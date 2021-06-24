Moody's assigns A2 to Lakeland Regional Health Systems' (FL) Ser. 2021; stable outlook

New York, June 24, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A2 to Lakeland Regional Health Systems, Inc.'s (FL, LRHS) proposed Healthcare Facilities Revenue Bonds (Lakeland Regional Health Systems), Series 2021 ($222 million) to be issued in fixed rate mode. The tax-exempt bonds will mature in 2039 and will be issued through the Florida Development Finance Corporation. Simultaneously, Moody's affirms the A2 rating on LRHS' outstanding debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation and assignment of the A2 reflects Moody's expectation that LRHS will remain the distinct market leader and essential provider in and around Polk County. While the proposed debt issuance will result in weakened direct debt metrics, the effective removal of a sizable lease liability to the City of Lakeland and onerous annual transfers to the city will limit operational risk and achieve significant cash flow savings that will improve upon already solid operating margins. Reliance on referrals from a large independent multi-specialty practice will continue to decline as LRHS expands clinical affiliations and physician employment, while establishing graduate medical education programs. While liquidity levels will remain strong, growth will be limited in the near term as cash flow from operations will fund growth strategies. LRHS will continue to be exposed to high levels of Medicaid reimbursement as a safety net provider and high financial leverage will place pressure on LRHS to generate at least high single digit cash flow margins. Also, removal of Certificate of Need regulation eliminates a key barrier to entry for potential competitors.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook anticipates that LRHS will continue to generate operating cash flow margins at least in the high single digit range supported by management's growth strategies and expense management initiatives. The stable outlook also anticipates at least maintaining current strong days cash on hand as capital is funded with cash flow from operations and no additional debt beyond current expectations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant improvement in direct leverage metrics

- Material enterprise growth

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained decline in operating performance

- Significant decline in liquidity

- Increase in leverage which dilutes relative metrics beyond current expectations

- Unfavorable change in referral patterns from independent physicians

LEGAL SECURITY

Bonds are secured by a joint and several pledge with a pledge of gross revenues; no mortgages given. Debt service coverage ratio of 1.15 times maximum annual debt service is required with a consultant call in if failed to meet. Permitted liens include certain operating leases and capital leases, as well as property liens not to exceed 15% of book value. Additional bonds test include: either 1) historical audited debt service coverage with proposed debt is not less than 1.15 times or a) historical audited debt service coverage of at least 1.15 times, and b) forecasted coverage is not less than 1.15 times or 2) long-term indebtedness debt not to exceed 25% of operating revenues. Short-term debt not to exceed 25% of operating revenues with annual 20-day clean up period not to exceed 5%. LRHS is pursuing certain amendments to its master indenture that may become effective as early as the close of the Series 2021 Bonds, which amendments would (i) reduce the required debt service coverage ratios to 1.10 from 1.15 for all purposes described in this paragraph and (ii) eliminate the annual 20-day clean down period to 5% of operating revenues described above for short-term debt.

In March 2021, the City and LRMC entered into an amendment to the Lease and Transfer Agreement whereby LRMC will provide the City a $215 million lump sum payment on or before October 1, 2021 in lieu of the remaining lease payments under the amended Lease and Transfer Agreement scheduled for fiscal years 2022 through 2040 (totaling $335 million). In addition to the lump sum payment, the lease was extended in perpetuity with annual payments beginning in fiscal year 2041 and beyond at $10.00 per year. The $215 million lump sum payment will be funded in part with proceeds from the Series 2021 Bonds.

Events of Default in the Lease and Transfer Agreement between the City of Lakeland and Lakeland Regional Medical Center include: 1) failure to make required payments to the City (including lease payments); 2) failure to observe covenants with 30 day cure period; 3) default under Bond Indenture; 4) voluntary bankruptcy; 5) involuntary bankruptcy undismissed for 30 days; 6) abandonment of hospital or substantial part thereof, for 15 days; 7) loss of tax exempt status; 8) default in excess of $100,000 uncured for 60 days; 9) final judgment in excess of 5% of operating revenues without insurance for which remains outstanding for 60 days; 10) any material error in representation or warranty.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to fund a lump sum payment to the City of Lakeland, partially fund the construction of a freestanding behavioral health facility, refund outstanding Series 2011 Bonds, and the cost of issuance.

PROFILE

Lakeland Regional Health System is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) operating as a 864-bed hospital and a designated Level II Trauma Center located in the City of Lakeland in Polk County, Florida. The hospital is a tertiary care facility with specialized nursing units devoted to trauma, orthopedics, cardiology, urology, oncology, pediatrics, nephrology, psychiatric services, and obstetrics and gynecology.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

