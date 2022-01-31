Moody's assigns A2 to Ramapo College's (NJ) revenue bonds; outlook stable

New York, January 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A2 rating to Ramapo College's (NJ) proposed $80 million Revenue and Refunding Bonds, Series 2022 A & B (Federally Taxable). The bonds will be issued by the New Jersey Educational Facilities Authority and have a final maturity in 2052. Moody's has also affirmed the A2 issuer and parity debt ratings. The outlook is stable. The college had outstanding debt of about $206 million as of fiscal 2021.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Ramapo College's (NJ) A2 issuer rating reflects its build up of flexible reserves providing an improving buffer for operations, supported by recent substantial state and federal covid support. The affirmation also includes management's identified plans to adjust costs to maintain fiscal balance, including an employee voluntary separation program, in the face of rising salary and benefit expenses. The A2 rating further incorporates the college's good brand and strategic position as a small regional public college.

Offsetting considerations include a high debt burden exacerbated by elevated pension liabilities, with debt service and pension expense equating to a relatively high 15% of operating expenses. Further, the college's ability to restore enrollment after a nearly 8% decline over the past two years is uncertain. Inability to improve enrollment combined with a significant increase in expenses due to state mandated salary adjustments has prospects to lead to structural imbalance absent strong expense management.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Ramapo will take action to sustain operating performance sufficient to provide good debt service coverage, above 1.5x, with some rebound in enrollment in fall 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material strengthening of student market position, contributing to sustained net tuition revenue growth

- Significant reduction in leverage combined with notable increase in wealth and reserves

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to adjust operations to sustain debt service coverage of over 1.5 times

- Reduction in unrestricted liquidity

- Further enrollment declines, evidencing a weakening of the college's brand and strategic position

- Additional debt given the college's already elevated leverage relative to its size

- Pressure on the State of New Jersey's credit quality or material reduction in state funding

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are general, unsecured obligations of the college. There is no debt service reserve fund, mortgage pledge of campus assets, or financial covenants.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will be used to refund all or a portion of the Series 2012B, Series 2015B and Series 2017A for debt service savings and to finance academic building and administrative offices renovations, infrastructure upgrades and various other capital improvements.

PROFILE

Ramapo College, located in the foothills of the Ramapo mountains on the New Jersey/New York border, serves primarily undergraduate students and offers a range of liberal arts and other programs. The college enrolled around 5,100 students in fall 2021 and generated approximately $150 million of operating revenue in fiscal 2021.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1257002. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

