Moody's assigns A2 to New Orleans Port Board of Commissioners, LA's Series 2020D&E; outlook revised to negative from stable

Action affects $75 million new issue bonds, $90 million outstanding bonds

New York, August 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A2 rating to the New Orleans Port Board of Commissioners' $23.6 million Port Facility Revenue Bonds, Series 2020D (Non-AMT) and $52.3 million Port Facility Revenue Bonds, Series 2020E (AMT). At the same time, Moody's affirmed the A2 ratings on the port's approximately $90 million of outstanding parity bonds. The rating outlook has been revised to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 rating reflects the port's favorable business diversity, sound financial position, and historically good demand across its main operating segments, which will support revenue growth going forward. However, the coronavirus pandemic has significantly affected the port's cruise business; the current economic contraction is pressuring the port's container and rail segments; and the port's breakbulk business remains significantly pressured by tariffs, with throughput down 25% in the fiscal year ended June 30, and down 45% in the last five years. While the severity and duration of these headwinds remains uncertain, the port is adding debt to fund capital spending, and is anticipating a robust recovery in cruise that will enable it to match the increase in debt service over the next three years. The port has comparatively low levels of minimum revenue guarantees, and there is a risk that lower than anticipated cruise revenue, and potentially lower cargo and rail revenue, combined with more than $7 million of new debt service by fiscal 2023 will require significant spending adjustments - upwards of $10 million, or more - in order for the port to maintain total debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs) near its target of 2.0x.

These challenges are balanced by good immediate financial flexibility: the port's liquidity is healthy, with $70 million of unrestricted cash on hand, and debt service coverage is strong at 3.5x in fiscal 2020, with only modestly higher debt service in fiscal 2021. The port has adhered to stated liquidity and coverage metrics in recent years, and we expect management will adapt spending to the new environment, but the required adjustments may be significant and challenging to implement.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects significant uncertainty around the timing and level of recovery in cruise, continued material pressure on breakbulk cargo and cyclical but steep declines in container and rail activity. The negative outlook also incorporates the risk that significant spending adjustments will be needed to preserve the port's debt service coverage ratios at targeted levels over the next 18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Fixed/guaranteed revenues exceed 60% of operating revenues

- Significantly stronger liquidity sustained above 800 days cash on hand

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Senior and total DSCRs below 2.0x and 1.5x, respectively, and cash on hand below 365 days

- Sustained declines in cargo and cruise volumes

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a senior lien on net revenues of the port. The net revenues of NOPB are included in the pledge of net revenues of the port.

The bonds are secured by a common debt service reserve fund, sized at the three-prong test and expected to be funded with cash from bond proceeds. The bonds are additionally secured by a 1.25x aggregate annual debt service rate covenant, and by an additional bonds test equal to 1.25x maximum annual debt service (MADS) over 12 consecutive months of the previous 18 months, or based on projections over the next five years that demonstrate compliance with the rate covenant.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will be used to fund capital spending, capitalized interest and a deposit to the common debt service reserve fund.

PROFILE

The New Orleans Port Board of Commissioners is an independent political subdivision of the State of Louisiana. The board operates as a landlord port authority for a deep-water, multi-purpose port complex located on the Mississippi River in New Orleans. The board's facilities are located along 22 miles of waterfront on the Mississippi River and the Inner Harbor Navigation Canal (IHNC) and include 52 berths, 23.3 million square feet of cargo-handling area, 3.1 million square feet of covered storage area and 1.7 million square feet of cruise terminal and parking area.

In 2018, the board assumed control of all assets and property of the New Orleans Public Belt (NOPB) Railroad, a short line switching railroad that serves the port, local industries and six Class I railroads.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Ports Methodology published in June 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1161994. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

