Moody's assigns A2 to Marquette University, WI's Series 2022 bonds; outlook is stable

New York, March 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A2 to Marquette University, WI's Refunding Revenue Bonds, Series 2022 (Marquette University) with a proposed par of $56 million. The proposed bonds are fixed rate with a final maturity in 2032. Moody's maintains A2 issuer and A2 revenue bond ratings for the university's prior debt. The university had approximately $341 million of debt outstanding at the end of fiscal 2021. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The maintenance of the A2 issuer rating reflects Marquette's very good market position as an urban, comprehensive Jesuit university located in the City of Milwaukee, WI (A2/negative) with sizeable operating revenue of $443 million in fiscal 2021 and enrollment of 10,426 full-time equivalent students in fall 2021. Total cash and investments are robust at over $1 billion and philanthropy remains strong with three-year average gift revenue of approximately $75 million per year. Operating performance has remained consistently solid despite recent operational challenges and enrollment softening because of the pandemic. Other credit factors considered include high competition for students, thinner liquidity when compared to peers, and strong financial policy and governance practices.
The assignment and maintenance of the A2 revenue bond rating reflects the university's issuer rating and the general obligation nature of the university's commitment to pay.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of continued sound operating performance, reflected in EBIDA margins above 12%. It also reflects expectations of no additional new debt.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING
- Substantial increase in total cash and investments
- Improved student market position with ongoing net tuition revenue growth over multiple years - Material decrease in leverage
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
- Inability to maintain EBIDA margins above 10% over multiple years
- Significant spend down of liquid reserves- Inability to grow net tuition revenue over multiple years- Material increase in leverage
LEGAL SECURITY
All of Marquette's outstanding debt, including the proposesd Series 2022 bonds, are unsecured general obligations of the university.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds from the proposed Series 2022 bonds will be used to refund a portion of the Series 2012 bonds and pay certain costs of issuance.
PROFILE
Marquette University, founded in 1881 as Marquette College, is a large private Jesuit Catholic urban university located in the City of Milwaukee, WI (A2/negative). With nearly 11,000 full-time equivalent students in fall 2021, Marquette offers comprehensive academic programs with undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs, including dentistry, nursing, law, business, education, and has graduate schools of management, health sciences, nursing, engineering, and a strong liberal arts program. The university has a relatively large scope of operations with operating revenue of $443 million in fiscal 2021.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1257002. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
