Moody's assigns A2 to Kimberly-Clark's note offering; outlook stable

New York, September 08, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned
an A2 rating to $600 million of senior unsecured notes offered
by Kimberly-Clark Corporation ("Kimberly-Clark").
Moody's expects that net proceeds from the offering, together with
borrowings under the company's commercial paper program will be
used to fund the proposed acquisition of Softex Indonesia, announced
on Friday, and to pay for expenses. The rating outlook is
stable.
Moody's commented on Friday that the proposed acquisition of Softex Indonesia
("Softnex") for $1.2 billion is credit negative
for Kimberly-Clark, but that it does not affect the company's
A2 rating or stable outlook. On a pro-forma basis Moody's
estimates that the largely debt funded acquisition will weaken Kimberly-Clark's
retained cash flow to net debt ratio to 24% from 27.9%
and will raise its debt to EBITDA to 2.1x from 1.9x for
the last twelve months ended June 30, 2020. That said,
Moody's expects the company's credit metrics to return to pre-acquisition
levels over the next 12-18 months through a combination of earnings
growth and debt repayment. The rating agency also expects that
Kimberly Clark will manage shareholder distributions to maintain its conservative
financial profile. The transaction will add additional scale and
diversity to Kimberly Clark's business in Asia Pacific, where Moody's
estimates that it generates about 17-18% in sales.
Management expects the acquisition to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.
The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:
New Assignments:
..Issuer: Kimberly-Clark Corporation
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned
A2
RATINGS RATIONALE
Kimberly-Clark's A2 senior unsecured and Prime-1 short-term
debt ratings reflect the company's large global scale and strong market
position in paper, health and hygiene related consumer products.
The ratings also reflect the company's strong operating cash flow,
and senior management's public commitment to the single-A rating
category.
The ratings are supported by Kimberly-Clark's portfolio of strong
brands in stable consumer categories and its global distribution capabilities.
Effective cost management and restructuring program will continue to drive
solid and improving profitability. Generating good organic growth
and potential pricing pressure and volume risk from private label and
other competitors will remain challenges. In addition, limited
product diversification, with high concentration of sales and profits
within developed markets, are rating constraints. The company's
track record of aggressive shareholder distributions, which has
included spin-offs and debt-funded share repurchases,
represents decapitalization event risk.
The consumer packaged goods industry has relatively low environmental
and social risk. However, the company has various commitments
to lessen its overall impact on the environment with goals to reduce the
use of wood fiber sourced from natural forests by 50%, increase
net recycling value in its operations by 10% every year while avoiding
landfilling of facility waste and reduce greenhouse gas emission through
LEAN energy and by switching to lower carbon emitting fuels. Further,
Moody's views Kimberly-Clark's financial polices as conservative.
Most of Kimberly-Clark's board members are independent directors
and have extensive consumer product/manufacturing experience. That
said, Moody's views the lack of independence of the CEO and
Chairman of the Board, given that both roles are held by the same
person, as a governance weakness. Kimberly-Clark is
a widely held public company.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Kimberly-Clark
will continue to generate stable-to-growing cash flow through
modest revenue growth, cost reductions, and effective management
of commodity input price volatility. The company will manage shareholder
distributions to maintain a conservative financial profile.
Kimberly-Clark's ratings could be upgraded if improved organic
growth and operating profitability coupled with a commitment to maintain
stronger credit metrics leads to retained cash flow-to-net
debt sustained above 30%.
Kimberly-Clark's ratings could be downgraded if operating performance
weakens or if financial policies become more aggressive. Retained
cash flow to net debt sustained below 20% could also result in
a downgrade.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Consumer Packaged Goods
Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, headquartered in Irving,
Texas, is a global producer of branded consumer goods with key product
segments that include: personal care (roughly 49% in revenues),
consumer tissue (32%) and commercial safety products (K-C
Professional) & other (19%). Some of the company's well-known
brands include Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers,
GoodNites, Kotex and Kleenex. The company generates about
$18.8 billion in annual revenue.
