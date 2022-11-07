Moody's assigns A2 to Missouri Joint Municipal Electric Utility Commission (MJMEUC) MoPEP Facilities' Bonds, Series 2022

Approximately $46 million of bonds affected

New York, November 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A2 rating to the Missouri Joint Municipal Electric Utility Commission ("MJMEUC"), d/b/a Missouri Electric Commission ("MEC"), planned issuance of approximately $46 million of Power Supply System Revenue Bonds (MoPEP Facilities), Series 2022 (Green Bonds - Climate Bond Certified) (the "Series 2022 Bonds"). The rating outlook is stable.

The Series 2022 Bonds are expected to receive Green Bonds certification and will be issued pursuant to a Trust Indenture dated as of December 1, 2011, entered into between MEC and The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as Trustee, as amended and supplemented from time to time. The Series 2022 Bonds are expected to be issued in December 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 rating assigned to the MoPEP Series 2022 bonds reflects the credit quality of and revenue diversification provided by MEC's 35 member MoPEP power pool which comprise municipal electric distribution utilities based in Missouri. The rating applies to the security pledge of the net revenues derived from the MoPEP power pool, and whose payments to MEC are on an all-requirements "take or pay" basis and covers the debt service payments associated with the MoPEP Facilities' Bonds including the Series 2022 Bonds. The MoPEP pool power purchase agreement among MEC and each MoPEP pool power purchaser, requires the allocation of expenses, including debt service, and is calculated based on a combination of each pool power purchaser's proportion of coincident peak load, capacity, and energy consumed.

The rating also reflects MEC's sound cost recovery mechanism with advance monthly billing to its members, which provides certain cash flow and a financial cushion. The rating further incorporates the MoPEP power pool's sound liquidity position that has grown in step with its risk profile over the years, as well as its higher leverage related to its ownership shares in multiple relatively new assets. MEC's liquidity reflects both cash on hand and its $75 million bank line of credit. Maintenance of strong liquidity is important to the rating given MEC's exposure to purchased power contracts for a proportion of its power supply needs and potential outage risks associated with its mainly coal fired owned generation capacity.

The rating further recognizes that the incremental debt service costs associated with the additional debt for the Solar Projects acquisition are being largely offset by cost savings associated with owning the Solar Projects relative to purchasing power under contract with the current third-party owners of these assets. The outright ownership of the solar assets further allows MEC the flexibility to upgrade the sites based on advancements in solar panel technology and also facilitates MEC to benefit from future storage optionality from owning the Solar Projects.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the MoPEP power pool will effectively manage its power supply mix and revenue diversification while ensuring its financial metrics remain consistent with the existing rating level and is able to maintain a strong liquidity position.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

The rating could be upgraded if the weighted average credit quality of the member participants improves considerably, the Moody's adjusted debt service coverage (DSC) ratio consistently exceeds 1.5x, the internal days cash on hand substantially exceed 150 days on a sustained basis and when there is a consistent decline in total leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The rating could be subject to downward pressure if the weighted average credit quality of the MoPEP power pool declines considerably, the financial metrics deteriorate such that the Moody's adjusted DSC ratio is consistently below 1.15x; and total cash and available bank line liquidity reflects a level below 90 days cash on hand on a sustained basis, and total leverage significantly increases from current levels.

LEGAL SECURITY

The revenues pledged to the Series 2022 Bonds, along with the existing MoPEP Facilities' bonds, are secured by the net revenues of MEC's power supply system, which includes all revenues and expenses associated with operating the all-requirements MoPEP power pool including the new Solar Projects. However, the security excludes the net revenues related to MEC's ownership in the Prairie State, Iatan 2, and Plum Point projects, as well as the Laddonia project, other than the revenues associated with the proportion of MEC's ownership capacity in these projects which are dedicated to the MoPEP pool members. The remaining revenues associated with MEC's ownership in Prairie State, Iatan 2 and Plum Point projects are pledged separately to the respective project specific bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2022 Bonds are being issued by MEC to provide funds, together with other available funds of MEC, to finance the acquisition and construction of all of the assets related to ten (10) solar power electric generating facilities aggregating approximately 32MW and located in the cities of Macon, Trenton, Rolla, Waynesville, Marshall, Chillicothe, Lebanon, Higginsville, Farmington, and El Dorado Springs, Missouri (the "Solar Projects"). The Solar Projects will be dedicated to MoPEP power pool. Several of the operating Solar Projects are currently under long term power purchase agreements among MEC and third party owners. The proceeds will additionally fund a debt service reserve and pay costs of issuance of the Series 2022 Bonds.

PROFILE

The Missouri Joint Municipal Electric Utility Commission (d/b/a Missouri Electric Commission) is a joint action agency of the State of Missouri which was created by certain of its current members to secure, by joint action among themselves, or by contract with other utilities, an adequate, reliable and economical supply of electric capacity and energy requirements to a membership of 71 municipally-owned retail electric systems. However, MEC supplies electric capacity and energy requirements to a subset of 35 of its members through the operation of the Missouri Public Energy Pool #1 ("MoPEP"). The MoPEP pool members are obligated to pay a proportionate share of all of MoPEP's operating expenses, including all of MoPEP's allocable costs associated with the power supply system and debt service. MoPEP pool had a coincident peak load of 525.9 MW for the calendar year 2021, and currently has a coincident peak load of 531.0 MW for the calendar year 2022, as of July 2022.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Municipal Joint Action Agencies Methodology published in August 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68329. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Sanjeeva Senanayake

Lead Analyst

Project Finance

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Angelo Sabatelle

Additional Contact

Project Finance

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

