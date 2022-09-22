Moody's assigns A2 to Louisiana's Act 443 TIFIA loans (Bridge Program & Cameron Ferry Crossing Project); outlook stable

New York, September 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a A2 rating to the State of Louisiana's approximately $21.7 million TIFIA Loan - Act 443 (Bridge Program) and $19.2 million TIFIA Loan - Act 443 (Cameron Ferry Crossing Project). The loans represent an agreement between the US Department of Transportation and the Louisiana State Bond Commission and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. Moody's maintains the A2 ratings on outstanding parity bonds. The loans mature on September 1, 2033 and September 1, 2031 respectively. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 rating is consistent with the rating of BP p.l.c. (A2 stable), the British oil extraction company and the parent of BP Exploration and Production, Inc. (BPXP, unrated), the US oil drilling entity that is providing the pledged payments under a settlement reached with Gulf Coast states after the 2010 explosion of the "Deepwater Horizon" oil rig. In view of guaranty agreements provided by BP Corporation North America, Inc. (BPCNAI, A3 stable) and by BP itself, the rating on the Act 443 TIFIA loan specifically reflects the credit standing of BP. These agreements provide irrevocable and unconditional guarantees that the payments from BPXP will be made on time and in full. The bonds' rating will likely remain linked to BP p.l.c., and we would not expect the rating to exceed that of the state of Louisiana (Aa2 stable).

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook is consistent with BP's stable outlook, which is supported by the company's resilience due to efficiency and cash flow protection measures taken in 2020 and its stated commitment to maintain strong financial credit metrics. The outlook also reflects the expectation that BP's credit metrics will remain well in line with the requirements for the A2 rating and our assessment that at this point the company's strategy sufficiently mitigates the increasing challenge to its profitability and cash flow generation from the energy transition.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Upgrade of BP p.l.c. and affiliated entities

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Downgrade of BP p.l.c. and affiliated entities

- Downgrade of the state's rating to a level at or below BP's - Changes in governing legal documents that are detrimental to bondholder interest

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are payable from and secured by the state's receipts of economic damage payments from BP Exploration and Production (BPXP) following the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. In connection with the settlement agreement, BP Corporation North America, BPXP's parent, provided a primary guaranty of the payments to the state, and BP p.l.c. provided a secondary guaranty. We view the secondary guaranty as senior unsecured obligations of BP p.l.c.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Bridge Program loan will be used to provide partial funding for certain bridge projects, while proceeds of the Cameron Ferry Crossing Project will be used to provide partial funding for the design and construction of two vehicle and passenger carrying vehicles; both designated by the Louisiana legislature in Act 443.

PROFILE

Louisiana is the 25th-largest state by population, at 4.6 million. Its state gross domestic product is 26th largest. The state has below average wealth, with 2021 per-capita personal income equal to 86% of the US level and among the highest poverty rates in the country.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

