Moody's assigns A2 to Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia's Plant Vogtle Units 3&4 Project M Bonds, Series 2022A

Approximately $52 million of bonds affected

New York, June 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A2 rating to the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia's (MEAG Power) planned issuance of approximately $52 million of Plant Vogtle Units 3&4 Project M Bonds, Series 2022A. The bonds are expected to be issued in July 2022. The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 rating assigned to the Project M Series 2022A bonds reflects the Moody's estimated weighted average credit quality of A3 for MEAG Power's 29 municipal participants who have court validated "hell or high water" take-or-pay (TOP) contract obligations with MEAG Power for 169MW of Vogtle Units 3&4 capacity, and further supported by a strong cost recovery framework available through these TOP contracts with the 29 member pool. The rating also reflects the additional strength provided by a double barreled security package consisting of the net revenues of each pool participant's electric system, combined further with a full faith credit pledge of each participant's general obligation (GO) revenues.

The Project M rating also considers the flexibility provided to the 29 member Project M pool participants to utilize MEAG Power's Municipal Competitive Trust Fund (MCT) to mitigate any rate increases. The MCT had approximately $636.5 million of available funds at December 31, 2021. The rating recognizes the sufficient liquidity available with a fully funded 12-month debt service reserve to protect Project M bondholders.

The MEAG Project M credit profile continues to be tempered by the ongoing construction related delays and persistent cost overruns associated with the Vogtle Nuclear Power Plant Units 3 and 4. However, we recognize that the Vogtle project has made significant progress towards construction completion, achieving a 97% construction completion level as of March 31, 2022. The Vogtle construction completion is now expected to extend into Q-1 2023 and Q-4 2023 for Vogtle Units 3 and 4, respectively.

The rating also recognizes Vogtle project's revised co-owner agreement, which includes provisions whereby the Vogtle 3 & 4 co-owners have a one-time option to tender a proportionate share of their ownership interest to Georgia Power Company (GPC, Baa1 issuer rating, stable) in exchange for GPC's agreement to pay 100% of such co-owners remaining share of construction costs should overall cost increases exceed a certain threshold. This mechanism insulates MEAG Power's exposure to further significant cost increases and provides a degree of downside protection. However, there is ongoing disagreement between MEAG Power and GPC regarding the starting dollar threshold that triggers the tender provision, and MEAG Power is currently seeking clarification through a suit filed in the Superior Court of Fulton County, Georgia.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook considers the credit quality and stability of the 29 participants of MEAG Power with take or pay contracts that constitute the source of repayment for the MEAG Project M bonds; the addition support stemming from the General Obligation (GO) full-faith and credit pledge of the member participants; and the continued expectation that construction progress will be made to meet the revised first quarter 2023 and fourth quarter 2023 in service dates for Units 3 and 4, respectively.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings on MEAG Project M bonds will benefit from upward rating pressure based on an improving weighted average credit profile of the 29 MEAG Power participants representing as the take-or-pay PPA counterparties; and in combination with the Vogtle Units 3&4 reaching commercial operations without incurring significant additional cost overruns.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- A significant deterioration in the credit quality of the 29 member MEAG Power participant pool

- Further downward pressure could be caused by continued construction delays or significant cost increases related to Vogtle Units 3 & 4; - Any material decrease in currently strong regulatory, political, public and co-owner support for the Vogtle project

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2021A bonds will rank pari passu with approximately $1.5 billion of MEAG Power's other Project M revenue bonds which are also rated A2 and about $682 million DOE Guaranteed Loans outstanding at December 31, 2021.

The Project M bonds are secured by a pledge of the Bondholder's Trust Estate under the Project M Bond resolution which includes proceeds from the sale of Project M bonds and a pledge of the Shared Trust Estate under the Project M Bond resolution on parity basis with debt service on the Project M DOE guaranteed loan, which includes revenues derived from take-or-pay Project M power sales contracts between MEAG Power and Project M participants. The payments are required whether or not the project is constructed or operable. The Project M bonds benefit from the additional security pledge of the general obligation (GO) revenues and each participants' full faith and credit, in addition to a pledge of the revenues of each participant's electric system revenues. The security package also includes a fully funded maximum annual debt service reserve is available for Project M.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2022A bonds will be issued to fund Project M's obligations of additional construction related costs associated with Vogtle Units 3&4 based on the pro rata share of Project M's ownership interest in Vogtle Units 3&4, to fund a portion of the interest accruing on the Series 2022A Bonds through January 1, 2024, to fund amounts for deposit in the debt service reserve account in the debt service fund, and to fund issuance related costs.

PROFILE

Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia (MEAG Power) is a nonprofit public power electricity generation and transmission joint action agency (JAA) in the State of Georgia. MEAG Power provides bulk power to 49 participating municipal utilities in Georgia through its ownership interest in various generation assets totaling a net 2,069MW, and over 1,300 miles of high voltage transmission lines (including 213 substations).

MEAG Power has a 22.7% ownership interest (500.3 MW) in the 2,204 MW Alvin W. Vogtle Nuclear Electric Generating Plant Units 3 and 4 project (Vogtle 3&4) which is under construction and is located adjacent to Vogtle Nuclear Units 1 and 2, near Augusta, Georgia. MEAG Power has separated its ownership interest in Vogtle 3 & 4 into three projects: Project M (33.87% of the 22.7% ownership), Project P (24.955% of the 22.7% ownership) and Project J (41.175% of the 22.7% ownership) by entering into separate TOP project participant power sale contracts for the purpose of balancing resources, reducing its construction and operating risks, and funding its construction cost obligation. MEAG Project M represents approximately 169 MW of Vogtle Units 3&4.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Municipal Joint Action Agencies Methodology published in August 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68329. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Mahasen Senanayake

Lead Analyst

Project Finance

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Angelo Sabatelle

Additional Contact

Project Finance

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

