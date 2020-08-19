Moody's assigns A2 to San Luis Obispo RTA's (CA) TIFIA loan and parity bank loan; outlook stable

New York, August 19, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned initial A2 ratings to the San Luis Obispo Regional Transit Authority's (RTA's) planned $13.1 million borrowing through the US Department of Transportation's Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act Program (TIFIA Loan, 2020), and its $1.0 million long-term parity loan with PacWest Bank (Bank Loan, 2020). The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 ratings on the TIFIA loan and bank loan reflect strong coverage of debt service by legally available revenues, a long history of support for local transit by State of California (Aa2 stable), long-term positive trends for the service area economy, a minimal pension liability, and a history of ample liquidity. An additional strength is a lockbox structure in which RTA's quarterly Local Transportation Fund (LTF) revenues are paid directly to the collateral agent and applied first to debt service. These strengths are offset, in part, by the small size of the RTA's bus system and the risks of federal operating support for transit. Average governance fundamentals, based on our enterprise mass transit peer group, are a key driver of the rating assignment.

Like all transit systems, RTA has experienced a significant drop in ridership and farebox revenues as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The ratings are based on the district's long-term credit fundamentals which we expect to be restored quickly following containment of the pandemic and recovery of the regional economy. We view federal and other assistance as sufficient to sustain the authority's liquidity for the length of the current crisis.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for RTA. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of RTA's credit quality changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook on the rating is stable based on the expectation that the state will maintain its support for local transit, the local and regional economies will recover and perform positively, and farebox recovery will return to past levels.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant growth in system utilization associated with an increase in farebox recovery.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Decrease in federal or state support for local transit operations.

- Erosion of liquidity due to delays in the receipt of state or federal grants.

LEGAL SECURITY

The TIFIA loan and bank loan are parity obligations of RTA, secured by a pledge of farebox revenues but payable from all legally available revenues which consist primarily of RTA's funding from the State of California's Transit Development Act (TDA), including Local Transportation Fund (LTF) and State Transit Assistance (STA) revenues. The RTA's obligation to make loan payments is not subject to abatement or appropriation.

Pursuant to the loan agreements, RTA's quarterly allocation of LTF revenues will be paid directly to the Collateral Agent and, before any LTF revenues can be released to RTA, deposited in the debt service accounts in an amount sufficient to prefund principal and interest due in the following six months. LTF will also fill up the debt service reserve fund to an amount equal to 50% of debt service due in the fiscal year before released to RTA. The loan agreements also include provisions that, should amounts in the debt service accounts fall short of requirements, RTA will transfer farebox and STA revenues to the collateral agent in an amount sufficient to make up the shortfall.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the TIFIA loan and the bank loan will provide partial funding for a new bus storage and maintenance facility in the City of San Luis Obispo.

PROFILE

RTA is a joint powers agency created by agreement among the cities of San Luis Obispo (Aa2, no outlook), Morro Bay, Atascadero, El Paso de Robles, Grover Beach, Arroyo Grande, and Pismo Beach, and the County of San Luis Obispo. RTA provides regional fixed route bus services in the US101 and CA1 corridors; local fixed route bus service (Paso Express) and dial-a-ride in the City of Paso Robles; and county-wide paratransit services. Ridership in fiscal 2019 totaled 852,000.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mass Transit Enterprises Methodology published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1105431. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

