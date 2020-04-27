Moody's assigns A2 to Laredo College (TX) Series 2020 revenue refunding bonds; outlook stable

New York, April 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A2 rating to Laredo College, TX's proposed $12 million of Combined Fee Revenue Refunding Bonds, Taxable Series 2020 with a final maturity in 2036. We also affirm the outstanding A2 ratings on approximately $51.2 million of outstanding revenue bonds. The outlook is stable. Moody's also maintains Aa3 ratings on approximately $135 million of limited tax general obligation bonds and maintenance tax notes.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment and affirmation of the A2 revenue bond rating reflects Laredo's important role as an affordable provider of higher education and workforce development near the US-Mexico border with very good strategic positioning. The college has demonstrated consistently stable operating performance and revenue collection driven by a growing tax base and strengthening revenue diversity. Increased public support has helped offset net tuition revenue softness as the college aims to maintain broad access and affordability. Solid expense management and growing property tax revenue have kept the college's operating cash flow margins uncommonly strong, in the 28-30% range. Additionally, the college has grown monthly liquidity through continued retained surpluses, strengthening its financial flexibility.

The college's rating additionally incorporates its somewhat weak market and pricing power, constrained by the college's location in an area of high poverty and below average wealth and resident income levels. The college also has a very high debt burden, although it is comprised primarily of general obligation limited tax-backed debt, which is supported by the district's growing tax-base.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and financial market declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework. While the college has some financial flexibility to mitigate the financial impact of the pandemic, it will present operational challenges, given the college's relatively small scope. Favorably, Laredo is equipped to offer online classes and revenue declines will be modest in fiscal 2020 and partially offset by CARES Act funding. Financial effects of the public health crisis may be more pronounced in fiscal 2021, with operating results depending on the impact on enrollment, tax revenue and state funding.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects expectations for continued stable operating margins within the 8-13% range and no additional borrowing plans. The outlook also incorporates our expectations for stable tax revenue generated from tax base growth and ample headroom for millage hikes under state imposed tax caps.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Reduced leverage through annual revenue growth and retained operating surpluses

- Consistently higher debt service from an increase in operating cash flow

- Strengthening of strategic position by enhancing programmatic review and more collaborative agreements with area corporations and universities

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Additional revenue-backed debt or use of internal reserves

- Failure to continue trend of solid operating performance

- Large tax base declines, impacting the district's ability to generate property tax revenue

LEGAL SECURITY

Revenue bonds are secured by a gross pledge of building and use fees, technology fees, instructional support fees, 25% of tuition collected, interest income on deposited bond proceeds, and any other unrestricted revenue. As of August 31, 2019, pledged revenue of $14.9 million covered maximum annual debt service of $4.4 million by 3.4 times.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds from the 2020 bonds will currently refund the Combined Fee Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2010B, advance refund the Combined Fee Revenue Bonds, Series 2011, and pay costs of issuance.

PROFILE

Established in 1947 as a means for educating soldiers returning to nearby Fort McIntosh at the end of World War II, Laredo College is a two-year public junior college district. It serves the regional community through affordable academic and technical educational offerings. The college serves over 10,000 students with operating revenues of $91 million.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Community College Revenue-Backed Debt published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1121957. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

