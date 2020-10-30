Moody's assigns A2 to Kentucky's GARVEEs; outlook stable

New York, October 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A2 rating to Kentucky Asset/Liability Commission's $59.4 million Project Notes, 2020 Federal Highway Trust Fund First Refunding Series A. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 rating reflects strong coverage of maximum annual debt service provided by pledged revenues, balanced by the reauthorization risk of the federal aid highway program, as well as the Commonwealth's appropriation requirement. The bonds benefit from a strong additional bonds test of four times maximum annual debt service.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Kentucky's GARVEE bonds. However, the situation surrounding the coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Kentucky's GARVEE bonds changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is based on the reauthorization of the federal aid highway program through federal fiscal year 2021. The rating and outlook incorporate the possibility of an interruption in grants, provided it does not affect debt service payments.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Enhancements of individual transactions' legal protections against the risk of federal payment disruption

- A return to multi-year authorizations or the addition of a sustainable dedicated revenue source for the federal Highway Trust Fund (HTF)

- Significant and sustained increase in Highway Trust Fund revenues

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- A change in federal transportation policy that reduces or interrupts highway aid

- Sharp decline in underlying HTF revenue caused by economic stress, tax inefficiency or redirection of fuel taxes to the federal general fund

- Significant additional leverage that materially reduces coverage

LEGAL SECURITY

The notes are payable from monies received from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) under the Federal-Aid Highway Program. The FHWA makes the payments to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, which the Cabinet remits to the trustee, subject to appropriation by the Kentucky General Assembly. There is a Memorandum of Agreement between the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the FHWA. The US DOT's Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) processes the grants out of revenue from the federal HTF, which is funded by federal fuel taxes and transfers from the federal general fund.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will be used to current refund the Series 2010 GARVEEs for expected net present value savings.

PROFILE

The Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is responsible for the construction, reconstruction and maintenance of the Commonwealth's primary road system, which carries an estimated 85% of the Commonwealth's motor vehicle traffic.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1077147. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

