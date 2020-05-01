Moody's assigns A2 to National Public Radio's (DC) taxable bonds; outlook stable

New York, May 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A2 to National Public Radio's ("NPR") proposed approximately $180 million Revenue Refunding Bonds (National Public Radio, Inc. Issue), Series 2020 (Taxable) bonds to be issued by the District of Columbia. We have also affirmed the A2 on approximately $157 million outstanding bonds and NPR's issuer rating. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment and affirmation of the A2 issuer and debt ratings reflects National Public Radio's strong national brand as a leading provider and distributor of non-commercial radio programming through multiple listening options, with demonstrated success to date adapting to an evolving environment. NPR has grown its standing in a sector that has high competition for listeners and related revenues through expanding its digital presence, relevant programming, and station members. As a result, NPR reports growing broadcast and podcast listeners, translating to rising sponsorships and fundraising success, favorable for revenue diversification. However, intensive capital, technological and program investments will drive continued investment and were a key driver for high expense growth in fiscal 2018 and fiscal 2019, ending September 30. The A2 rating also incorporates good overall wealth although available flexible reserves provide a weaker cushion to operations than peers since much of the assets are held by an affiliated foundation and permanently restricted.

NPR's relatively high leverage and modest liquidity of 150 days cash on hand for fiscal 2019 (ending September 30) are offsetting credit factors, particularly in the context of expected thinning of operating performance during the economic recession.

The most immediate social risk is the impact of coronavirus and related economic recession. We expect revenue from corporate sponsorships and philanthropy to weaken in fiscal 2020 and 2021. While NPR is making expense reductions, operating performance will nonetheless deteriorate. Potential operating deficits combined with potentially lower investment returns will lead to some balance sheet deterioration. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. There is a high degree of uncertainty around the extent and length of the impact including uncertainty on how this will affect NPR's financial performance and reserve levels. However, NPR's reportage on the coronavirus has also attracted higher listenership and could be supported by foundation grants. Management's policies and scenario planning to preserve reserves and make expense reductions to mitigate the downward pressure on revenues support credit quality.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that NPR has sufficient resiliency at the A2 level to weather near term reductions in operating performance and liquidity. A strong brand, improved diversification of programming and sponsorship, and management's actions should mitigate some of the potential negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic. However, with risks firmly on the downside, a more material reduction in operating cash flow and liquidity than currently anticipated could begin to negatively impact credit quality.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial increase in unrestricted liquidity and wealth from fundraising and strengthened cash flow

- Demonstrated sustained strengthening of market profile, contributing to long term stability in a highly competitive and volatile business sector

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material and sustained decline in liquidity and total wealth

- Significant drop off in sponsorship and fundraising, driving multi-year weaker operating performance

- Loss of competitive standing in an evolving sector

LEGAL SECURITY

NPR's series 2020 bonds will be a general obligation of the organization. They will either be secured by a first mortgage lien on its headquarters building in Washington, DC., similar to existing debt, or will be an unsecured general obligation with a negative pledge. At the A2 rating, we are not distinguishing between the issuer rating, an unsecured general obligation, or bonds with a mortgage pledge, though this distinction could become more meaningful if NPR's issuer level credit quality were to deteriorate. NPR Foundation and National Public Media, LLC, although consolidated into financial statements and included in its credit profile, are not part of the legal security.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will be used to refund all or a portion of series 2013 and 2016 and to pay the cost of issuance.

PROFILE

National Public Radio is the nation's largest producer and distributor of public radio programming, with notable distinction for its news programming. NPR reaches over 28 million listeners weekly for its programming and newscasts on-air, with a growing audience through various delivery methods, including a leading position in podcasting. For fiscal 2019 NPR reported more than $289 million of Moody's-calculated operating revenue, primarily comprised of corporate sponsorships, programming fees and gifts.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Nonprofit Organizations (Other Than Healthcare and Higher Education) published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1160889. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

