breached its contract with MEAG can also be pursued. While JEA continues to pay amounts due under the PPA as billed by MEAG, the utility continues to pursue the additional claim in the ongoing litigation which calls into question JEA's willingness to abide by the take-or-pay "hell or high water" terms governing the PPA. JEA is also considering its options relating to the recent judgement about the validity of the PPA, which could include an appeal process which would add delay to any final resolution of this litigation.

JEA also faces credit challenges relating to substantial organizational changes following the abrupt decisions in late 2019 to cancel plans to restructure or privatize JEA and to terminate JEA's CEO, with cause, and CFO, without cause. In May 2020, JEA has since replaced the entire seven-member Board, terminated its interim CEO, and hired a former JEA CEO to fill the interim CEO role for a six-month term while undertaking a search for a new CEO. More recently, nine additional senior leaders were placed on 30-day paid administrative leave, pending their dismissal and were replaced with interim leaders primarily from within JEA.

Also tied to social risks, we regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for JEA or the City of Jacksonville (A2 negative). However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of JEA or Jacksonville changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

These credit negative characteristics are partially balanced by JEA's sizeable and diverse customer base that extends outside of the city, strong coverage and sound liquidity, competitive rates, and a manageable capital program.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative rating outlook primarily reflects JEA's governance and social risks. The utility's heightened and ongoing litigation and nuclear construction risks persist, as does the credit negative overhang of grappling with the recent terminations of senior management and complete replacement of the board of directors.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- The rating is not likely to be upgraded in the near term owing to governance and social risks that are reflected in the negative outlook

- The outlook could improve if JEA withdraws its lawsuit filed against MEAG Power or there is a non-appealable final court ruling in favor of MEAG Power's own lawsuit against the City of Jacksonville and JEA

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to reestablish stability around governance and social risks

- Developments in the pending lawsuits that favor JEA's claims or call into further serious question JEA's willingness to continue abiding by the terms of its PPA with MEAG Power

- Further construction delays and cost overruns at the Vogtle project materially beyond the latest revised schedule and cost to complete

- Prolonged demand declines due to coronavirus which erode the system's financial position

LEGAL SECURITY

The senior lien water and sewer bonds are secured by net revenues of the combined water and sewer system and legally-available capacity fees. The subordinated bonds are secured by a subordinate lien on net revenues of the combined water and sewer system and legally-available capacity fees.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from issuance of the 2020 Series A Bonds will be used to refund all or a portion of the Refunded Bonds as defined in related documents, including 2010 Series D and E; 2012 B; and 2014 A bonds. Estimated net present value savings are approximately $20.7 million or 16.5% of refunded bonds.

Proceeds from the issuance of the 2020 Series A subordinated bonds will be used to refund all or a portion of the Refunded Subordinated Bonds as defined in related documents, including 2010 Series B; 2012 B and 2013 A. Estimated net present value savings are approximately $5 million or 15.6% of refunded bonds.

PROFILE

JEA is a municipal utility whose service territory covers Jacksonville, Florida (Duval County), and parts of three adjacent counties. It is split into three enterprise funds, including the Electric Enterprise; the Water and Sewer Enterprise Fund; and the District Energy System. Jacksonville is a major ground transportation center and is also considered a significant rail hub and has one of the largest ports on the South Atlantic Seaboard. The local economy is diversified among defense, transportation and distribution, financial services, consumer goods,

information services, manufacturing and insurance sectors.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1095545. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

