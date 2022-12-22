Moody's assigns A2 to Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia's Vogtle Project Units 3&4 Project M Bonds, Series 2023A

Approximately $128 million of bonds affected

New York, December 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A2 rating to Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia's (MEAG Power) planned issuance of approximately $128 million related to Alvin W. Vogtle Nuclear Electric Generating's Plant Units 3&4 (Vogtle Project) Project M Bonds (Project M), Series 2023A. The bonds are expected to be issued in January 2023. The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 rating assigned to the Project M Bonds, Series 2023A reflects the payment certainty and participant diversity underlying the Project M take-or-pay (TOP) contracts with 29 MEAG Power municipal electric participants which constitutes the exclusive source of repayment for the MEAG Project M bonds, and further reflects a contractual framework that includes a strong cost recovery mechanism underpinning the cash flows of Project M. The rating reflects the Moody's estimated weighted average credit quality of A3 of MEAG Power's 29 municipal participants who have court validated take-or-pay (TOP) contract obligations with MEAG Power for 169 MW of capacity from the Vogtle Project. The rating also considers the double barreled strength underlying each participant's payment obligation pursuant to the TOP contracts that obligates such participant to include in its general revenue or annual tax levy amounts sufficient to make the required payments if payment is not sufficient from the revenues of the electric system. The tariffs under the TOP contracts are required to be paid by the Project M participants whether or not the Vogtle Project is constructed or operable, underpinning the credit strength of the contractual framework.

The MEAG Project M credit profile continues to be tempered by a history of construction related delays and persistent cost overruns associated with the Vogtle Nuclear Power Plant Units 3 and 4. However, we recognize that the Vogtle project has made significant progress towards construction completion, with Unit 3 having received final Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) approval and subsequent completion of nuclear fueling in October 2022. Overall construction has achieved a 98% completion level. The Vogtle Project Unit 3 is now expected to reach COD during the 1st quarter in 2023 and Unit 4 expected to reach COD by the 1st quarter of 2024.

The rating also recognizes MEAG's decision in September 2022 to not exercise the Vogtle Project tender option and considers the significance of a new settlement with Georgia Power Company (Baa1 stable) with regard to certain disputed costs related to the Vogtle Project construction. As per this settlement, the MEAG Vogtle project entities will continue to retain the aggregate 22.7% (500.3MW) share of Vogtle Units 3 & 4, with Project M preserving its pro rata approximately 169MW share of the plant's output. The agreed upon mechanism limits MEAG Power's exposure to additional significant cost increases at the Vogtle Project and provides a degree of downside protection for MEAG Project M and its participants.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook considers the credit quality and stability of the 29 participants of MEAG Power with take or pay contracts which constitute the source of repayment for the Project M bonds; the additional payment support stemming from the general obligation full-faith and credit of the member participants; and the continued expectation that progress towards completion of the Vogtle Project towards meeting the first quarter 2023 and first quarter 2024 target in service dates for Units 3 and 4, respectively.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- The ratings on MEAG Project M bonds will benefit from upward rating pressure based on an improving weighted average credit profile of the 29 MEAG Power participants that represent the take-or-pay offtakers; and in combination with the Vogtle Units 3&4 reaching commercial operations without incurring significant additional cost overruns or delays.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- A significant deterioration in the credit quality of the 29 member MEAG Power participant pool; continued construction delays or significant cost increases related to Vogtle Units 3 & 4 construction; any material deterioration in regulatory, political, co-owner or participant support for the Vogtle Project.

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2023A bonds will rank pari passu with approximately $1.55 billion of MEAG Power's existing Project M revenue bonds which are also rated A2 outstanding at September 30, 2022. The Project M bonds are secured (a) by a pledge of the Bondholder's Trust Estate under the Project M Bond resolution, which includes all revenues derived from the take-or-pay Project M power sales contracts between MEAG Power and Project M participants and (b) by a pledge of the Shared Trust Estate under the Project M Bond resolution on a parity basis with debt service on about $675 million of the Project M DOE Guaranteed Loans outstanding on September 30, 2022. The payments are required whether or not the project is constructed or operable. The Project M security package also includes a fully funded maximum annual debt service (MADS) reserve.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2023A bonds will be issued to fund Project M's share of the remaining construction related costs associated with the Vogtle Project based on the share of Project M's ownership interest in the project, to fund a portion of the interest during construction, and fund amounts for deposit in the Project M debt service reserve account and issuance related costs.

PROFILE

Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia is a nonprofit public power electricity generation and transmission joint action agency (JAA) organized under the laws of the State of Georgia. MEAG Power has a 22.7% ownership interest (500.3 MW) in the 2,204 MW Alvin W. Vogtle Nuclear Electric Generating Plant Units 3 and 4 project which is under construction and is located adjacent to Vogtle Nuclear Units 1 and 2, near Waynesboro, Georgia.

MEAG Power has financed its share of the Vogtle Project by separating its ownership interest into three special purpose revenue vehicles: Project M 169.5 MW (33.87% of the 500.3MW), Project P 124.8 MW (24.955% of the 500.3 MW ownership) and Project J 206 MW (41.175% of the 500.3 MW ownership), by entering into separate TOP project participant power sale contracts.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Municipal Joint Action Agencies published in December 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/396803. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

