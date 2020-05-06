Moody's assigns A2 to Qualcomm's proposed sr unsec debt; outlook negative

New York, May 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned an A2 senior unsecured rating to Qualcomm Incorporated's ("Qualcomm") proposed debt offering. Proceeds will be used to refinance $2 billion of notes that mature in May 2020 and the excess, if any, for general corporate purposes. The ratings outlook is unchanged at negative.

Assignments:

Issuer: Qualcomm Incorporated

Senior Unsecured Notes; Assigned A2

RATINGS RATIONALE

Qualcomm's credit profile reflects its leading position in the semiconductor market focused on mobile system-on-a-chip and intellectual property that is foundational to wireless communications. Device makers license Qualcomm's CDMA and OFDMA technology and often, but not always, use its semiconductors. Following a long dispute, Qualcomm and Apple resolved all litigation about one year ago and entered into a six-year global patent license agreement with payments commencing immediately, and a multi-year chipset supply agreement. Offsetting this positive development is the District Court ruling in the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) case (which has been stayed in part and is being appealed) that Qualcomm violated antitrust laws and must implement remedial actions, potentially including renegotiating license agreements.

Qualcomm recently entered into new long-term global patent license agreements with two leading Chinese handset suppliers, OPPO and Vivo, to cover 5G multi-mode mobile devices. Through the previous quarter Qualcomm has signed more than 85 5G license agreements, up from 80 license agreements last quarter, and agreements with nearly all major handset makers are in place. Notwithstanding existing license agreements that comply with regulatory body requirements globally, it is possible, but unlikely in Moody's view, that some handset manufacturers may withhold or reduce royalty payments during the appeals process, which would hurt near term results. We expect Qualcomm will maintain a very strong liquidity profile and a balanced capital structure philosophy, with capital returns restrained over the next few quarters because of COVID-19 related macro-economic uncertainties. In addition to periodic technology transition risk, regulatory reviews/requirements and customer concentration act as constraints on the credit profile.

We project Qualcomm will grow revenue and earnings over the next year despite weaker near term results arising from currently weak global demand for handsets. With royalty payments now being made by Apple, and chipset revenue for 5G iPhone units developing in 2020, we estimate that Apple could contribute about $2 billion of revenue in 2020 and $4 billion of revenue in 2021. Absent a court mandated change and reduction in royalty pricing, we project revenue of $23 billion and EBITDA of about $7 billion in fiscal 2020. Assuming the company refinances maturing debt, we project adjusted gross debt to EBITDA of about 2.9x (2.6x excluding the transition tax liability) in fiscal 2020 and more than $10 billion of cash balances, with improvement in 2021 as the 5G market (and higher average selling prices and more chip content for Qualcomm) continues to grow from what the company sizes to be a 175 million to 225 million unit market in calendar 2020.

The negative outlook reflects the uncertainties posed by ongoing regulatory review whereby, at Qualcomm's request, the Ninth Circuit is reviewing the decision in the FTC case that Qualcomm violated antitrust laws and must implement remedial actions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company successfully resolves its current licensing disputes without new ones arising, expands its position outside of the handset market, sustains its strong business execution and financial performance, and commits to maintaining adjusted debt to EBITDA at less than 1.5x along with a very strong liquidity profile.

The rating could be downgraded if (i) there is a lasting materially adverse outcome to existing regulatory reviews or if significant licensees withhold payments under existing contracts (ii) there is a sustained erosion of financial performance or competitive position which would indicate the loss of technological leadership, (iii) adjusted gross debt to EBITDA is sustained over 2.5x (2.9x including the company's tax reform transition liability), or (iv) Qualcomm pursues a more aggressive financial policy, including borrowing money to support share repurchases.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial credit implications of public health and safety. That said, Qualcomm and other semiconductor companies with handset exposure are likely to experience weakness in end demand over the next couple of quarters due to Covid-19, and the potential for supply chain disruptions. Qualcomm has low levels of environmental and social risks, consistent with overall sector. We expect the company's financial policies will remain conservative, including maintaining moderate financial leverage and an excellent liquidity profile and limiting share buybacks during these challenging times to preserve balance sheet liquidity.

For more information on research on and ratings affected by the coronavirus outbreak, please see www.moodys.com/coronavirus.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Semiconductor Industry published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130733. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

Richard J. Lane

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Lenny J. Ajzenman

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

