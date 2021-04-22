Moody's assigns A2 to PETRONAS Capital Limited's MTN drawdown

Singapore, April 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned A2 rating to the proposed USD denominated senior unsecured notes to be issued by PETRONAS Capital Limited and drawn down from its MTN program. The notes will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) on an unsubordinated basis. The guarantee will rank pari passu with the unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of PETRONAS.

The proceeds will be used for debt refinancing and general corporate purposes.

The rating outlook is stable.

"PETRONAS' A2 ratings reflect its strong credit metrics and excellent liquidity, with a track record of maintaining a net cash position through the oil price cycle," says Hui Ting Sim, a Moody's Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's expects PETRONAS' credit metrics will stay strong through 2021-22 with adjusted debt/capitalization at around 22% and EBIT/interest expense at 8x-12x. Further, the company's commitment to hold significant cash will protect its credit quality during periods of volatile crude prices.

Based on Moody's medium-term Brent crude oil price assumption of $45-$65 per barrel, Moody's forecasts that PETRONAS' adjusted EBITDA will increase by around 25% in 2021 from 2020. According to the latest budget by the Government of Malaysia (A3 stable), the company will pay MYR18 billion of dividend in 2021. However, requests by the government for higher dividend payments, especially if there is an increase in the government's funding needs, cannot be ruled out. In such a scenario, Moody's expects PETRONAS to minimize the impact on its financial position by reducing its cash outflows on operations or capital spending.

The company's reported net cash position fell to MYR52 billion in 2020 from MYR82 billion in 2019 because of negative free cash flows arising from challenges caused by the pandemic. Nevertheless, PETRONAS' liquidity and credit metrics remain excellent despite the difficult market conditions.

PETRONAS' issuer rating is one notch above Malaysia's A3 foreign-currency issuer rating, based on (1) the company's robust standalone credit quality; (2) its high proportion of revenue (70% in 2020) generated from exports and international operations, and (3) its superior access to international capital markets. The company's higher-than-sovereign rating also incorporates a long track record of the government allowing PETRONAS to operate independently, despite its 100% ownership.

However, PETRONAS' baseline credit assessment (BCA) of a2 is constrained at no more than one notch above the Malaysia sovereign's A3 rating. This is driven by Moody's assessment that the close credit links between PETRONAS and the Malaysian government create potential for government interference, which may have a negative impact on the company's business profile or cash flow.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, the ratings consider the following:

(1) In terms of environmental factors, PETRONAS is exposed to carbon transition risk as oil demand will decline from the global transition towards less carbon-intensive sources of energy. Nevertheless, the company is better positioned than its oil-heavy peers given the majority of its production consists of natural gas, which is less carbon-intensive. In 2020, natural gas accounted for about 64% of its total oil and gas entitlement. PETRONAS is also responding proactively to the changing energy landscape, and intends to invest in specialty chemicals and new energy as part of its growth strategy. The company has committed to allocate 9% of its total capital spending over 2021-2025 on renewable energy with a focus on solar and wind energy.

(2) With regards to social factors, PETRONAS' business mix includes sectors that are exposed to moderate to high social risks, especially issues related to responsible production as well as health and safety. Operational incidents occurred recently, but its implications are not material to the company's operations or financial profile. PETRONAS has undertaken a comprehensive review to improve its operational and safety standards.

(3) In terms of governance considerations, the issuer rating incorporates PETRONAS' status as a 100% government-owned company, which gives the government the ability to influence the company's operations and financial policies as well as approve all board appointments. However, PETRONAS has a track record of maintaining a high standard of corporate governance and independent operations despite its 100% government ownership. The possibility of government influence, through increases in royalty and taxes or by requesting higher dividend payments is captured in PETRONAS' A2 rating, which is constrained to no more than one notch above the sovereign's A3 rating.

Despite being unlisted, PETRONAS publishes quarterly financial statements and maintains a degree of transparency into its operating performance. The rating also takes into account PETRONAS' track record of maintaining conservative credit metrics and excellent liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

PETRONAS' BCA and ratings could face downward pressure if (1) there are unexpected changes to Malaysia's policy for the oil and gas sector that result in a significant decline in the company's reserves as well as oil and gas entitlement; or (2) the company makes a large debt-funded acquisition that weakens its credit metrics.

Credit metrics indicative of downward pressure on the ratings include retained cash flow/net debt below 40%-45%, adjusted debt/capitalization above 35%-40% and EBIT/interest expense below 10x-11x.

A downgrade of the sovereign rating would also result in a downgrade of the company's ratings.

An upgrade of PETRONAS' ratings to A1 will require an upgrade of the Malaysian government's rating to A2 and the company to maintain credit metrics that support higher ratings. Credit metrics supportive of an A1 rating include retained cash flow/net debt above 45%-50%, adjusted debt/capitalization below 30%-35% and EBIT/interest expense above 12x-13x.

The methodologies used in this rating were Integrated Oil and Gas Methodology published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1172345, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) is a 100% Malaysian government-owned oil and gas company, with operations spanning upstream oil and gas exploration and production, downstream oil refining, marketing and distribution of petroleum products, as well as trading in oil, petroleum and petrochemical products.

