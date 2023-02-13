info

Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's assigns A2 to Kimberly-Clark's 10 year notes; outlook stable

13 Feb 2023

New York, February 13, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned an A2 rating to Kimberly-Clark Corporation's ("Kimberly-Clark or KMB") $350 ten year senior unsecured notes. Other ratings of the company are unchanged. The rating outlook is stable. Proceeds of the issuance will be used for general corporate purposes including repayment of debt. This is a credit positive because it terms out debt maturities.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Kimberly-Clark Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned A2

RATINGS RATIONALE

Kimberly-Clark's A2 /Prime-1 ratings reflect the company's large global scale and strong market position in paper, health and hygiene related consumer products, the company's strong operating cash flow, and senior management's public commitment to the single-A rating category. While metrics have weakened due to volume normalization after a pandemic-related surge, followed by extraordinary inflation and supply chain pressures, recent price increases together with the company's global restructuring program and effective revenue and cost management have begun to restore operating margins. KMB's portfolio of strong brands is supported by stable and recurring consumer demand, reflecting the essential, daily use and consumable nature of the product portfolio, and the company's global distribution capabilities. High inflation and supply chain challenges will continue to be among the biggest headwinds impacting consumer products companies over the next year. KMB increased prices on much of its product portfolio to offset higher costs in 2021 and again in 2022. As pricing is implemented, there is greater risk that consumers could trade down to some of the company's cheaper, lower margin products or to private label. Limited category diversification, and a still high concentration of sales and profits within developed markets, where birth rates are declining, are also constraints on the company's credit profile. KMB's track record of aggressive shareholder distributions, which has included spin-offs and debt-funded share repurchases, increases the risk that capital will continue to be extracted from the company on top of the high dividend. Moody's expects that the company will moderate share repurchases until profit margins and other credit metrics are restored to pre-pandemic levels.

KMB will maintain good liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months. Moody's believes that internally generated cash will exceed the company's operating needs including a seasonal working capital peak of about $300 million, capital expenditures of about $1 billion, and dividend payments of roughly $1.5 billion. Moody's expects that the company will generate over $3 billion in cash flow from operations in Fiscal Year 2023.

KMB has a $2.75 billion commercial paper (CP) program backstopped by a $2 billion 5-year bank revolving credit facility, expiring in 2026 (unrated) and a $775 million 364-day revolving credit facility, expiring in June 2023 (unrated). The 364-day credit facility has a one-year term out at the company's option and Moody's expects the facility to be renewed on an annual basis. These facilities are unused as of December 31, 2022. The bank revolving credit facility has same-day availability, and no material borrowing restrictions. The covenants include a minimum EBITDA to interest covenant of 3.0x and Moody's expects the company to maintain ample cushion. Moody's expects debt maturities to be refinanced over the next year though they are manageable within the company's existing cash resources. The company had total CP outstanding and short term debt maturities of $373 million as of December 2022.

Environmental, Social and Governance Risk

Kimberly Clark's ESG Credit Impact Score is neutral to low (CIS-2) with little impact from ESG factors on the ratings. The company's exposures to environmental and social risks are considered moderately negative because of risks around sourcing natural capital for its paper products, the use of packaging materials, and the need to maintain good customer relations and health and safety standards for its workforce. Governance considerations are neutral to low and temper the environmental and social risks given the company's moderate financial policies and consistent strategy.

Kimberly Clark's has moderately negative (E-3) exposure to environmental risks with risks around natural capital/raw materials, land, water, energy usage, and packaging waste. These risks are partially offset by good ability to pass on to consumers the rising costs necessary to meet environmental standards and changing customer preferences. The company is heavily reliant on pulp and petroleum-derived chemicals such as polypropylene. Restrictions on the availability and price of such products will have a negative effect on Kimberly-Clark's costs and cash flow. KMB has various commitments to lessen its overall impact on the environment with goals to reduce the use of wood fiber sourced from natural forests by 50%, increase net recycling value in its operations by 10% every year while avoiding landfilling of facility waste and reduce greenhouse gas emission through LEAN energy and by switching to lower carbon emitting fuels.

Social risks are moderately negative (S-3) and mainly reflect Kimberly Clark's exposure to responsible production and health & safety risks. The company must cost-effectively manage a broad supply chain and responsibly source inputs such as polypropylene and other synthetic materials, chemicals, pulp and fiber and packaging. In addition, the company has moderately negative exposure to health and safety risks due to its manufacturing facilities that include the handling of potentially harmful ingredients such as chemicals. Customer relations risks are present but viewed as neutral to low due to the essential nature of many products. In terms of social considerations, the company's initiatives focus on access to sanitation, helping children thrive and empowerment of women and girls.

Kimberly Clark's governance risk is neural to low (G-2). The company has a conservative financial policy with a public commitment to its single A rating which has resulted in debt-to-EBITDA leverage typically hovering close to 2.0x. This is balanced by a moderate appetite to grow its business through acquisitions and to maintain growing shareholder distributions. Although Kimberly Clark has a lead Independent Director, its CEO is also the Chairman of the Board. KMB is a widely held, public company.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Kimberly-Clark will begin to restore operating margins over the next 12-18 months while continuing to generate stable-to-growing operating cash flow through pricing and innovation supported revenue growth, cost reductions, and management of commodity input price volatility. Moody's assumes in the stable outlook that the company will manage shareholder distributions prudently to allow restoration of a financial profile that is more appropriate for the rating,including debt to EBITDA in the low 2x range and RCF to net debt approaching 20% by the end of 2023.

Kimberly-Clark's ratings could be upgraded if improved organic growth and operating profitability coupled with a commitment to maintain stronger credit metrics leads to retained cash flow-to-net debt sustained above 30% and Moody's adjusted Debt to EBITDA sustained materially below 2.0x.

Kimberly-Clark's ratings could be downgraded if operating performance weakens, operating margins do not improve or if financial policies become more aggressive. Retained cash flow to net debt sustained below 20%, or Debt to EBITDA leverage expected to be sustained above 2.5x could also result in a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, headquartered in Irving, Texas, is a global producer of branded consumer goods with key product segments that include personal care, consumer tissue and commercial safety products (K-C Professional) & other. Some of the company's well-known brands include Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, Kotex and Kleenex. The publicly-traded company generates about $20 billion in annual revenue.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of  the guarantor entity.  Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Linda Montag
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

John E. Puchalla, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

