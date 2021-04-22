Moody's assigns A2 to PETRONAS Capital Limited's MTN drawdown

Singapore, April 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned A2 rating to the proposed
USD denominated senior unsecured notes to be issued by PETRONAS Capital
Limited and drawn down from its MTN program. The notes will be
unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Petroliam Nasional Berhad
(PETRONAS) on an unsubordinated basis. The guarantee will rank
pari passu with the unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of PETRONAS.
The proceeds will be used for debt refinancing and general corporate purposes.
The rating outlook is stable.
"PETRONAS' A2 ratings reflect its strong credit metrics and excellent
liquidity, with a track record of maintaining a net cash position
through the oil price cycle," says Hui Ting Sim, a Moody's
Analyst.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's expects PETRONAS' credit metrics will stay strong through 2021-22
with adjusted debt/capitalization at around 22% and EBIT/interest
expense at 8x-12x. Further, the company's commitment
to hold significant cash will protect its credit quality during periods
of volatile crude prices.
Based on Moody's medium-term Brent crude oil price assumption of
$45-$65 per barrel, Moody's forecasts
that PETRONAS' adjusted EBITDA will increase by around 25%
in 2021 from 2020. According to the latest budget by the Government
of Malaysia (A3 stable), the company will pay MYR18 billion of dividend
in 2021. However, requests by the government for higher dividend
payments, especially if there is an increase in the government's
funding needs, cannot be ruled out. In such a scenario,
Moody's expects PETRONAS to minimize the impact on its financial position
by reducing its cash outflows on operations or capital spending.
The company's reported net cash position fell to MYR52 billion in 2020
from MYR82 billion in 2019 because of negative free cash flows arising
from challenges caused by the pandemic. Nevertheless, PETRONAS'
liquidity and credit metrics remain excellent despite the difficult market
conditions.
PETRONAS' issuer rating is one notch above Malaysia's A3 foreign-currency
issuer rating, based on (1) the company's robust standalone credit
quality; (2) its high proportion of revenue (70% in 2020)
generated from exports and international operations, and (3) its
superior access to international capital markets. The company's
higher-than-sovereign rating also incorporates a long track
record of the government allowing PETRONAS to operate independently,
despite its 100% ownership.
However, PETRONAS' baseline credit assessment (BCA) of a2 is constrained
at no more than one notch above the Malaysia sovereign's A3 rating.
This is driven by Moody's assessment that the close credit links between
PETRONAS and the Malaysian government create potential for government
interference, which may have a negative impact on the company's
business profile or cash flow.
In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors,
the ratings consider the following:
(1) In terms of environmental factors, PETRONAS is exposed to carbon
transition risk as oil demand will decline from the global transition
towards less carbon-intensive sources of energy. Nevertheless,
the company is better positioned than its oil-heavy peers given
the majority of its production consists of natural gas, which is
less carbon-intensive. In 2020, natural gas accounted
for about 64% of its total oil and gas entitlement. PETRONAS
is also responding proactively to the changing energy landscape,
and intends to invest in specialty chemicals and new energy as part of
its growth strategy. The company has committed to allocate 9%
of its total capital spending over 2021-2025 on renewable energy
with a focus on solar and wind energy.
(2) With regards to social factors, PETRONAS' business mix includes
sectors that are exposed to moderate to high social risks, especially
issues related to responsible production as well as health and safety.
Operational incidents occurred recently, but its implications are
not material to the company's operations or financial profile.
PETRONAS has undertaken a comprehensive review to improve its operational
and safety standards.
(3) In terms of governance considerations, the issuer rating incorporates
PETRONAS' status as a 100% government-owned company,
which gives the government the ability to influence the company's operations
and financial policies as well as approve all board appointments.
However, PETRONAS has a track record of maintaining a high standard
of corporate governance and independent operations despite its 100%
government ownership. The possibility of government influence,
through increases in royalty and taxes or by requesting higher dividend
payments is captured in PETRONAS' A2 rating, which is constrained
to no more than one notch above the sovereign's A3 rating.
Despite being unlisted, PETRONAS publishes quarterly financial statements
and maintains a degree of transparency into its operating performance.
The rating also takes into account PETRONAS' track record of maintaining
conservative credit metrics and excellent liquidity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
PETRONAS' BCA and ratings could face downward pressure if (1) there are
unexpected changes to Malaysia's policy for the oil and gas sector that
result in a significant decline in the company's reserves as well as oil
and gas entitlement; or (2) the company makes a large debt-funded
acquisition that weakens its credit metrics.
Credit metrics indicative of downward pressure on the ratings include
retained cash flow/net debt below 40%-45%,
adjusted debt/capitalization above 35%-40% and EBIT/interest
expense below 10x-11x.
A downgrade of the sovereign rating would also result in a downgrade of
the company's ratings.
An upgrade of PETRONAS' ratings to A1 will require an upgrade of the Malaysian
government's rating to A2 and the company to maintain credit metrics that
support higher ratings. Credit metrics supportive of an A1 rating
include retained cash flow/net debt above 45%-50%,
adjusted debt/capitalization below 30%-35% and EBIT/interest
expense above 12x-13x.
The methodologies used in this rating were Integrated Oil and Gas Methodology
published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1172345,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) is a 100% Malaysian government-owned
oil and gas company, with operations spanning upstream oil and gas
exploration and production, downstream oil refining, marketing
and distribution of petroleum products, as well as trading in oil,
petroleum and petrochemical products.
