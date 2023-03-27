Moody's assigns A2 to New Orleans Aviation Board, LA's General Airport Revenue Bonds Series 2023A&B; outlook stable

New York, March 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A2 rating to New Orleans Aviation Board, LA's (NOAB) General Airport Revenue Bonds Series 2023A (Non-AMT) of $5.1 million and General Airport Revenue Bonds Series 2023B (AMT) of $21.3 million (the "Series 2023 Bonds"). Concurrently, Moody's affirms NOAB's outstanding general airport revenue bonds of approximately $931 million. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 rating reflects the airport's dominant market position for origin and destination air travel demand in Louisiana and parts of Mississippi and Alabama. NOAB has a residual rate-setting structure with full cost recovery from airlines, meaning that debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs) remain stable around 1.1x while managing cost increases to airline partners through the use of federal coronavirus relief grants. The rating is constrained by the significant long-term environmental risks stemming from its susceptibility to hurricanes. The risks posed by storms and flooding are exacerbated by the low lying nature of the city's primary tourist areas that make extreme weather events more damaging than other coastal airports. The credit's liquidity has been historically strong, which along with full cost recovery, helps to somewhat mitigate the higher event risk.

NOAB's enplanement recovery continues to track with national trends and continued to improve throughout 2022 as tourist returned to the city throughout the year. Total enplanements in 2022 were at approximately 87% of 2019 levels, up from 59% in 2021. Management expects this number to remain around 90% through the first half of the year and potentially fully recover to pre-pandemic levels by this summer.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is based on our expectation that enplanement recovery will continue to move towards pre-pandemic levels and that financial metrics will remain satisfactory given the cost recovery structure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant traffic growth above the national trend supported by sustainable economic expansion and diversification

- Sustained liquidity above 600 days cash on hand

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant escalations in airline CPE above management's targeted $10

- Debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs), on Moody's net revenue basis excluding the coverage account, below 1.0x and liquidity below 500 days cash on hand

- Declining enplanement trends

LEGAL SECURITY

Similar to the outstanding general airport revenue bonds, the Series 2023 Bonds will be secured by net revenues of the airport system. The rate covenant requires the airport to set rates sufficient to cover all expenses and debt service requirements and provide for 1.25 times coverage of debt service requirements including funds available in a rolling coverage account. The indenture allows debt service reserves to be set for each individual series by the applicable series. The debt service reserve fund requirement is the lesser of maximum annual debt service, 10% of par, or 125% average annual debt service and is cash funded.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2023 Bonds will be used to finance capital improvements and pay the costs of issuance. The Series 2023 bonds will be secured with the existing common debt service reserve fund.

PROFILE

NOAB operates the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) which is owned by the City of New Orleans (A2 stable general obligation bond rating). It is a regional airport serving origin and destination passengers on both short and long haul routes. MSY is located adjacent to Highway 10 and is approximately 14 miles west of the New Orleans Central Business District, three miles south of Lake Pontchartrain, and one-mile north of the Mississippi River.

