Moody's assigns A2 to Orlando Health, Inc.'s (FL) Series 2023A, B & C; outlook stable

New York, January 04, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A2 to Orlando Health, Inc.'s (FL) (Orlando Health) proposed aggregate of $300 million of Hospital Revenue Bonds (Orlando Health Obligated Group), Series 2023A, Hospital Revenue Bonds (Orlando Health Obligated Group), Series 2023B and Hospital Revenue Bonds (Orlando Health Obligated Group), Series 2023C. At the same time, Moody's affirmed Orlando Health's existing A2 revenue bond ratings. The outlook is stable. After this transaction, Orlando Health will have approximately $2.6 billion of debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment and affirmation of the A2 reflects Moody's view that Orlando Health will continue to benefit from its position as a large regional health system and ability to sustain strong operating cash flow (OCF) despite industry headwinds. Although incremental debt was not anticipated, strong OCF margins will help sustain debt to cash flow at levels consistent with the rating category. Cash to debt, however, will be below previous expectations and outside of A2-rated peers. The A2 rating assumes no additional debt will be incurred over the forecast period, which should allow management to improve this metric over time. Management's demonstrated ability to execute successful growth strategies will help mitigate risks associated with new and future investments. Days cash metrics will also decline in fiscal 2023 due to higher than previously anticipated enterprise scale and accelerated capital spend, but will likely remain solid. Strategic investments will continue to drive system growth with recent investment in Puerto Rico and plans for two new freestanding emergency departments (FSED), a new bed tower at South Lake Hospital, and a new hospital in Lakeland. All of Orlando Health's markets will remain highly competitive although the system has increased its share within a four-county central Florida region. Orlando Health's ongoing integration of new markets will provide some risk, although overall system margins are expected to remain very strong.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Orlando Health will sustain very strong OCF margins, despite headwinds including labor challenges, and solid cash levels. The outlook also assumes that the system will not incur additional borrowings, and that balance sheet leverage will improve even as it increases capital spend and continues to explore growth opportunities.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Material and sustained improvement in cash to debt and days cash, in excess of management's current forecasts

-Maintenance of strong OCF margins

-Ongoing favorable market position in central Florida; demonstration of strategic benefits from new markets

-Successful completion and opening of planned construction projects

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Moderation in days cash or cash to debt beyond forecasted levels due to higher than anticipated capital needs or new debt

-Sustained downturn in OCF margins

-Additional M&A that dilutes income statement or balance sheet metrics

LEGAL SECURITY

Bonds are secured by a joint and several pledge of gross revenues of the obligated group which includes the parent and all wholly owned hospitals. In 2020, Orlando Health executed an Amended and Restated Master Trust Indenture (MTI) that will spring into effect with the 2023 transaction. Key provisions of the Amended MTI include a consultant call-in if debt service coverage is less than 1.10 times and an event of default after two consecutive years of debt service coverage below 1.0 times; acceleration if requested by no less than 25% of bondholders; negative mortgage lien will remain in place. Substitution of Notes is permissible with a rating in the "A" category. Covenant headroom will be adequate.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds from the sale of the Series 2023A, B & C bonds will be used to: (1) finance, refinance, or reimburse the costs of acquiring, constructing and equipping two new FSEDs, the South Lake Hospital Bed Tower and Women's Program, and Lakeland Highland Hospital; and (2) pay the costs of issuance.

PROFILE

Orlando Health, Inc. is the owner and operator of a regional healthcare system headquartered in Orlando, FL. The system is currently comprised of 11 wholly owned hospitals serving Orange, Seminole, Lake and Osceola Counties in central Florida, Pinellas County (along the west coast of Florida) and Dorado, Puerto Rico. Total revenues were over $5.2 billion in fiscal 2022. Orlando Health offers a wide-range of tertiary and secondary services and is the only provider of level one trauma services in central Florida.

