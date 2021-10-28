info

Rating Action:

Moody's assigns A2 to San Diego County Regional Airport Authority, CA's Series 2021 subordinate lien airport revenue bonds; affirms outstanding ratings with stable outlook

28 Oct 2021

New York, October 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned A2 to San Diego County Regional Airport Authority's (SDCRAA) $300.2 million Subordinate Airport Revenue Bonds, Series 2021A (Governmental/Non-AMT), $757.9 million Subordinate Airport Revenue Bonds, Series 2021B (Private Activity/AMT) and $378.1 million Subordinate Airport Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2021C (Federally Taxable). Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the A1 rating on $352.5 million outstanding senior lien airport revenue bonds, the A2 rating on $271.9 million outstanding rated subordinate revenue bonds, and A3 rating on $282.0 million outstanding Senior Special Facilities Revenue Bonds (Consolidated Rental Car Facility Project). The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The general airport revenue bond ratings reflect the primary market position of San Diego International Airport (SAN) in a large, economically diverse service area that provides robust demand for both origination and destination (O&D) air travel. The region's tourism draw supports enplanement recovery while business and international travel lags and also leads to strong airline diversity, with five airlines above 12% market share in fiscal year ended June 2021 and only Southwest Airlines Co. (Baa1 stable) accounting for more than 30%. The airport's long-term airline use agreement through 2029 mitigates vacancy risk and will result in strong net revenue DSCR of 1.4x after project completion. Airline support for the large project and the high costs to access following the construction is a credit positive. Ample liquidity above 1,000 days cash on hand will likely remain throughout the new Terminal 1 construction period absent unexpected cost increases and support the ratings.

The ratings are negatively pressured by the very large $4.0 billion capital plan, including the new Terminal 1 project, that will cause debt outstanding to almost quadruple. The planned issuance of $3.7 billion of current and future bonds will lead to leverage on Moody's adjusted debt per O&D enplanement approaching $450 at its peak. The plan will also result in historically high airline costs, but would only really pose risks to reaching a similarly strong lease agreement at the 2029 expiration given the lack of competition in the San Diego area. Construction risk on the large $3.5 Terminal 1 project weighs on the rating because while SDCRAA will have a maximum price contract, the long six-year construction period allows for changes or relief events that could increase total costs.

The A1 rating on senior lien bonds, which will be advanced refunded with the proceeds of the planned Series 2021C bonds, reflects the senior lien on net revenue and strong DSCR above 6.0x if the refunding were not to occur. The A2 rating on the subordinate lien bonds reflects more narrow debt service of 1.4x following construction, subordinated claim on net revenues and potential for future debt issuance to be issued on the senior lien.

The A3 rating on the rental car special facility bond reflects the narrow pledge of customer facility charges (CFC) on rental car transactions and other contingent rents charged to rental car companies. Strong tourism demand to the San Diego region supports above average usage at the facility and gross DSCR near 2.0x and DSCR after use of CFCs for busing expenses of 1.5x pre-pandemic. Strong available CFC balances approaching 3.0x annual debt service requirements provide protection against another pandemic caused dip in travel to the region. The rating negatively considers California legislation that caps the CFC rate and the number of days the CFC can be applied, which is unique among Moody's rated consolidated rental car facilities (ConRACs).

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook for the revenue bonds reflects Moody's view of continued recovery from the pandemic through calendar 2022 and 2023, that construction costs will be managed to near current budget, and that SDCRAA will maintain its liquidity targets.

The stable outlook for the special facility bonds reflects Moody's expectations that recovery of business and leisure travel will support growing rental car transactions, producing positive net cash flow for the facility and provide for accumulating CFC balances.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Airport revenue bonds

- The rating is unlikely to be upgraded before construction passes the halfway point on budget, but could be upgraded if SDCRAA receives significant grant funding that reduces debt needs for the capital plan

- Leverage below $300 adjusted debt per O&D enplanement post construction, or

- Another long-term lease agreement with airlines following facility completion

Special facility bonds

- CFC collections that produce sustainable DSCR levels above 1.75x, without the benefit of account balances, which could occur if transaction day growth normalizes to enplanement growth

- Liquidity that is in excess of 4.0x annual debt service requirements

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Airport revenue bonds

- Significant cost overruns that increases expected leverage above $500 adjusted debt per O&D enplanement

- Sustained liquidity below 600 days cash on hand

Special facility bonds

- Increased volatility in traffic levels with a sustained reduction of DSCR by net CFC collections below 1.25x

- Increasing competition from nearby airports and transportation network companies (TNCs) with a reduction in passenger levels and in transaction days

LEGAL SECURITY

For airport revenue bonds

The revenue bonds are payable from a pledge on net general airport revenues. Subordinate bonds are payable from subordinate revenues. Rates and charges are set to provide revenues that are at least 110% of annual subordinate lien debt service and 125% of annual senior lien service. The bonds also benefit from a debt service reserve account sized at the standard three prong test. The debt service reserves are currently cash funded. Monthly, the authority remits directly to the bond trustee 1/12 of the total debt service for each fiscal year.

For special facility bonds

Special facility bondholders have first lien on all rights, title and interest in a trust estate which is constituted primarily by CFCs received by the authority.

The bonds benefit from a cash-funded, MADS reserve fund, a Rolling Coverage Fund (30% of MADS, $7.2 million) and the CFC Surplus (Stabilization) Fund ($26.7 million). Furthermore, the bonds require a Renewal and Replacement reserve fund (R&R Fund $10.0 million). The R&R fund has a FY22-FY26 additional balance requirement of $10.9 million that is to be funded with CFC Revenues incrementally. The total that will be deposited to this fund in FY 2022 is $2.19 million.

The special facility bond covenants require that CFCs collected, the CFC Surplus Fund balance and earnings from investments, Bond Funding Supplemental Consideration, and the Rolling Coverage Fund, be no less than 1.30 times the aggregate annual debt service for any given year. The additional bonds test requires pro-forma 1.55x maximum annual debt service ('MADS') coverage of the Senior Lien Bonds and compliance with all funding requirements. Monthly, the authority remits directly to the bond trustee 1/12 of the total debt service for each fiscal year.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2021A bonds will be used to advance refund certain maturities of outstanding Series 2013 senior bonds and pay issuance costs. The Series 2021B and Series 2021C bonds will be used to fund eligible capital costs, fund a debt service reserve, and pay issuance costs.

PROFILE

SDCRAA became operational in January 2003, after separating from the San Diego Unified Port District. The authority pays the port district about $10 million annually in rent for the airport footprint (through 2069 or when the airport ceases to operate on the property) and at fixed fees. SAN has only one runway (9,400 feet long) and a system of taxiways on both the north and south side of the runway. It has limited land available for expansion (661 acres) and is bordered by San Diego Bay, residential and commercial development, Interstate 5, and a Marine Corps training center.

The Rental Car Center is a consolidated rental car facility at San Diego International Airport (SAN) that includes a customer service building, ready and return areas, fueling and car wash maintenance facilities, including shuttle buses used to transport rental car customer between the passenger terminals at the airport and the ConRAC. The ConRAC houses a diverse number of rental car companies, and the authority has signed agreements with nine car rental operations, representing up to sixteen brands. Bus system operations started in January 2016 and the authority is currently operating 30 buses. The airport is located in San Diego County, one of the most populous counties in California, with approximately 3.3 million residents.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1140469. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Earl Heffintrayer
Lead Analyst
Kurt Krummenacker
Additional Contact
Releasing Office:
Moodys.com