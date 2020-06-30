Moody's assigns A2 to Rowan University, NJ's Series 2020 bonds, affirms A2 and A3; outlook stable

New York, June 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A2 rating to Rowan University's (NJ) proposed Revenue Refunding Bonds (Rowan University Project), to be issued in two series: approximately $65.3 million of Series 2020A bonds and approximately $9.4 million of Series 2020B (Federally Taxable) bonds. The bonds, to be issued by The Camden County Improvement Authority, are expected to have a final maturity in 2035 and 2023, respectively. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the A2 ratings on the university's $375.5 million of unsecured general obligation bonds as well as the A3 rating on $179.3 million of lease revenue bonds. We also maintain Aa2 ratings on $56.6 million of bonds that are guaranteed by Gloucester County (Aa1 Stable). The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment and affirmation of A2 ratings favorably reflect Rowan's mid-size operating scale, with strong operating cash flow and favorable trends in enrollment and net tuition revenue growth. Liquidity is good, supported by excellent growth in financial reserves, up over 40% over the past five years, more than double the A2 peer median. This provides Rowan with some cushion to adjust to reductions in state operating funds without impacting its very good strategic positioning. Offsetting factors include high financial leverage due to Rowan's growing size and scope, along with modest capital funding from the state. Further, the university has a relatively high Moody's adjusted net pension liability and a material public private partnership for housing, adding to adjusted debt levels. The university relies on the State of New Jersey (A3 negative) for over one-quarter of its operating budget, including funding for fringe benefits, with a constrained funding outlook.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has created dislocation across industries and geographies and triggered urgent challenges for many businesses and organizations to address. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. For fiscal 2020, Rowan's operating margin is expected to be remain positive, though with moderate weakening compared to fiscal 2019. This reflects management's ability to trim expenses to offset reduced revenue, including reduced state funding. Management's continued conservative budgeting will continue in fiscal 2021, with expectations for potential enrollment volatility and lower state funding. Rowan's solid reserves, strong governance and management credibility and continued focus on budgetary control add resiliency to its credit profile as it confronts operating challenges related to the pandemic.

Affirmation of the A3 rating on Series 2012 Lease Revenue Bonds is based on the capital lease under which debt service is payable solely from the lease payments made by Rowan University. The rating reflects the complex debt structure and risk of early termination or abatement of the lease and Rowan's related lease payments.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectations of generally steady enrollment and no material weakening of liquidity despite the pressured state funding environment, particularly in light of the coronavirus pandemic. We also expect cash flow to remain good, though with some thinning in the near team, to support high debt service.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Significant liquidity growth

-Consistently stronger cash flow resulting in notably improved debt service coverage

-Moderation of leverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-With already high leverage, additional borrowing or public private partnerships without offsetting growth in operating cash flow and financial reserves

-Multi-year deterioration of operating performance and cash flow

-Further pressure on the State of New Jersey's credit quality or material weakening of state funding without offsetting expense reductions

LEGAL SECURITY

Revenue bonds are a general obligation of the university, payable from any legally available funds. Lease revenue bonds are payable from lease payments that are a general obligation of the university. Series 2019 bonds are further supported by a guarantee from Gloucester County.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the bonds will be used to refund outstanding Lease Revenue Bonds (Cooper Medical School of Rowan University Project) Series 2010A, pay the cost related to the swap termination in connection with the refunding of the Refunded 2010A Bonds and pay the costs of issuance.

PROFILE

Rowan University is a comprehensive public research university located in Glassboro Borough in southern New Jersey, with $580 million in operating revenue for fiscal 2019. The university has 17,250 full-time equivalent students for fall 2019 across its campuses: the flagship Glassboro campus, its Camden campus, the Cooper Medical School of Rowan University in Camden and the School of Osteopathic Medicine in Stratford.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1175020. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

