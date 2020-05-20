Moody's assigns A2 to Pittsburg State University's (KS) Series 2020H bonds; outlook stable

New York, May 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A2 rating to the Pittsburg State University, KS proposed $11 million Refunding Revenue Bonds, Series 2020H (Pittsburg State University Projects) maturing in 2033. The A2 rating on the $29 million of the university's prior bonds has been affirmed. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The assignment and affirmation of the A2 rating reflects the university's regionally important role as a low cost public university serving more than 6,600 headcount students, including a substantial cohort of students from outside of Kansas (Aa2 stable). PSU has considerable absolute wealth compared to similarly rated peers and manageable debt obligations, including only modest exposure to post-retirement benefits.
The rating and outlook also incorporate likely operating challenges from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. The rapid and widening spread of the outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and financial market declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework. A recent federal aid program, the CARES Act, will provide some immediate relief for PSU. Favorably, PSU is equipped to offer online classes and revenue declines will be modest through the summer. However, the pandemic could add to enrollment pressures which are already challenged from the competitive higher education landscape and changing demographics in the state of Kansas. PSU's revenues include dependence on state appropriations, which accounted for around 35% of fiscal 2019 revenue and could be pressured as the state grapples with the budgetary impact from the marked decline in economic activity.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects expectations of continued student demand, state support and sound operating performance, even as the university estimates a roughly $2.5 million surplus decline through summer 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Should downside risks accelerate, the rating or outlook could be negatively impacted.
LEGAL SECURITY
The Series 2020H bonds are secured by a pledge of all revenues of the university, excluding restricted revenues. Restricted revenues include funds and revenues restricted by the Legislature, Board of Regents, or the university other than for the payment of debt service; funds and revenues specifically pledged to secure the payment of revenue obligations of the Board or the University; and gifts, fees and other revenues restricted to a use other than payment of debt service by the donor, the Board, or the university.
USE OF PROCEEDS
The proceeds will be used to refund the Series 2009J and Series 2009H revenue bonds.
PROFILE
Pittsburg State University is a regional public university located in southeastern Kansas. It benefits from a large out-of-state student draw, accounting for approximately 34% of total fall 2019 enrollment. PSU distinguishes itself from competitors with its College of Technology, including specific programming in automotive technology, engineering technology, and graphics & imaging technology, among others. In fall 2019, the university enrolled 5,691 full-time equivalent students and recorded fiscal 2019 operating revenue of $102 million.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING
- Material and sustained improvement in student demand
- Significant increase in monthly days cash on hand
- Sustainable move to stronger operating cash flow margins and debt service coverage
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
- Weakened operating performance, including from impact of the coronavirus outbreak, resulting in a decline in revenues
- Significant decline in state operating support
- Material increase in debt
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1175020. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
