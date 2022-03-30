Moody's assigns A2 to Kansas City, MO's Special Obligation Bonds, Series 2022A-C; outlook stable

New York, March 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned A2 ratings to the City of Kansas City, MO's $2.8 million Special Obligation Bonds, Series 2022A, $34.7 million Taxable Special Obligation Bonds, Series 2022B, and $174.3 million Special Obligation Refunding and Improvement Bonds, Series 2022C. Moody's maintains the A2 rating on the city's previously issued annual appropriation obligations. Post sale, the city will have $1 billion in annual appropriation obligations outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 rating on the city's annual appropriation obligations reflects a two-notch distinction from the city's Aa3 general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating and incorporates the annual risk of non-appropriation, the city's exposure to economically sensitive revenue, the lack of pledged assets securing the debt, and the less essential nature of the various projects financed.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the inherent strength in the city's large and dynamic tax base, which will remain a regional economic and employment center post-coronavirus. Additionally, the material federal support in response to the pandemic will continue to stabilize financial operations while the pandemic ebbs.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Upgrade of the city's GOULT rating

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Downgrade of the city's GOULT rating

LEGAL SECURITY

The city's annual appropriation obligations are special obligations of the city payable solely from funds that have been annually appropriated or pledged by the city to repay the bonds and held by the Trustee as provided in the respective indentures. Payments for the bonds may be made from any funds of the city legally available for such purpose.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the special obligation bonds will be used to refund certain maturities of outstanding special obligation debt as well as additional capital and economic development projects, including parking garage improvements, contributions to a soccer facility and downtown apartment project, and extension of the city's downtown streetcar system.

PROFILE

Kansas City is the central city of a 14-county Metropolitan Statistical Area in the State of Missouri (Aaa stable) and the State of Kansas (Aa2 stable). The city is situated at the confluence of the Kansas and Missouri rivers. Per the 2020 census, the city's population in 2020 was 508,090 residents.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US Local Governments Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1317546. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

