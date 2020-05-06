Moody's assigns A2 to Qualcomm's proposed sr unsec debt; outlook negative

New York, May 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned an A2 senior unsecured
rating to Qualcomm Incorporated's ("Qualcomm") proposed debt offering.
Proceeds will be used to refinance $2 billion of notes that mature
in May 2020 and the excess, if any, for general corporate
purposes. The ratings outlook is unchanged at negative.
Assignments:
Issuer: Qualcomm Incorporated
Senior Unsecured Notes; Assigned A2
RATINGS RATIONALE
Qualcomm's credit profile reflects its leading position in the semiconductor
market focused on mobile system-on-a-chip and intellectual
property that is foundational to wireless communications. Device
makers license Qualcomm's CDMA and OFDMA technology and often, but
not always, use its semiconductors. Following a long dispute,
Qualcomm and Apple resolved all litigation about one year ago and entered
into a six-year global patent license agreement with payments commencing
immediately, and a multi-year chipset supply agreement.
Offsetting this positive development is the District Court ruling in the
Federal Trade Commission (FTC) case (which has been stayed in part and
is being appealed) that Qualcomm violated antitrust laws and must implement
remedial actions, potentially including renegotiating license agreements.
Qualcomm recently entered into new long-term global patent license
agreements with two leading Chinese handset suppliers, OPPO and
Vivo, to cover 5G multi-mode mobile devices. Through
the previous quarter Qualcomm has signed more than 85 5G license agreements,
up from 80 license agreements last quarter, and agreements with
nearly all major handset makers are in place. Notwithstanding existing
license agreements that comply with regulatory body requirements globally,
it is possible, but unlikely in Moody's view, that some
handset manufacturers may withhold or reduce royalty payments during the
appeals process, which would hurt near term results. We expect
Qualcomm will maintain a very strong liquidity profile and a balanced
capital structure philosophy, with capital returns restrained over
the next few quarters because of COVID-19 related macro-economic
uncertainties. In addition to periodic technology transition risk,
regulatory reviews/requirements and customer concentration act as constraints
on the credit profile.
We project Qualcomm will grow revenue and earnings over the next year
despite weaker near term results arising from currently weak global demand
for handsets. With royalty payments now being made by Apple,
and chipset revenue for 5G iPhone units developing in 2020, we estimate
that Apple could contribute about $2 billion of revenue in 2020
and $4 billion of revenue in 2021. Absent a court mandated
change and reduction in royalty pricing, we project revenue of $23
billion and EBITDA of about $7 billion in fiscal 2020. Assuming
the company refinances maturing debt, we project adjusted gross
debt to EBITDA of about 2.9x (2.6x excluding the transition
tax liability) in fiscal 2020 and more than $10 billion of cash
balances, with improvement in 2021 as the 5G market (and higher
average selling prices and more chip content for Qualcomm) continues to
grow from what the company sizes to be a 175 million to 225 million unit
market in calendar 2020.
The negative outlook reflects the uncertainties posed by ongoing regulatory
review whereby, at Qualcomm's request, the Ninth Circuit
is reviewing the decision in the FTC case that Qualcomm violated antitrust
laws and must implement remedial actions.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if the company successfully resolves its
current licensing disputes without new ones arising, expands its
position outside of the handset market, sustains its strong business
execution and financial performance, and commits to maintaining
adjusted debt to EBITDA at less than 1.5x along with a very strong
liquidity profile.
The rating could be downgraded if (i) there is a lasting materially adverse
outcome to existing regulatory reviews or if significant licensees withhold
payments under existing contracts (ii) there is a sustained erosion of
financial performance or competitive position which would indicate the
loss of technological leadership, (iii) adjusted gross debt to EBITDA
is sustained over 2.5x (2.9x including the company's
tax reform transition liability), or (iv) Qualcomm pursues a more
aggressive financial policy, including borrowing money to support
share repurchases.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. Moody's regards the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
credit implications of public health and safety. That said,
Qualcomm and other semiconductor companies with handset exposure are likely
to experience weakness in end demand over the next couple of quarters
due to Covid-19, and the potential for supply chain disruptions.
Qualcomm has low levels of environmental and social risks, consistent
with overall sector. We expect the company's financial policies
will remain conservative, including maintaining moderate financial
leverage and an excellent liquidity profile and limiting share buybacks
during these challenging times to preserve balance sheet liquidity.
For more information on research on and ratings affected by the coronavirus
outbreak, please see www.moodys.com/coronavirus.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Semiconductor Industry
published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130733.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Richard J. Lane
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Lenny J. Ajzenman
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653